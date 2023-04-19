Police Blotter: Suspicious Vehicles In Target Parking Lot Are 2 Friends Catching Up; Couple Steals Alcohol From Circle K

An anonymous caller reported two suspicious vehicles in the Target parking lot at 5579 Hwy. 153, after they had closed. Police saw a red sedan (TN tag) and a dark SUV (TN tag) occupied by a woman in each vehicle.. They both said they had run into each other as friends after shopping at Target, and had gotten caught up talking with each other. Both provided valid TN drivers licenses and had no warrants or other issues. Both agreed to not remain on the property and left without issue.



* * *

A man on Ocoee Street told police he had a woman friend in his house that would not leave. Police made contact with the woman, who identified herself. She said she was not on the lease and was asked to leave by police. The woman left the residence without incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on E. 14th Street. Police spoke a man and woman who said they were in a disorder with their roommate. The three of them were told to separate and sort out their issues in the morning after everyone had calmed down.

* * *

Police observed a Hyundai Elantra displaying Tennessee registration make an improper turn onto Shallowford from W. Shepherd. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in regard to the traffic violation. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Police were unable to identify any occupants of the vehicle.



* * *

Police received a call for a man jumping out in front of cars on Bonny Oaks Drive, and that he possibly had a firearm. Police spoke with the man, who said that he was running down the road trying to get to the Motel 6 because he just got out of Jail. The caller did not want to see police. Police transported the man to the Motel 6 and left the scene.

* * *

Police found a man and two women sleeping in front of the Downtown Precinct, 702 E. 11th St. Police woke them up and told them they could not sleep there, and if they are caught sleeping on the property in the future they will be arrested for trespassing. They left the property.

* * *

While on routine patrol, officers where dispatched to a suspicious person in the area of 109 Eveningside Dr. pulling on car door handles and looking into vehicles. Officers canvassed the area and found a man matching the description walking out of the alley near Eveningside Drive and Main Street. The man told police he was coming from East Lake Housing Development. Officers checked the man for wants and warrants through NCIC with no return. He left the area without incident.

* * *

A woman on S. Seminole Drive told police she was concerned about her roommate because she wasn't answering the door or telephone. Officers made contact with the roommate inside the home and she said everything is okay, she was just sleeping.

* * *

A caller told police that a car was left (locked) parked, blocking the northbound lane facing south on N. Crest Road. Being that the vehicle was locked and left blocking the main road, the vehicle was towed. The vehicle in question was a black Nissan Altima (TN tag), showing not stolen at the

time. The vehicle was towed without incident by American Towing.

* * *

Police were told a couple walked into the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, and stole a 24-pack of Twisted tea by walking out of the store and not paying. The only description given was a white female and a black male. More info will be known once video can be pulled and reviewed. The value of stolen beer is $40.