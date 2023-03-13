Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 17.6 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, March 13, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.76 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.76 while the highest was $4.11, a difference of $1.35 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
March 13, 2022: $4.09/g (U.S. Average: $4.32/g)
March 13, 2021: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
March 13, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
March 13, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
March 13, 2018: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
March 13, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
March 13, 2016: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $1.93/g)
March 13, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
March 13, 2014: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
March 13, 2013: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.08, up 5.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02.
State of Tennessee- $3.14, up 11.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.02.
Huntsville- $3.08, up 9.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99.

"With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil's decline. The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we've seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up."
