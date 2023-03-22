18-Year-Old Shot In Drive-By Shooting Wednesday Afternoon

An 18-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday afternoon on Pawnee Trail.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pawnee Trail.

The victim was suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Police are working to determine complete details in the case.

Police ask anyone with any informatio n regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.