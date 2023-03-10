Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Rob Bank; Thief Stuffs $500 Worth Children’s Clothes Up Her Shirt

  • Friday, March 10, 2023

An employee of Builtwell Bank at 6825 Shallowford Road told police a man came into the bank and was upset about fees added to his account. She said the man was upset and said that because the bank is robbing him, he was going to rob the bank. The employee said the man told her he was going to get his friends and come back. Police told the employee and other staff if the man returned, to call the police to have him trespassed.

* * *

An officer responded to a wellness check at an apartment on Central Drive. A man called police to check on his ex-girlfriend because she called him saying she would harm herself. Police spoke with the woman who said she was upset because her father passed recently, and the man just ended their relationship. The woman told the officer several times that she wouldn't harm herself and didn't need any assistance.

* * *

Police were called to N. Hawthorne St. where a woman said at 9 a.m. a man walked onto her porch and started asking her personal questions. She had never seen the man before and he was asking her for money. She described him as a tall, skinny, dark-skinned, black hair male who was wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and a black hat. She also stated that he had orange sunglasses in his shirt pocket. The woman asked to have her house added to the watch list.

* * *

An Xfinity line worker called police because he witnessed a black male go onto a porch and take a leaf blower on Perry Street. The homeowner arrived while police were on scene and she said she had video of the event. The officer reviewed the video and it showed a black male wearing a white facemask take the leaf blower and leave. Police left and before finishing the report, the homeowner called back and said she believes she found the suspect at nearby apartments. She confronted the man who she believed had stolen her leaf blower. She said he was an older man with white hair and the homeowner said she believed his name was Bernard but wasn’t sure. Police drove through the apartments in question and didn’t find anyone matching the description.

* * *

An employee of Nine Brothers at 101 W. 38th St. told police she was tired of a man riding around on his motorized wheelchair asking customers for money. She wanted the man to leave the property. Police spoke to the man who complied and left.

* * *

The manager of Baymont at 7017 Shallowford Road wanted a man trespassed from the property. Police spoke with the man and told him he was trespassed. He left without incident.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there were suspicious people walking around the abandoned Humane Society property at 212 N. Highland Park Ave. the past few nights and wanted police to check the area. Police saw the fence on the rear of the building had been cut where someone could crawl through onto the property. The exterior doors that the officer was able to get to were secure. It is unknown at this time who owns the property. The officer was unable to secure the hole in the fence.

* * *

An employee of 7/11 at 3725 Jenkins Road wanted police to trespass a man because of his erratic behavior and for disturbing his patrons. Police told the man he was no longer welcome at that location and he would be arrested if he returned. He was then given a ride to BP at 7701 Lee Hwy. without incident.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person at Workman Road and English Avenue. The woman told police she was trying to get a ride somewhere. The officer gave her a ride to the Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St.

* * *

Police were called to Carter’s at Hamilton Place where security footage showed a large, black female walked into the store while on her phone. She walked around the store for a while before stuffing singular items of clothing up into her shirt. The woman did several loops through the store while continuing to hide clothes under her shirt and then walked out the door. A few minutes later, she returned to the store, but didn’t stay for long and left without taking anymore items. The total estimated value of stolen clothes was approximately $500.

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
Vols Take SEC Tournament Opener Behind James
Vols Take SEC Tournament Opener Behind James
  • Sports
  • 3/10/2023
Erlanger Helicopter With 4 Aboard Crashes In NC
Erlanger Helicopter With 4 Aboard Crashes In NC
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/10/2023
Chattanooga Women Travel To Clover Golf Cup
  • Sports
  • 3/9/2023
Football Mocs Host Spring Showcase Friday At Finley
  • Sports
  • 3/9/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Rob Bank; Thief Stuffs $500 Worth Children’s Clothes Up Her Shirt
  • 3/10/2023

