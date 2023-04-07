Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Put Tracker On Her Car; Man On Porch Said He’s Hiding From People

A woman on W. Bell Avenue told police her mother has had issues with her ex-boyfriend. The daughter said they think the man has put a tracker in her mother’s vehicle. The daughter wanted a report made.

* * *

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police her car was struck in an apartment parking lot by a nearby parked vehicle on a previous evening. Her GMC Acadia had damage to the driver door but the Honda CRV she claimed to have struck her had no damage consistent with a motor vehicle collision. The incident was documented as an unknown, accidental property damage as the suspect vehicle does not have damage.

* * *

An employee of Mapco at 4600 Highway 58 told police there was a shirtless man inside the store causing a disorder and wanted him trespassed. Police attempted to speak to the man but he refused to cooperate. After obtaining the man’s ID, police were able to identify him and he said he was trying go home. The man said he lived with his grandmother, but kept giving police a phone number when asked to provide her address. Police called the phone multiple times and each call went to voicemail. A friend of the man’s was walking by at the time and said he would give him a ride to his grandmother’s. Police verbally trespassed the man from the Mapco.

* * *

A woman on W. 37th Street told police a few years ago she ran into an old school friend only known as David and started hanging out with him. After a while the woman found out David had a wife and she refused to see him. The woman said while outside of her apartment, she saw David riding in a car with another woman. The woman became nervous and called the police. She said they didn’t talk to each other but she feels he was looking for her. She described David as having dreads but wasn’t able to provide any further details since he was sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle. An officer searched the area but was unable to find the man and woman in the area. The residence was placed on the watch list for one week.

* * *

Police were called to Walgreens at 110 N. Market St. where two people were arguing over $20 that they each said was theirs. Both just wanted the other person to leave them alone. They agreed to split the money and take $10 each and then went their separate ways.

* * *

A woman at Ace Hardware at 2700 Broad St. told police she went inside the store and when she returned a few minutes later she saw her rear passenger bumper had sustained damage and was hanging off. She was able to drive the vehicle home. She believes the damage will exceed $1,000.

* * *

A woman on Cleveland Avenue called police because her sons would not talk to her because she was an alcoholic. She just wanted someone to talk to. Police gave her a phone number she could call instead of calling the police.

* * *

A husband and wife in apartments on Brainerd Road were arguing. The wife wanted the husband to leave. Police took him to his cousin’s house, somewhere off of 12th Avenue, but the man wasn’t exactly sure where it was.

* * *

An officer was assisting another officer with a stolen vehicle report at Mary Walker Towers, 2501 Market St., and saw a red Jeep matching a vehicle description being reported in another case. The officer ran the tag and found the Jeep was reported stolen out of Walker County. The officer notified NCIC who confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Shackleford Towing arrived to retrieve the vehicle. Walker County was notified and will contact the owner. The Jeep was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man on Clio Avenue told police there was a suspicious man in his and his neighbor’s yards. The suspect told police he was at the gas station and a couple people asked him for money. He said when the gas station closed, he walked out and walked down the street and the people started to follow him in their car. The suspect said he then ran to Clio Avenue and hid on the man’s porch and on his neighbor’s porch. The man and his neighbor didn’t want the suspect on their properties. Police offered to take the suspect somewhere and he said he wanted to go to 11th Street and so police transported him.