3 Arrested After Shots Fired Near Hamilton Place Saturday

Chattanooga Police were notified of shots fired near Hamilton Place Mall Saturday at 5:05 p.m.

Chattanooga Police working in the area, quickly responded and located a black Infiniti fleeing the scene. A pursuit of the vehicle began. During the pursuit, the suspect driver, Martavius Pitmon, struck two vehicles but no one was injured.

Pitmon and his passenger, Anthony Douglas, were both taken into custody at 4100 Jersey Pike.

Police were advised that Pitmon and Douglas were shot at by occupants of a dark grey Audi sedan. This was verified through video.



Police found several vehicles near 2056 Hamilton Place Blvd. that were damaged as a result of gun fire.

Police were able to find the vehicle and suspect of the shots fired in the 9000 block of Lawford Way. Montrel Price was taken into custody and arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and vandalism (over $1,000). More charges against Price are pending further investigation.

Pitmon was arrested for resisting arrest, evading, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and several other traffic offenses.



Douglas was arrested for resisting arrest, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.





