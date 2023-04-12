Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Neighbors Argue Over Shared Driveway; Man Tossing A Rock Told To Stay Away From Faith Manor

  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Two neighbors on Bradt Street called police over a disagreement about parking in a shared driveway. The woman claimed to own the driveway, but could provide no proof. She was upset about the way the neighbor had parked. The man had parked close to the house he was occupying at the time. It appeared this was a shared driveway and an officer explained to both they would need to be cordial or provide proof of who owns the driveway before any police action could be taken.

* * *

A woman told police she wanted to report she had been locked in the laundromat at 1129 Ely Road at 11 p.m. Per dispatch notes on the original call, the owner was notified and had unlocked the door for her to exit.

* * *

A woman on McBrien Road told police a neighbor had accused her of stealing a watch. She said the neighbor had not attempted to report this, however, the woman wanted to make a report of the incident in an attempt to prevent accusations against her. She said the accusation came after she and the neighbor had argued over a man both of them knew.

* * *

While on routine patrol on Brainerd Road and Greenway View Drive, an officer saw a man panhandling. The officer spoke with him and informed him panhandling was against the law. The man said he was unaware. The officer asked him to leave the area and he did.

* * *

A man on Pineville Road told police someone entered his 2002 Oldsmobile Alero and stole a track jacket with a name on it. The suspects also broke his rearview mirror. There was no forced entry. The man later called back and said the title to the vehicle and a collection of baseball cards were also stolen from his car.

* * *

A woman told police her 2023 Toyota Camry was damaged on the front passenger fender and rear passenger door while parked at Moccasin Bend at 100 Moccasin Bend Road. She didn’t know how the damage occurred. She didn’t have a tag because the car was brand new.

* * *

A man on S. Highland Park Avenue told police a white female keeps bringing more items to the backside of the property across from his property. Police saw the woman in what appeared to be a homeless encampment on the outside of the property. Because the camp was on the city right of way, the officer told the woman she had to have her belongings removed. She said she was slowly moving her items into a storage unit and would try to be gone by the next day.

* * *

A man told police his 1998 Jeep Cherokee was egged while parked on Fulton Street.

* * *

A woman on S. Germantown Road told police she was having an issue with a neighbor that lives below her. She said the neighbor was in the parking lot, sitting in his gray Nissan sedan. Police explained to the woman there was nothing criminal occurring based on her statement and that it was an issue for the apartment complex management to address.

* * *

Police were flagged down by the security guard at Faith Manor at 730 E. 11th St. He told police a woman told him a white male, that had just walked by, bounced a rock off of the Faith Manor building. There was not any damage found. The security guard followed the suspect until police arrived. An officer spoke with the man, who was new to town. He was asked about what happened at Faith Manor and he said he didn’t hit any buildings with a rock. He said that he was tossing the rock in front of him as he walked on the sidewalk. When the woman spoke to him, he left the rock and walked on. When asked why he was doing that, he replied, why not. He was told that he was banned from Faith Manor and he said he would not be back around there.

