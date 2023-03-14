Latest Headlines

City Council May Shut Down Station Street Thru Traffic Thursday-Sunday A.M.; Require Bar Owners To Hire Street Security

  • Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The City Council is considering an ordinance that would shut down through traffic on rowdy Station Street from Thursday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m.

The measure, brought by council members Raquetta Dotley and Marvene Noel, also would require bar owners along the short street to provide security on the Southside street.

Vice Chair Dotley said she gets numerous calls about fracases on Station Street that spill over into nearby neighborhoods.

Station Street, which is adjacent to the Chattanooga Choo Choo, is the only street in the city where open drinking is allowed on the street.

Vice Chair Dotley said she is concerned about fights and violence emenating from the bars.

She said it is dangerous for citizens to be driving along the street during times where there is the most heavy drinking.

She also said that currently no one is patrolling Station Street itself, where incidents often "spill over across Main Street and to Cowart."

The ordinance would require the bar owners to team up to pay for the street security.

City Attorney Phil Noblett said if a bar owner did not comply, they would risk loss of their beer permit.

Vice Chairman Dotley said the bar owners would be required to submit annual reports on the street security plan.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod noted that state Senator Todd Gardenhire earlier this session introduced legislation to revoke open drinking on Station Street.

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
City Council May Shut Down Station Street Thru Traffic Thursday-Sunday A.M.; Require Bar Owners To Hire Street Security
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2023
CFC Legend Juan Hernandez Announces Retirement
  • Sports
  • 3/14/2023
Signal Mountain Facing $1.5 Million Deficit
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2023
UTC's Stephens Named To NABC First Team
  • Sports
  • 3/14/2023
Police Blotter: Business Tired Of Homeless People Sleeping On Porch, Digging In Trash; Troublemaker Back At Zaxby's
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2023
Erlanger To Resume Life Force Flights After They Were Suspended Following Crash
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2023
Breaking News
City Council Opts To Continue Stand-Alone Elections With No Council Term Limits
  • 3/14/2023

The City Council on Tuesday night rejected a proposed ordinance that would have ended the long-standing city practice of holding its elections at a separate date from county, state and national ... more

70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023

Seventy years ago Chattanooga was preparing for the Billy Graham evangelistic crusade that would make world history. The daily meetings took place at the Warner Park Field House on Third Street ... more

Police Blotter: Business Tired Of Homeless People Sleeping On Porch, Digging In Trash; Troublemaker Back At Zaxby's
  • 3/14/2023

The manager at a business at 6880 Lee Hwy. told police that homeless people were sleeping on their back porch and digging through their trash can. The manager said the homeless people were no ... more

