18-Year-Old Shot In Drive-By Shooting Wednesday Afternoon

  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023

An 18-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday afternoon on Pawnee Trail.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pawnee Trail.

 The victim was suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was transported to a local hospital.

 Police are working to determine complete details in the case.

 Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

CSO Celebrates 90th Season, Kayoko Dan's Final Season
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
18-Year-Old Shot In Drive-By Shooting Wednesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti To Host Town Hall Meeting In Chattanooga To Discuss Big Tech's Impact On Children
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
UT Newcomers Learning Quickly As Second Day Of Spring Practice Concludes
  • Sports
  • 3/22/2023
Blackmon Named New Bradley Central Wrestling Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/22/2023
Gas Station Video Shows Cross As Driver Of Minivan Seen Later At Trailwood Drive Murder, Detective Says
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
An 18-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday afternoon on Pawnee Trail. Chattanooga Police responded at 3:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pawnee Trail. The victim was suffering ... more

Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti To Host Town Hall Meeting In Chattanooga To Discuss Big Tech's Impact On Children
  • 3/22/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti will host a town hall meeting in Chattanooga on Monday, to discuss the impact Big Tech is having on Tennessee families, particularly children. ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Man Has To Be Airlifted After Early Wednesday Morning Shooting; Suspects Take His Car
  • 3/22/2023
Bicycle Stolen At Collegedale Public Library - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/22/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Ring She Lent To Co-Worker Returned; Someone Washing Clothes In Back Yard Of Condemned Property
  • 3/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2023
Medical Examiner Says Victim In Trailwood Drive Execution Suffered Fatal Rifle Shot
  • 3/22/2023
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Budget Promises It Can Get Worse - And Response
  • 3/20/2023
Education Update 2023
  • 3/20/2023
UT Newcomers Learning Quickly As Second Day Of Spring Practice Concludes
  • 3/22/2023
Mark Wiedmer And Mack McCarthy Return For Episode 2 Of NCAA Bracket Busters
  • 3/21/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Took Different Paths To Sweet 16
  • 3/21/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Mocs Golf Team Tied For Fifth At Linger Longer Invitational
  • 3/21/2023
ArtsBuild Launches Technical Mastery Grant Program
  • 3/22/2023
TV's Matt Paxton Comes To Goodwill to Help People Declutter And Downsize
  • 3/22/2023
Did You Know? Moderate Growth
  • 3/22/2023
Collegedale Police Host Annual Easter Egg Hunt
  • 3/22/2023
New Art Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport Features Local And Regional Artists
  • 3/22/2023
Notre Dame High School Announces Spring Production Of The Little Shop Of Horrors
  • 3/22/2023
Chattanooga Music Census Results Highlight Growth Opportunities
  • 3/22/2023
Lee University School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital Monday
  • 3/22/2023
Lee University Hosts Marimba Madness March 26
  • 3/22/2023
Lee Trio Presents “Elegance And Virtuosity”
  • 3/22/2023
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
VIDEO: Wally's On McCallie Avenue Is Not Closing
  • 3/16/2023
Nokian Tyres Expands Dayton Factory Footprint With New 350,000 Square-Foot Warehouse
  • 3/22/2023
Jessica Parrish, TVFCU Lender, Named Chattanooga Mortgage Banker Of The Year
  • 3/21/2023
Reliance Partners Acquires Assets Of Truck Team Insurance
  • 3/20/2023
Ridges Capital And Yonah Capital Announce Acquisition Of Spring City Resort And Marina
  • 3/22/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Hosting Money School April 22, Giving Away $500 To Lucky Attendee
  • 3/22/2023
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Receives National Recognition
  • 3/21/2023
Chattanooga State And UTC Launch The "ChattState UTC Connect" Dual Admission Program
  • 3/22/2023
Dayton City Schools Director Trish Newsom Earns 6th World Major Marathon Star
  • 3/21/2023
CHCRTA Scholarship Deadline Is April 1
  • 3/21/2023
Chattanooga Research Team Makes Waves With High Impact National Study On Stroke And AI App
  • 3/22/2023
Ascension Living Alexian Village Tennessee Nurse Cassy Lee Honored
  • 3/21/2023
Program To Prevent Violence And Support At-Risk Youth Expands To Brainerd
  • 3/21/2023
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Local Flower Farm Has Inaugural Spring Plant Festival April 15
  • 3/21/2023
Burn Permits Required Through May 15
  • 3/21/2023
Tennessee's 2023 Spring Turkey Hunting Season Features New Opening Date, Other Changes
  • 3/21/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
"Peace: We Had To Have It" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/22/2023
James Grady Moore
  • 3/22/2023
George Raymond Brown
  • 3/22/2023
Isabel Caitlin Dwyer
  • 3/22/2023
Potter, David J. (Cleveland)
  • 3/22/2023
Kelly, Dwight F. (Dalton)
  • 3/22/2023
Raines, Rhonda (Cleveland)
  • 3/21/2023