Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKIN, PEYTON KYLE

2101 HIGHWAY 220 LAVINIA,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

30 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112727

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH

5517 PEARL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH

1574 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



CAMERON, BRETT LEE

10303 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



CASLIN, CHARLES LAMONTE

1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL

1011 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE

34488 MOORE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL

102 TWIN OAKS DRIVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DOWLING, CHRISTINA SKYE

3508 CRABTREE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PPARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL,MANUFACTURING)



HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN

6831 1/2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PTR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)



JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH

2455 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



LOCKE, BRITTANY L

1132 WARE FARMS RD.

SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTMANIER, ANDREW JOSEPH3508 CRABTREE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MOSS, JEREMY STEVEN164 CRABTREE DRIVE TUNNELHILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT (SIMPLE)PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152773Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTPHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER4301 OAKLAND TER CHATT, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO2114 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL9250 LAWFORD WAY, APT 306 OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT UNDER $500TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRAMIREZ, JOSE RAUL9121 N HICKORY VALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN2206 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREROBINSON, ROY VINCENT1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSIMON-MORALES, EDDWIN RUDER1107 E 32 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESIMS, CARLA D223 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMS, DEADRICK AKENYA278 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTINSON, LEBRON EUGENE2908 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYFAILURE TO APPEARTAYLOR, AUSTIN TATE362 MINNIE LANE BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTHOMAS, ERVIN JAMON4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL8813 PEBBLE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)WALTON, CHEON KASHETTA1609 ANTIOCH ROAD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