Breaking News
Erlanger To Resume Life Force Flights After They Were Suspended Following Crash
  • 3/14/2023
Dalton Police Seek Information On Missing Nicholas Napier, 32
Dalton Police Seek Information On Missing Nicholas Napier, 32
  • 3/14/2023
Arrest Made In Lee Highway Robbery In Which Man Was Badly Beaten
Arrest Made In Lee Highway Robbery In Which Man Was Badly Beaten
  • 3/14/2023
Delmonte Hotel Group Acquires Moxy Chattanooga Downtown
Delmonte Hotel Group Acquires Moxy Chattanooga Downtown
  • 3/14/2023
2 Women Say Were Attacked By 2 Other Women Inside And Then Outside Station Street Bar
2 Women Say Were Attacked By 2 Other Women Inside And Then Outside Station Street Bar
  • 3/14/2023
Opinion
No Such Thing As An Unloaded Gun
  • 3/13/2023
Rethinking The Nuclear Family
  • 3/13/2023
Important Facts Of Proposed SMFD Cuts
  • 3/14/2023
Ridiculous Proposal To Cut Costs At SMFD
  • 3/14/2023
Who's To Take The Blame
  • 3/13/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: McNeese, Ole Miss Latch On To Coaches With Heavy Baggage
  • 3/14/2023
CFC Legend Juan Hernandez Announces Retirement
  • 3/14/2023
Mark Wiedmer And Mack McCarthy Partnering For NCAA Bracket Buster Podcast On Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/13/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC's Stephens Named To NABC First Team
  • 3/14/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hawk Hill Survey, The ’93 Blizzard, The ’83 Georgia Basketball Team, And The Academy Awards
  • 3/14/2023
La Paz’s New Partnership With Girls Inc. Represents 10th Onsite Community Program
  • 3/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga's Shoplifting Technique No. 1
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga's Shoplifting Technique No. 1
  • 3/14/2023
Spring 2023 Meacham Writers’ Workshop To Be Held At Stove Works And Riverview Park
Spring 2023 Meacham Writers’ Workshop To Be Held At Stove Works And Riverview Park
  • 3/14/2023
Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel To Be Closed This Week During The Day For Maintenance
  • 3/14/2023
Entertainment
MEDROCK Battle Of The Physician Bands Returns March 25
MEDROCK Battle Of The Physician Bands Returns March 25
  • 3/14/2023
Poison Ivy Green Carpet Mixer And Film Premier Is April 2
  • 3/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - See Rock City
Best Of Grizzard - See Rock City
  • 3/14/2023
Jesse Daniel Edwards Plays At Cherry Street Tavern March 24
  • 3/13/2023
John Shearer: A Review Of 3 Best Picture Oscar Nominees
  • 3/11/2023
Opinion
No Such Thing As An Unloaded Gun
  • 3/13/2023
Rethinking The Nuclear Family
  • 3/13/2023
Important Facts Of Proposed SMFD Cuts
  • 3/14/2023
Dining
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
Business
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
  • 3/14/2023
City Partners With Local Labor Organizations To Host Trades Career Fair Thursday
  • 3/13/2023
Bradley County Jail Receives Tier 1 Accreditation
  • 3/13/2023
Real Estate
Filming For The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga Begins Wednesday
Filming For The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga Begins Wednesday
  • 3/13/2023
Steven Sharpe: Staying Vigilant Against Recent Land Scams
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 2-8
  • 3/9/2023
Student Scene
GPS 7th-Grader Receives Award To Interlochen
GPS 7th-Grader Receives Award To Interlochen
  • 3/14/2023
GNTC Students Excel At SkillsUSA Georgia Competition
  • 3/13/2023
Entrepreneurship Week At Cleveland State Kicks Off March 27
  • 3/13/2023
Living Well
Erlanger’s 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction Raises Over $65,000
  • 3/14/2023
Siskin Hosts 20th Annual Possibilities Luncheon March 21 With Victoria Arlen
  • 3/14/2023
Local Nonprofit Marks 70th Year Of "Transformational Work"
Local Nonprofit Marks 70th Year Of "Transformational Work"
  • 3/14/2023
Memories
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
TWRA Honored As National State Agency Conservation Partner Of The Year
  • 3/10/2023
Park Sparks - The Neighborhood Park Activation Tour - Kicks Off March 19
  • 3/9/2023
4th Annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Begins On Friday
  • 3/9/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Is A Gift Really A Gift If It's Not Received?
Bob Tamasy: Is A Gift Really A Gift If It's Not Received?
  • 3/13/2023
Ridgedale Baptist To Have Easter Worship Service, Easter Egg Hunt
Ridgedale Baptist To Have Easter Worship Service, Easter Egg Hunt
  • 3/12/2023
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
Hamilton Memorial Gardens Easter Sunrise Service Will Be April 9
  • 3/10/2023
Obituaries
Kenneth Edward "Ed" Leach
Kenneth Edward "Ed" Leach
  • 3/14/2023
William Nathan Banister
  • 3/14/2023
Ansley Hugh Moses
Ansley Hugh Moses
  • 3/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Brewer, Howard John (Cleveland)
Brewer, Howard John (Cleveland)
  • 3/13/2023
Gayle, Audrey (Cleveland)
Gayle, Audrey (Cleveland)
  • 3/13/2023
Anders, Harold (Dalton)
Anders, Harold (Dalton)
  • 3/13/2023