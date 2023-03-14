Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Business Tired Of Homeless People Sleeping On Porch, Digging In Trash; Troublemaker Back At Zaxby's

  • Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The manager at a business at 6880 Lee Hwy. told police that homeless people were sleeping on their back porch and digging through their trash can. The manager said the homeless people were no longer on scene, but they wanted any people sleeping on the property to be trespassed from this point forward.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on McCallie Avenue told police she left her bike chained up and locked outside her apartment and she last saw it when she left there around 7:30 a.m. She later got back and discovered that the lock had been cut and the bike was gone, but the lock was still there. She did not have a serial number for the bike.

* * *

A man at a business on Highway 58 told police someone was using his company's checks in an attempt to scam people. He said his daughter was scammed, and they attempted to take $5,000 from their bank account, however the bank declined the transaction. He said he was contacted by two other police agencies who told him there were two other scam cases of people using his company's checks in order to scam people. The man has no suspect information. The scam was as follows: the victim sends money to the scammers and, in return, the scammers send a larger sum of money. The man said that every transaction now needs to be approved by him, due to this.

* * *

A woman on Blanchard Street called police saying her fence had been hit a few days prior. She said a vehicle was backing out of her neighbor's driveway, when the driver struck the fence. She said she has been attempting to get the neighbor to replace the damages, but was unsuccessful. Police told her to file a report with her insurance company to get the damages repaired since the neighbor is not communicating with her about it. The woman did not provide video footage or evidence of the incident to police.

* * *

Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a dark-colored Nissan Altima for illegal tint. The vehicle pulled over at 7728 Cecelia Dr. and, prior to police approach, fled at a high rate of speed.

* * *

Police conducted a routine traffic stop for a taillight out and made contact with the driver. She initially stopped in the middle of Shallowford Road. As police approached the vehicle, she started to drive off. Police gave her verbal commands to halt and she stopped the vehicle. Police instructed her to turn into a nearby parking lot. The woman explained that she has many health issues. Given the woman's condition at the time of the traffic stop, police did not feel that she needed to be driving at that time. Police gave her a ride to her residence and secured her vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Chamberlain Avenue told police a man knocked on her window and then she saw a man wearing a white shirt and shorts running to the street. Police searched the area and could not locate the man. They informed the woman it was safe to come out. She showed police the footage of the man. Police told the woman they could place her house on a Watchlist and she said she would like that. The woman's house has been placed on the Watchlist.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police three men were throwing eggs from the top of the parking garage by the climbing gym at 219 Broad St. When police arrived, the three men were gone. There was also no reporting person to see.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling south on I-75 and struck what appeared to be a box that was in the middle of the road. Police observed damage and the man needed a report for insurance.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Zaxby's, 4815 Hwy. 58, between a worker and a man. When officers arrived, the man was no longer on scene. The manager said the man and an employee got into a verbal altercation. She said the man walked in the back area that is restricted for employees only, and he had been trespassed by other employees in the past. She asked if police made contact with the man, she would like him to be trespassed by police.

