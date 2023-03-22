Latest Headlines

Man Has To Be Airlifted After Early Wednesday Morning Shooting; Suspects Take His Car

  Wednesday, March 22, 2023

A man was shot and his car stolen early Wednesday morning in Bradley County.

Members of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at a residence in the 1900 block of Lois Street SE at 1:44 a.m.

Upon deputies’ arrival, one male victim was located inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to information provided at the scene, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when two males
approached and ordered him into his residence.

A physical altercation ensued resulting in one of the suspects shooting the victim.

The suspects fled the scene after taking the victim’s vehicle, a 2003 silver Toyota 4Runner. The suspects have not been located.

The victim was treated on-scene by first responders and then air lifted to Erlanger for further treatment.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, call the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336.

