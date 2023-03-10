Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Rob Bank; Thief Stuffs $500 Worth Children’s Clothes Up Her Shirt

An employee of Builtwell Bank at 6825 Shallowford Road told police a man came into the bank and was upset about fees added to his account. She said the man was upset and said that because the bank is robbing him, he was going to rob the bank. The employee said the man told her he was going to get his friends and come back. Police told the employee and other staff if the man returned, to call the police to have him trespassed.

* * *

An officer responded to a wellness check at an apartment on Central Drive. A man called police to check on his ex-girlfriend because she called him saying she would harm herself. Police spoke with the woman who said she was upset because her father passed recently, and the man just ended their relationship. The woman told the officer several times that she wouldn't harm herself and didn't need any assistance.

* * *

Police were called to N. Hawthorne St. where a woman said at 9 a.m. a man walked onto her porch and started asking her personal questions. She had never seen the man before and he was asking her for money. She described him as a tall, skinny, dark-skinned, black hair male who was wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and a black hat. She also stated that he had orange sunglasses in his shirt pocket. The woman asked to have her house added to the watch list.

* * *

An Xfinity line worker called police because he witnessed a black male go onto a porch and take a leaf blower on Perry Street. The homeowner arrived while police were on scene and she said she had video of the event. The officer reviewed the video and it showed a black male wearing a white facemask take the leaf blower and leave. Police left and before finishing the report, the homeowner called back and said she believes she found the suspect at nearby apartments. She confronted the man who she believed had stolen her leaf blower. She said he was an older man with white hair and the homeowner said she believed his name was Bernard but wasn’t sure. Police drove through the apartments in question and didn’t find anyone matching the description.

* * *

An employee of Nine Brothers at 101 W. 38th St. told police she was tired of a man riding around on his motorized wheelchair asking customers for money. She wanted the man to leave the property. Police spoke to the man who complied and left.

* * *

The manager of Baymont at 7017 Shallowford Road wanted a man trespassed from the property. Police spoke with the man and told him he was trespassed. He left without incident.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there were suspicious people walking around the abandoned Humane Society property at 212 N. Highland Park Ave. the past few nights and wanted police to check the area. Police saw the fence on the rear of the building had been cut where someone could crawl through onto the property. The exterior doors that the officer was able to get to were secure. It is unknown at this time who owns the property. The officer was unable to secure the hole in the fence.

* * *

An employee of 7/11 at 3725 Jenkins Road wanted police to trespass a man because of his erratic behavior and for disturbing his patrons. Police told the man he was no longer welcome at that location and he would be arrested if he returned. He was then given a ride to BP at 7701 Lee Hwy. without incident.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person at Workman Road and English Avenue. The woman told police she was trying to get a ride somewhere. The officer gave her a ride to the Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St.

* * *

Police were called to Carter’s at Hamilton Place where security footage showed a large, black female walked into the store while on her phone. She walked around the store for a while before stuffing singular items of clothing up into her shirt. The woman did several loops through the store while continuing to hide clothes under her shirt and then walked out the door. A few minutes later, she returned to the store, but didn’t stay for long and left without taking anymore items. The total estimated value of stolen clothes was approximately $500.