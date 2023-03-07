UTC Women Capture SoCon Tournament Title With Win Over Wofford
3 5-Story Multi-Family Buildings Planned Along Riverwalk At Former Kenco Warehouse Site

  Tuesday, March 7, 2023

A development firm is planning to build three five-story multi-family buildings at the former Kenco warehouse site at 2001 Riverside Dr.

The project includes 544 residential units with 810 parking spaces.

A design shows the three tall buildings, along with an "amenity building" near the Tennessee Riverwalk.

The group plans to demolish an existing warehouse as part of the project, but keep several existing structures.

Total acreage is 30.5 acres.

The property owner is JDK Real Estate.

Jay Floyd of Ragan Smith Associates said, "We are requesting the site be rezoned to C-2 to allow for new multi-family. C-2 will also accommodate existing office uses which will remain and allow flexibility for future outparcel uses that will likely be office or retail.

"There are several nearby sites zoned C-2, and we believe there is no conflict with the area plan. We also believe that residential use is most appropriate along the Tennessee Riverwalk, allowing residents to take advantage of this local resource.

"Our client wishes to build up to five stories. The exact building height is yet to be determined."

All buildings over two stories shall be set back from the property line in accordance with existing ordinances, it was noted.

A rezoning request goes to the Planning Commission next month.

