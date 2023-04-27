Police Blotter: Woman Wants Drunk Friend To Leave; Woman Thinks Landlord Is A “Slum Lord”

A woman on Grove Street told police a friend had come over and was intoxicated and making loud noises. The woman was getting scared and wanted her friend to leave. The friend was given a ride because it was not safe for him to walk.

* * *

Employees at Touchdown Wings at 4921 Brainerd Road were in a verbal altercation at work. They separated after the altercation with some cuss words and middle fingers being used. Officers reviewed video and it showed nothing physical happened between the employees.

* * *

A man told police his cell phone had been stolen at Chattanooga Billiard Club at 725 Cherry St. While an officer was speaking with the man, they were watching live tracking of the phone. While other officers were attempting to locate it, it was moving as if it was in a vehicle and then stopped on Vine Street. Officers were unable to locate the phone or suspect there. Later the officer was told the phone was on Laws Avenue, but other officers responded and were unable to locate the phone.

* * *

A man told police he had parked on W. 21st Street and someone stole four bikes from the bike rack on his vehicle.

* * *

A man at Motel 6 on Williams Street showed police were someone had cut the wires and stolen his bicycle which was mounted on the back of his vehicle.

* * *

A woman in apartments on Wilson Street called police and said she had discovered damage to her car. There was damage on the front grill around where the emblem is and there were three scratches and part of the grill was pulled down.

* * *

Officers responded regarding an open door at the Lookout View Townhomes at 1213 Oreo Dr. Officers spoke with a project manager of the new construction development who said there may be someone in the unit. Officers cleared the unit and saw where someone had been sleeping in a closet on the third floor and there were clothes on the floor. There didn’t appear to be any damage.

* * *

A woman called police and said her son works at Epikos Comics Store at 5864 Brainerd Road. The day before, when he got off work he noticed his vehicle was making a very loud noise. It was later taken to a repair shop and it was discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut off of it. The vehicle is currently being repaired for a cost of $903.

* * *

A woman on Fairmount Avenue called police and said she had left home to go out of town and her gray Nissan Altima was parked in her driveway. A neighbor later discovered damage on it, around two hours later. When she got back home, she discovered that the middle of the front bumper was cracked and hanging. She believes someone may have possibly backed into it but there is no proof of how it happened. There are no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A woman on E. Main Street called police and said her living room window was broken the previous Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. when the wind blew the window in and broke it due to a faulty latch. She left a message with the landlord letting him know she needed to get it fixed because her apartment was not secure. The landlord told her to call the maintenance guy who texted her back later stating, "It’s Friday, I can’t do anything tonight" and he also told her later that he would be replacing all the windows in the building due to faulty latches. No one ever came to fix it and the maintenance guy later texted her and said, "Sorry for inconvenience and I'll have someone come by but I need you to be there." She didn't understand why she needed to be there because the apartment staff has a key to give to any maintenance person who needs access. However, she had to come back from a trip to get back there but still no one has come by as of yet. She then spoke with the landlord again who told her, "If you do anymore damage, I will take your deposit." He also told her she was not being cooperative and he was not going to fix it until Monday, the next day. She looked up information on the landlord later, and discovered he has a reputation as a "slum lord".