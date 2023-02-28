Latest Headlines

Columbia Residential Named Master Developer For Westside Community Evolves Project

  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

The Chattanooga Housing Authority board on Tuesday approved a resolution to negotiate plans with master developer Columbia Residential for the city’s Westside Community Evolves mixed-income housing project.

“We are so excited about that,” said CHA executive director Betsy McCright.

The Westside neighborhood includes College Hill Courts, Gateway Towers, Boynton Terrace, Dogwood Manor and Riverview Tower. It is bound by Riverfront Parkway, Highway 27, West MLK Boulevard, and West Main Street. The James A. Henry School building and Sheila Jennings Park will be incorporated as major neighborhood sites, with West 12th Street the main thoroughfare.

“I’ve been driving by this site nonstop thinking about it,” said Columbia CEO Jim Grauley, who moved to Chattanooga five years ago. “It’s very emotional for me,” he said.

“It takes a long time to develop these places,” Mr. Grauley said. He said Columbia’s design layout and planned uses of the space each will change the other for the better over as many as 30 years. Plans include local commercial space, gardens, festivals, Head Start preschool and healthcare access.

The plan will preserve or replace each existing home. Mr. Grauley said he is anxious to start the project.

“In my sense, the residents have been waiting for a while,” he said.

CHA has assessed five proposals over the last year. Planners began talking with residents and the community to form a vision for the project in Fall 2020. Those involved include architecture teams Smith Gee Studio and Tinker Ma, civil engineer Ragan Smith Associates, who designed the Bend community right next to Westside, and community engagement leader Erika Roberts.

The firm was selected after answering a national RFP (request for proposals) for the project.  Columbia Residential was one of five developers responding. Two months was spent reviewing the information before three finalists were selected for in-person interviews. Columbia Residential was the unanimous decision of the board. 

The master developer and CHA will work with two other partners: Chattanooga Design Studio and the city of Chattanooga.

Columbia Residential is an Atlanta-based integrated real estate developer of mixed-use homes for people of mixed incomes. Columbia manages everything from master planning and construction to resident relocation.

Columbia has developed more than 10,000 units of “market-quality” multi-family, tax credit and mixed-finance homes, including senior-only units. Columbia has developed over $1 billion in mixed-income residential multi-family and senior housing in the Southeast U.S. The company has particular experience with large scale community revitalization in partnership with public housing agencies.

CHA Commissioner Adam Kinsey said, “The team assembled by Columbia Residential has a depth of experience in the area of public housing that will well-position the Chattanooga Housing Authority for success in the Westside. 

"We know that the work ahead will be challenging; however, we have the best team in place to build a diverse neighborhood that will serve us well into the future.  The board knew that we needed to be aware of the rich history of the Westside, sensitive to resident priorities, and efficient in the use of the funds we’re given to meet community needs.  This team allows us to meet all of these goals and we’re excited to go to work.” 

 

Latest Headlines
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Columbia Residential Named Master Developer For Westside Community Evolves Project
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
  • Sports
  • 2/28/2023
College Sports On TV
  • Sports
  • 2/28/2023
Man Who Shot 2 Women Multiple Times Gets 25-Year Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/5/2023

Win a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. It is the fourth book in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com. ... more

City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
  • 2/28/2023

City Council members said Tuesday they are willing to move forward with a vote on ending the city's long practice of holding stand-alone elections. At an agenda session, seven of the nine ... more

Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
  • 2/28/2023

The Dalton Public Safety Commission on Tuesday appointed Truman Whitfield as its new chairman. Mr. Whitfield replaces Terry Mathis, who will continue serving as a member of the commission. Anthony ... more

Breaking News
19-Year-Old Injured As Bullets Pepper House On 52nd Street Early Tuesday Morning
  • 2/28/2023
3 Injured As Pickup Truck Collides With CARTA Bus On Brainerd Road
  • 2/28/2023
Elderly Person Scammed Out Of $2,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/28/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Sells Son’s Cars When He Doesn’t Remove Them From Her Property; Father And Son Argue Over Rent Receipt
  • 2/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/28/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Redistricting Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • 2/28/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending Feb. 24
  • 2/27/2023
Sports
Vols Baseball Gets Vitello Back, Highly Touted Transfer Shortstop Now Able To Play
  • 2/27/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
  • 2/28/2023
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
  • 2/27/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Third Seed Lee Men Prepare For Conference Tournament
  • 2/27/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
  • 2/28/2023
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 2/28/2023
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
  • 2/28/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/28/2023
Life With Ferris: Cloudtree Vineyard Is The Perfect Spot
  • 2/27/2023
Entertainment
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
  • 2/28/2023
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
  • 2/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
  • 2/28/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Frautschi And Fung
  • 2/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
  • 2/24/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
Why Should I Be Forced To Pay For Your Bad Judgement?
  • 2/27/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk Chooses Aliro Quantum Network Controller
  • 2/28/2023
Katie Snyder, PE Awarded As Outstanding Engineer Of The Year
Katie Snyder, PE Awarded As Outstanding Engineer Of The Year
  • 2/27/2023
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
Croy Engineering's Russell Moorehead Receives Leadership Award
  • 2/27/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
  • 2/28/2023
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
  • 2/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Student Scene
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Awarded American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grant
  • 2/28/2023
Short-Term Classes Available At CSCC
  • 2/28/2023
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
  • 2/28/2023
Living Well
James Haynes, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Foundation President
James Haynes, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Foundation President
  • 2/28/2023
Bubbles Of Fun Run Triples Participants, Raises Thousands For Pediatric Cancer
  • 2/28/2023
Morning Pointe To Celebrate A World Of Wellness For March Theme
Morning Pointe To Celebrate A World Of Wellness For March Theme
  • 2/28/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
  • 2/25/2023
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/20/2023
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Travel
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
  • 2/28/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Little FarmHouse
  • 2/27/2023
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
  • 2/23/2023
Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
  • 2/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
  • 2/27/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/22/2023
Obituaries
James L. Johnson
James L. Johnson
  • 2/28/2023
Carolyn Sue Hurst
  • 2/28/2023
Shawn E. Lee
Shawn E. Lee
  • 2/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Love, Ruth (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
  • 2/27/2023