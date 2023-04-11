Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, NATHAN ALLEN

1914 GUNBARREL RD APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARTON- HUNTER, PAYTON MATTHEW

317 MARY KAY DR MEDINA, 383558790

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROWN, JOSUE MOORE

709 ASTOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE

109 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CALIS-SALMERON, WALTER JOSE3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSECHAMBLISS, CLINNITA S2368 MILNE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCLARK, TARA JENKINS8050 HWY 137 VALLEYHEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCOLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER2428 BELVERVERE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37920Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDIXON, ALEXANDER DRAKE4367 ELLIS CIR CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH4002 PATTON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORFEITURE CAPIAAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000(FORFEITURE CAPIAS)AGGRAVATED BURGLARY/CRIMINAL CONSPIRE (FORFEITUREFAILURE TO APPEARFITCH, MARKEL L1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)FREEMAN, ALEXANDER DARNELLE1125 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARGRAHAM, GEORGIA MARIE932 HURTT ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071026Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TODRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITYHANNER, CECILIA CIARA3806 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTHARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD #80 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHES, ALEX A3728 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHUGHES, JASON LEE322 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, RAYSHAWN120 COUNTY ROAD 114 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYAGGRAVATED BURGLARYASSAULTCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORJONES, ANDREW LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJONES, ANIYA TANEE3911 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYKENNEMORE, ALEXIS NICOLE1007 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENEWBY, KATRINA TIMMONS1702 STANFIEL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, CASEY ADRIAN1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT O111 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM7173 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRICH, HAROLD ALAN9037 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARYROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE8805 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROESCH, HANNAH VIKTORIA1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESANDERS, TONEY JEROME4308 RIGHTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTSMITH, BARBARA ANN1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASMITH, JEFFERSON EUGENE6840 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212511Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYSPRINGS, THOMAS F151 ATTUCKS PENSICOLA, 32501Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGARANTTAPLEY, SHELBY8429 HIGHWAY 11 TRENTON,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTUN, MIN THEIN7732 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WELLS, ASHLEY ANN927 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052641Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, BRANDY1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILSON, BRIAN D1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

Here are the mug shots:

AMMONS, NATHAN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/16/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARTON- HUNTER, PAYTON MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/28/2004

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/08/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CALIS-SALMERON, WALTER JOSE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE CHAMBLISS, CLINNITA S

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CLARK, TARA JENKINS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/25/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR DIXON, ALEXANDER DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/01/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORFEITURE CAPIA

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000(FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY/CRIMINAL CONSPIRE (FORFEITURE

FAILURE TO APPEAR FITCH, MARKEL L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

FREEMAN, ALEXANDER DARNELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRAHAM, GEORGIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/22/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/06/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANNER, CECILIA CIARA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HARRIS, CORTINO ARTREZ

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/28/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, ALEX A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/27/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, RAYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR JONES, ANDREW LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 05/11/1958

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JONES, ANIYA TANEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/30/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY KENNEMORE, ALEXIS NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NEWBY, KATRINA TIMMONS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/31/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, CASEY ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/06/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RICH, HAROLD ALAN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/28/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY ROESCH, HANNAH VIKTORIA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SANDERS, TONEY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/31/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT SMITH, BARBARA ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, JEFFERSON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SPRINGS, THOMAS F

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/22/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGARANT TAPLEY, SHELBY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TONEY, TIRREA LEESHAY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TUN, MIN THEIN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WELLS, ASHLEY ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/01/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, BRANDY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILSON, BRIAN D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



