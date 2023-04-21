Dog Ingests Marijuana - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual in the 10100 block of Scenic View Drive made a complaint that their dog had ingested marijuana and the owner turned in a broken marijuana pipe to police.



A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway. There were no injuries.

A firearm had been found by staff members at Life Care Centers of Collegedale. The owner was found when the officers arrived and the property was returned to them.

A property damage report concerning damaged tires was taken in the 4300 block of University Drive.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9500 block of Legacy Oaks Drive. The area was checked and no emergencies were found.

A concerned citizen reported that a child had been left unattended in a vehicle parked at the Walmart. The lot was checked but the vehicle and child were not found.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at the ballfields in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The individual was located and advised that they were there to watch the ball games. No criminal activity was identified but the individual chose to leave the area.

A burglar alarm was activated twice in the 4800 block of Colcord Drive, on the campus of Southern Adventist University. The building was checked and found ok.

The fire department and police responded to a small fire in the backyard of a home in the 4900 block of Pine Circle.

A concerned citizen requested police to check the area around the 5300 block of Misty Valley Drive because someone had been releasing paper lanterns.

An officer was called to the Chil-Fil-A for a car in the drive through line that was occupied by two loud and possibly intoxicated individuals. Contact was made with the occupants and no signs of impairment were observed.

A traffic stop in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of drugs and falsification of a drug test.

Walmart reported a theft involving two identified individuals. Charges are pending.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office locate an individual who had been allegedly involved in a shots fired call in the 8400 block of Old Lee Highway. The individual was taken into custody and turned over to sheriff’s deputies.