An employee of Builtwell Bank at 6825 Shallowford Road told police a man came into the bank and was upset about fees added to his account. She said the man was upset and said that because the ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/10/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/10/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER 5569 ABBY GRACE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff AGGRAVATED ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Accidently Leaves Rifle At Hotel; Woman Thinks Someone Stole Her Medication
  • 3/9/2023
Senator Bill Hagerty Responds To President Biden's 2024 Budget Proposal
  • 3/9/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 3/9/2023
VIDEO: Senator Bill Hagerty Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 3/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/9/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support - And Response
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/10/2023
VIDEO: District 26 Rep. Greg Martin Gives Legislative Update
  • 3/9/2023
Race To The Top Revisited
  • 3/8/2023
Sports
Vols Take SEC Tournament Opener Behind James
Vols Take SEC Tournament Opener Behind James
  • 3/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
  • 3/9/2023
Football Mocs Host Spring Showcase Friday At Finley
  • 3/9/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
  • 3/10/2023
Happenings
First Annual Kid Quest Expo Set For April 22
First Annual Kid Quest Expo Set For April 22
  • 3/9/2023
St. Paddy’s Party On The Parkway Returns March 18
  • 3/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Female Jet Pilots
Jerry Summers: Female Jet Pilots
  • 3/8/2023
CFD Reminds To Change Your Clocks And Your Batteries
  • 3/10/2023
Incline Art Crawl Begins April 7
Incline Art Crawl Begins April 7
  • 3/10/2023
Entertainment
Fletcher Bright Fellow Announces Dance Showcase March 24-25
Fletcher Bright Fellow Announces Dance Showcase March 24-25
  • 3/9/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Bambi: A Life In The Woods
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Bambi: A Life In The Woods
  • 3/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best Of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 3/10/2023
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
Singer, Songwriter Tomberlin Performs At Barking Legs Theater
  • 3/9/2023
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
  • 3/8/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support - And Response
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/10/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Business
Novatech Takes Over ACT Business Machines
  • 3/9/2023
Seasonal Jobs Impact January's County Unemployment Rates In Tennessee
  • 3/9/2023
CO.LAB Launches CO.MOBILITY Summit With Keynote Speaker Steve Case To Kick-Off Groundbreaking Accelerator Program
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Staying Vigilant Against Recent Land Scams
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 2-8
  • 3/9/2023
Pointe Commercial Real Estate Announces David Melton As Managing Member
  • 3/7/2023
Student Scene
John Shearer: Baylor’s Historic Hunter Hall Getting New Roof
  • 3/9/2023
McCallie's Benjamin Yang Wins National Science Award Among Other Accolades
McCallie's Benjamin Yang Wins National Science Award Among Other Accolades
  • 3/9/2023
Concrete Canoes And Steel Bridges: Student Civil Engineering Competitions Coming To Chattanooga
Concrete Canoes And Steel Bridges: Student Civil Engineering Competitions Coming To Chattanooga
  • 3/9/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Parkinson’s Now Available Online
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Parkinson’s Now Available Online
  • 3/9/2023
Arts At Erlanger Now Accepting Submissions For “Seascapes” Call-Out
  • 3/8/2023
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga’s Diabetes Prevention Program To Start In March
  • 3/8/2023
Memories
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
  • 3/10/2023
Park Sparks - The Neighborhood Park Activation Tour - Kicks Off March 19
  • 3/9/2023
4th Annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Begins On Friday
  • 3/9/2023
Travel
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Cultural Tourism Advancement Grant Application Is Now Open
  • 3/9/2023
Blue Water Therapy At Sandals Royal Bahamian In Nassau, Bahamas
  • 3/3/2023
Church
Former Venue Church Building On Lee Highway Sells For $3,625,000
Former Venue Church Building On Lee Highway Sells For $3,625,000
  • 3/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Instead of Wisdom, Maybe We Need Some "Foolishness"
Bob Tamasy: Instead of Wisdom, Maybe We Need Some "Foolishness"
  • 3/9/2023
New United Missionary Baptist Church Announces Women's History Month Program March 19
  • 3/8/2023
Obituaries
Sylvia Katherine Covington
Sylvia Katherine Covington
  • 3/9/2023
Carolyn “Jeanne” Cole
Carolyn “Jeanne” Cole
  • 3/9/2023
Martha Estelle Cunningham
Martha Estelle Cunningham
  • 3/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Rader, Coulbourne "Coby" Thomas (Cleveland)
Rader, Coulbourne "Coby" Thomas (Cleveland)
  • 3/10/2023
Speer, Shirley Treadaway (Summerville)
  • 3/10/2023
Whitson, Joseph Gale "Joe" (Cleveland)
Whitson, Joseph Gale "Joe" (Cleveland)
  • 3/9/2023