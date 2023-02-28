Columbia Residential Named Master Developer For Westside Community Evolves Project

The Chattanooga Housing Authority board on Tuesday approved a resolution to negotiate plans with master developer Columbia Residential for the city’s Westside Community Evolves mixed-income housing project.

“We are so excited about that,” said CHA executive director Betsy McCright.

The Westside neighborhood includes College Hill Courts, Gateway Towers, Boynton Terrace, Dogwood Manor and Riverview Tower. It is bound by Riverfront Parkway, Highway 27, West MLK Boulevard, and West Main Street. The James A. Henry School building and Sheila Jennings Park will be incorporated as major neighborhood sites, with West 12th Street the main thoroughfare.

“I’ve been driving by this site nonstop thinking about it,” said Columbia CEO Jim Grauley, who moved to Chattanooga five years ago. “It’s very emotional for me,” he said.

“It takes a long time to develop these places,” Mr. Grauley said. He said Columbia’s design layout and planned uses of the space each will change the other for the better over as many as 30 years. Plans include local commercial space, gardens, festivals, Head Start preschool and healthcare access.

The plan will preserve or replace each existing home. Mr. Grauley said he is anxious to start the project.

“In my sense, the residents have been waiting for a while,” he said.

CHA has assessed five proposals over the last year. Planners began talking with residents and the community to form a vision for the project in Fall 2020. Those involved include architecture teams Smith Gee Studio and Tinker Ma, civil engineer Ragan Smith Associates, who designed the Bend community right next to Westside, and community engagement leader Erika Roberts.

The firm was selected after answering a national RFP (request for proposals) for the project. Columbia Residential was one of five developers responding. Two months was spent reviewing the information before three finalists were selected for in-person interviews. Columbia Residential was the unanimous decision of the board.

The master developer and CHA will work with two other partners: Chattanooga Design Studio and the city of Chattanooga.

Columbia Residential is an Atlanta-based integrated real estate developer of mixed-use homes for people of mixed incomes. Columbia manages everything from master planning and construction to resident relocation.

Columbia has developed more than 10,000 units of “market-quality” multi-family, tax credit and mixed-finance homes, including senior-only units. Columbia has developed over $1 billion in mixed-income residential multi-family and senior housing in the Southeast U.S. The company has particular experience with large scale community revitalization in partnership with public housing agencies.

CHA Commissioner Adam Kinsey said, “The team assembled by Columbia Residential has a depth of experience in the area of public housing that will well-position the Chattanooga Housing Authority for success in the Westside.

"We know that the work ahead will be challenging; however, we have the best team in place to build a diverse neighborhood that will serve us well into the future. The board knew that we needed to be aware of the rich history of the Westside, sensitive to resident priorities, and efficient in the use of the funds we’re given to meet community needs. This team allows us to meet all of these goals and we’re excited to go to work.”