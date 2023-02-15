Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Tn. Loses Longest Tenured Employee

  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Lookout Mountain, Tn. is losing the longest tenured employee with the retirement of Derrick "DY" Young from the fire and police department, said Chief Duane Schermerhorn. DY has been with the town of Lookout Mountain for 23 years, and has been in law enforcement for 36 years. He is leaving to accept another job that is unrelated to law enforcement. On his last day, he was presented with a plaque, the shield from his helmet and, in appreciation for his service, a longevity check from Lookout Mountain, Tn.

At the February commission meeting, Karen Leavengood, commissioner of education, gave an update on activities surrounding the school. Next week Lookout Mountain School will be celebrating Blue Ribbon Week, culminating on Friday, Feb. 24, with a program at 1:30 p.m. Local dignitaries will be there and the community is invited to come share in honoring the school for being named a National Blue Ribbon School in recognition of its overall academic excellence. Principal Ruth White is working with Hamilton County Board of Education, which is rolling out a new staffing model. It will apply to LMS as a direct benefit from the school being in the county’s choice enrollment program. The school’s enrollment is now up to 224. Although the benefits are not yet fully known, it is hoped that because of the new staffing model, some of the positions that had been pulled in the past, such as guidance counselors, will be reinstated.

Recently, activities relating to the number 100 took place across the curriculum including math and reading and kindergarten students dressing up as 100-year-olds. And, after a full day of learning, on Valentine’s Day, each class had a party. The school's big fundraiser, Night Out for Lookout, will be Saturday, March 25.

Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Joe Hailey said that following the request by a resident at the last meeting, the town took action to require dogs to be on a leash at The Commons and the playground. Owners also must clean up after their dogs. Signs have been posted with the new rules and the dog waste stations will be installed in the next couple of weeks. Carter Parham, the resident who had expressed his concerns, came to the meeting to thank the town for enforcing the rules that are meant to ensure the safety of children. Anyone with complaints should call the police who will come and get the situation under control, said Commissioner Hailey.

He also said that the mountain’s rec board will be funding the installation of three batting cages. Temporary ones will be used this year with permanent ones being built next year.

With no unusual activity during the month, the fire and police report was brief. Commissioner Jim Bentley said the town’s judge and her husband gave the department a house to use for training. The training started with the fire and police. The Chattanooga swat team will use it next, beginning on Wednesday. It has been very beneficial to the fire and police department, he said.

The monthly financial report shows that the town ended January with $5.2 million in cash and $638,000 in restricted funds, said certified municipal officer Jennifer Waycaster. As of the end of the month, $958,000 had been paid in property taxes, which is about 70 percent of the total amount due. A surplus Ford van and an SUV were sold for $11,000, and, when the new fire truck is delivered, the old one that it is replacing, will be sold. She said that expenditures for all departments are on track as to the percentage of their budget that has been spent so far in the fiscal year.

Mayor Walker Jones sent thanks to Lookout Mountain, Ga. for the loan of their garbage truck during the time when the town’s own truck was out of service. Repairs have been made now and it will be back on the streets Wednesday, he said. In the absence of William Valadez, commissioner of public works, the mayor gave his monthly report. As expected for this time of year, collection of leaves is winding down. During January, a walkway near the Natural Bridge was replaced. Town Manager Brooke Pippenger said that the uniforms for the public works employees will no longer be rented. A lot of them are not even being worn, she said. The town plans to upgrade and purchase new ones.

Mayor Jones said that the WWTA is confident that the sewer work they are doing at the intersection of Fleetwood and South Bragg will be finished in two weeks. It will take another two weeks to temporarily pave the roads so they are usable. Permanent new roads will be put in later.

The Corps of Engineers is looking at four problems on Scenic Highway that are in the town limits, and there is a lot of activity surrounding their inspections. To improve drainage, the mayor said that box culverts may be used versus replacing the problem areas with pipes.

The next commission meeting in Lookout Mountain, Tn. will be Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m.

