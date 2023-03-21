Crown Subaru Building New Dealership Near Bonny Oaks Drive, Lee Highway; Exits Riverfront Parkway

Crown Subaru is constructing a new dealership near Bonny Oaks Drive at 7700 Lee Highway. The new store will feature 41,354 square feet that includes a 16,136 square foot, four-vehicle showroom, air-conditioned new car delivery area and a 21-bay service garage. Company officials noted that the new store will also have a three-lane service drive.

It also marks the departure from the Riverfront Parkway site downtown, where the former Kelly Cadillac was long across the street from Newton Chevrolet.

Officials said, "Crown Subaru made the decision to build at the new location as it will be in close proximity to locations their owners love."

Jim Myers, president and chief operating officer of Crown Automotive Group, said, “Less than an hour from our new dealership is the Ocoee River, home to the 1996 Whitewater Olympics and potential site for the 2024 World Road Rally. Many of our buyers are kayakers, climbers, hikers and bike enthusiasts. We hope our new dealership will be a gathering place to launch adventures wherever the drive may take them.”



The company purchased the Subaru dealership in the Chattanooga market approximately three years ago. Since that time, they have become involved in support of non-profit organizations across the community. Crown has served as presenting sponsor for Habitat’s Raise the Roof lunch and naming sponsor for the annual Grateful Gobbler Walk held each Thanksgiving morning to support the Maclellan Homeless Family Shelter. The company has also provided support to the Chatt Foundation (formerly known as the Chattanooga Community Kitchen) and the Humane Education Society.

Mr. Myers noted, “This is an exciting time for us. The Subaru brand not only tells a great story, but through the Subaru Love Promise, our vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru is a philosophy we live every day at Crown.”

Crown selected local companies Dillard Construction and Miller McCoy civil engineers for the project. Keeping efforts local is another part of their overall business strategy, it was stated.

Crown will move into their new building in December and, while they are looking forward to being in their new neighborhood, they are grateful for their past location, it was stated.

“Our location on Riverfront Parkway was a great first home for Crown as we entered the Chattanooga market,” said Mr. Meyers. “We enjoyed being in the heart of the city surrounded by the organizations that do so much to make Chattanooga a special place. As Chattanooga is growing and moving along the eastern corridor, we are as well. Subaru has long been known for being in the “middle of everything” and as we plan our future, there’s simply no place we’d rather be.”

ABOUT CROWN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Committed to our four core values of Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, Crown Automotive Group is driven to excellence with every customer experience. With over 50 years in the automotive industry, our privately owned award-winning dealership group has operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee and continues to seek new opportunities for growth. Each Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget.

To learn more about The Better Way To Buy® visit Crown Cars. For additional information, contact Robin Derryberry, 423.755.7588, or Robin@Derryberrypr.com.