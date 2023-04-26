Latest Headlines

Dalton Names Sole Finalist Jason James For Municipal Court Administrator

  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Jason James
Jason James

The City of Dalton has named a sole finalist for the position of municipal court administrator after a candidate search. Jason James has been selected as the sole finalist for the position. For the past six years he has served as the court administrator for the City of Hiram, Ga.

Mr. James studied education at Auburn University with concentrations in secondary biology and English education. He also holds certifications from the Georgia Council of Court Administrators including a master certificate of court administration which he earned in 2018. He has worked with the City of Hiram since 2010, where he began as an assistant to the chief of police and then moved to the Hiram Municipal Court in 2011. He rose through the ranks there, becoming court administrator in June 2016. Before joining the City of Hiram, Mr. James worked for five years with the Oklahoma City Municipal Court.

“The City of Dalton is very pleased to add Jason to its leadership team, pending the approval of the Mayor and Council,” said city administrator Andrew Parker. “Jason brings a wealth of experience from working in the municipal court field in cities large and small for over a decade which will serve the City of Dalton well moving into the future. He is actively involved in the Georgia Council of Court Administrators and has obtained a Master Certificate of Court Administration, a testament to his dedication to the profession.”

As the sole finalist for the position, Mr. James now awaits the approval of the mayor and council before he can be officially hired. The mayor and council will consider his appointment at their meeting on May 15. That is the first regularly scheduled meeting of the council after the 14-day waiting period required by state law for the hiring of a new department head.

Latest Headlines
Lookouts Hold On For 4-3 Win In Series Opener
  • Sports
  • 4/26/2023
Dalton Names Sole Finalist Jason James For Municipal Court Administrator
Dalton Names Sole Finalist Jason James For Municipal Court Administrator
  • Breaking News
  • 4/26/2023
Dan Fleser: Gottshall Paces Lady Vols In Florida Sweep
Dan Fleser: Gottshall Paces Lady Vols In Florida Sweep
  • Sports
  • 4/26/2023
Convicted Felon Arrested In Circle K Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/26/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/26/23
  • Breaking News
  • 4/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/26/2023
Breaking News
Dalton Names Sole Finalist Jason James For Municipal Court Administrator
Dalton Names Sole Finalist Jason James For Municipal Court Administrator
  • 4/26/2023

The City of Dalton has named a sole finalist for the position of municipal court administrator after a candidate search. Jason James has been selected as the sole finalist for the position. For ... more

Convicted Felon Arrested In Circle K Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/26/2023

Night shift officers made contact with an occupied vehicle that had been sitting in the Circle K parking lot, located in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, for over two hours. The occupant, ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/26/23
  • 4/26/2023

more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/26/2023
Timmons Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Slaying At W. 14th Street Court
Timmons Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Slaying At W. 14th Street Court
  • 4/26/2023
Woman Shot And Killed At Crossville On Tuesday Night
  • 4/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/26/2023
Signal Mountain Water Utility And Walden Ridge Utility District Water Supplies To Be Connected
  • 4/25/2023
Opinion
Roads And Stadiums
  • 4/26/2023
God Will Not Be Smiling With Them
  • 4/26/2023
Heralding A New Dark Age
  • 4/25/2023
I Doubt He Was Told
  • 4/25/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For April 25
  • 4/25/2023
Sports
UTC Men Finish Second At SoCon Golf Championships
  • 4/25/2023
Lookouts Hold On For 4-3 Win In Series Opener
  • 4/26/2023
UTC's Zalewska, Healey Named To All-SoCon Golf Team
UTC's Zalewska, Healey Named To All-SoCon Golf Team
  • 4/25/2023
Dan Fleser: Gottshall Paces Lady Vols In Florida Sweep
Dan Fleser: Gottshall Paces Lady Vols In Florida Sweep
  • 4/26/2023
Chattanooga's Clark, Courtright Named OVC Beach Volleyball Pair Of The Week
  • 4/25/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Checking Out Former Rep. Tommie Brown’s Papers At UTC
  • 4/25/2023
Firefighter Recruit Class Achieves Rare 100 Percent Graduation Rate
Firefighter Recruit Class Achieves Rare 100 Percent Graduation Rate
  • 4/25/2023
Did You Know? Public Input
Did You Know? Public Input
  • 4/26/2023
Chattanooga Real Estate Investor Authors Book On Personal Finance And Mindset
  • 4/26/2023
The Cherokee Area Council Of The Boy Scouts Of America Holds 19th Annual Friends Of Scouting Luncheon
  • 4/26/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
  • 4/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Ways To Lose A Partner
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Ways To Lose A Partner
  • 4/25/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Triumph And Salvation Thursday
  • 4/21/2023
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Performs In Chattanooga May 11
  • 4/21/2023
Opinion
Roads And Stadiums
  • 4/26/2023
God Will Not Be Smiling With Them
  • 4/26/2023
Heralding A New Dark Age
  • 4/25/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Business
Conrad Rafield III Named Chairman Of The Board For Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED; 2 Board Members Added
  • 4/25/2023
La Paz Chattanooga Now Accepting Nominations For The 2023 Latino Leadership Awards
  • 4/25/2023
Covenant Logistics Announces Grand Opening Of Hogan Hall, Renovated Orientation Training Center
Covenant Logistics Announces Grand Opening Of Hogan Hall, Renovated Orientation Training Center
  • 4/25/2023
Real Estate
Building Industry Associations Announces Best Of The Best For 7th Annual BRIC Awards
  • 4/26/2023
City To Host Affordable Housing Resource Fair
  • 4/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Outdoor Projects That Make A Big Difference
  • 4/19/2023
Student Scene
Dr. Linda Cash Named CSCC Commencement Speaker
Dr. Linda Cash Named CSCC Commencement Speaker
  • 4/25/2023
Trever Arnold Wins 2023 Shuler Award For Best Leading Actor
Trever Arnold Wins 2023 Shuler Award For Best Leading Actor
  • 4/24/2023
BlueSky Institute Launches Second Class At Signing Day Event
BlueSky Institute Launches Second Class At Signing Day Event
  • 4/22/2023
Living Well
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
  • 4/25/2023
BlueCare Promotes Dungan To President And CEO
BlueCare Promotes Dungan To President And CEO
  • 4/25/2023
Erlanger Posts $3.2 Million Net Revenue For 3rd Quarter
  • 4/25/2023
Memories
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayak Instruction
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayak Instruction
  • 4/25/2023
Marion County's 1st Marine Firefighting And Rescue Boat Passes All Safety Tests
  • 4/23/2023
Park Service Says Pair Plead Guilty To Illegal Hunting In Lookout Valley
  • 4/23/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Was Understood When Jesus Said, "It Is Finished"?
Bob Tamasy: What Was Understood When Jesus Said, "It Is Finished"?
  • 4/24/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
New United Missionary Baptist To Host Solid Rock Tour: Imani Milele Choir On April 29
  • 4/19/2023
Obituaries
Jamie LeAnn Johnston
Jamie LeAnn Johnston
  • 4/25/2023
Jo Ann Stephenson
Jo Ann Stephenson
  • 4/25/2023
Gary Dennis Hassett
Gary Dennis Hassett
  • 4/25/2023
Area Obituaries
Reed, Barbara Lewis (Decatur)
Reed, Barbara Lewis (Decatur)
  • 4/26/2023
Holloway, Virginia Garner (Jasper)
Holloway, Virginia Garner (Jasper)
  • 4/26/2023
Tidwell, Nancy (Tunnel Hill)
Tidwell, Nancy (Tunnel Hill)
  • 4/25/2023