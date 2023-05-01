Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKIN, PEYTON KYLE
2101 HIGHWAY 220 LAVINIA,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
30 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112727
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH
5517 PEARL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH
1574 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
CAMERON, BRETT LEE
10303 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
CASLIN, CHARLES LAMONTE
1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL
1011 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE
34488 MOORE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL
102 TWIN OAKS DRIVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOWLING, CHRISTINA SKYE
3508 CRABTREE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PPARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL,MANUFACTURING)
HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN
6831 1/2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PTR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH
2455 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LOCKE, BRITTANY L
1132 WARE FARMS RD.
SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MANIER, ANDREW JOSEPH
3508 CRABTREE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MOSS, JEREMY STEVEN
164 CRABTREE DRIVE TUNNELHILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152773
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATT, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
2114 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL
9250 LAWFORD WAY, APT 306 OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT UNDER $500
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RAMIREZ, JOSE RAUL
9121 N HICKORY VALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN
2206 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROBINSON, ROY VINCENT
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SIMON-MORALES, EDDWIN RUDER
1107 E 32 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SIMS, CARLA D
223 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMS, DEADRICK AKENYA
278 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE
2908 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, AUSTIN TATE
362 MINNIE LANE BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON
4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL
8813 PEBBLE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
WALTON, CHEON KASHETTA
1609 ANTIOCH ROAD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
Here are the mug shots:
|AKIN, PEYTON KYLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|CAMERON, BRETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/24/1958
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/22/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- PTR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
|
|LOCKE, BRITTANY L
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/20/2002
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/12/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT UNDER $500
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|RAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ROBINSON, ROY VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SIMON-MORALES, EDDWIN RUDER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SIMS, CARLA D
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/10/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, DEADRICK AKENYA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|TAYLOR, AUSTIN TATE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|WALTON, CHEON KASHETTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|