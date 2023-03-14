City Council May Shut Down Station Street Thru Traffic Thursday-Sunday A.M.; Require Bar Owners To Hire Street Security

The City Council is considering an ordinance that would shut down through traffic on rowdy Station Street from Thursday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m.

The measure, brought by council members Raquetta Dotley and Marvene Noel, also would require bar owners along the short street to provide security on the Southside street.

Vice Chair Dotley said she gets numerous calls about fracases on Station Street that spill over into nearby neighborhoods.

Station Street, which is adjacent to the Chattanooga Choo Choo, is the only street in the city where open drinking is allowed on the street.

Vice Chair Dotley said she is concerned about fights and violence emenating from the bars.

She said it is dangerous for citizens to be driving along the street during times where there is the most heavy drinking.

She also said that currently no one is patrolling Station Street itself, where incidents often "spill over across Main Street and to Cowart."

The ordinance would require the bar owners to team up to pay for the street security.

City Attorney Phil Noblett said if a bar owner did not comply, they would risk loss of their beer permit.

Vice Chairman Dotley said the bar owners would be required to submit annual reports on the street security plan.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod noted that state Senator Todd Gardenhire earlier this session introduced legislation to revoke open drinking on Station Street.