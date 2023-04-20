Man Who Wrecked On I-75 While Carting Large Amount Of Meth, Gun Gets 295-Month Federal Sentence

A man who wrecked on I-75 and was found to be traveling with a large amount of meth and a gun has been sentenced to 295 months in federal prison.

Vincent Giannotti appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

The wreck happened Feb. 28, 2020, near Exit 20.

Two troopers who responded found the car was disabled. They noticed digital scales inside the car.

A search turned up 97.16 grams of meth and a pistol.

Giannotti said he had been dealing drugs for about two months.

He said he received the gun in a trade for meth. He was a felon and not allowed to possess a weapon.