Dalton Names Sole Finalist Jason James For Municipal Court Administrator

The City of Dalton has named a sole finalist for the position of municipal court administrator after a candidate search. Jason James has been selected as the sole finalist for the position. For the past six years he has served as the court administrator for the City of Hiram, Ga.

Mr. James studied education at Auburn University with concentrations in secondary biology and English education. He also holds certifications from the Georgia Council of Court Administrators including a master certificate of court administration which he earned in 2018. He has worked with the City of Hiram since 2010, where he began as an assistant to the chief of police and then moved to the Hiram Municipal Court in 2011. He rose through the ranks there, becoming court administrator in June 2016. Before joining the City of Hiram, Mr. James worked for five years with the Oklahoma City Municipal Court.

“The City of Dalton is very pleased to add Jason to its leadership team, pending the approval of the Mayor and Council,” said city administrator Andrew Parker. “Jason brings a wealth of experience from working in the municipal court field in cities large and small for over a decade which will serve the City of Dalton well moving into the future. He is actively involved in the Georgia Council of Court Administrators and has obtained a Master Certificate of Court Administration, a testament to his dedication to the profession.”

As the sole finalist for the position, Mr. James now awaits the approval of the mayor and council before he can be officially hired. The mayor and council will consider his appointment at their meeting on May 15. That is the first regularly scheduled meeting of the council after the 14-day waiting period required by state law for the hiring of a new department head.

