Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, NATHAN ALLEN 
1914 GUNBARREL RD APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BARTON- HUNTER, PAYTON MATTHEW 
317 MARY KAY DR MEDINA, 383558790 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROWN, JOSUE MOORE 
709 ASTOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE 
109 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CALIS-SALMERON, WALTER JOSE 
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CHAMBLISS, CLINNITA S 
2368 MILNE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CLARK, TARA JENKINS 
8050 HWY 137 VALLEYHEAD, 35989 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER 
2428 BELVERVERE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37920 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DIXON, ALEXANDER DRAKE 
4367 ELLIS CIR CLEVELAND, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH 
4002 PATTON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORFEITURE CAPIA
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000(FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY/CRIMINAL CONSPIRE (FORFEITURE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FITCH, MARKEL L 
1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

FREEMAN, ALEXANDER DARNELLE 
1125 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRAHAM, GEORGIA MARIE 
932 HURTT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID 
1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071026 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY

HANNER, CECILIA CIARA 
3806 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ 
1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD #80 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, ALEX A 
3728 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUGHES, JASON LEE 
322 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, RAYSHAWN 
120 COUNTY ROAD 114 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

JONES, ANDREW LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JONES, ANIYA TANEE 
3911 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KENNEMORE, ALEXIS NICOLE 
1007 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NEWBY, KATRINA TIMMONS 
1702 STANFIEL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, CASEY ADRIAN 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT O111 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM 
7173 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RICH, HAROLD ALAN 
9037 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE 
8805 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROESCH, HANNAH VIKTORIA 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SANDERS, TONEY JEROME 
4308 RIGHTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

SMITH, BARBARA ANN 
1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, JEFFERSON EUGENE 
6840 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212511 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

SPRINGS, THOMAS F 
151 ATTUCKS PENSICOLA, 32501 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGARANT

TAPLEY, SHELBY 
8429 HIGHWAY 11 TRENTON, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TUN, MIN THEIN 
7732 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WELLS, ASHLEY ANN 
927 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052641 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, BRANDY 
1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, BRIAN D 
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

Here are the mug shots:

AMMONS, NATHAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/16/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARTON- HUNTER, PAYTON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/28/2004
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CALIS-SALMERON, WALTER JOSE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CHAMBLISS, CLINNITA S
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CLARK, TARA JENKINS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DIXON, ALEXANDER DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/01/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORFEITURE CAPIA
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000(FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY/CRIMINAL CONSPIRE (FORFEITURE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FITCH, MARKEL L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
FREEMAN, ALEXANDER DARNELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRAHAM, GEORGIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/22/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANNER, CECILIA CIARA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, ALEX A
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/27/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, RAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • ASSAULT
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
JONES, ANDREW LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/11/1958
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, ANIYA TANEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KENNEMORE, ALEXIS NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEWBY, KATRINA TIMMONS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, CASEY ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RICH, HAROLD ALAN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/28/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ROESCH, HANNAH VIKTORIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SANDERS, TONEY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/31/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
SMITH, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, JEFFERSON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SPRINGS, THOMAS F
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGARANT
TAPLEY, SHELBY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TONEY, TIRREA LEESHAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TUN, MIN THEIN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WELLS, ASHLEY ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, BRANDY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, BRIAN D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



