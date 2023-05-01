Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, May 1, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKIN, PEYTON KYLE 
2101 HIGHWAY 220 LAVINIA, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ARMOUR, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
30 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112727 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BILANCETTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
5517 PEARL ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH 
1574 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

CAMERON, BRETT LEE 
10303 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CASLIN, CHARLES LAMONTE 
1900 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CROSS, CEDRIC CORNELL 
1011 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE 
34488 MOORE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL 
102 TWIN OAKS DRIVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DOWLING, CHRISTINA SKYE 
3508 CRABTREE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PPARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL,MANUFACTURING)

HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN 
6831 1/2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PTR (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
2455 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LOCKE, BRITTANY L 
1132 WARE FARMS RD.

SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANIER, ANDREW JOSEPH 
3508 CRABTREE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MOSS, JEREMY STEVEN 
164 CRABTREE DRIVE TUNNELHILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER 
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152773 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER 
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATT, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO 
2114 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRICE, MONTREL DARRIEL 
9250 LAWFORD WAY, APT 306 OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT UNDER $500
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RAMIREZ, JOSE RAUL 
9121 N HICKORY VALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN 
2206 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ROBINSON, ROY VINCENT 
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SIMON-MORALES, EDDWIN RUDER 
1107 E 32 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SIMS, CARLA D 
223 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMS, DEADRICK AKENYA 
278 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE 
2908 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAYLOR, AUSTIN TATE 
362 MINNIE LANE BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

THOMAS, ERVIN JAMON 
4901 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL 
8813 PEBBLE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

WALTON, CHEON KASHETTA 
1609 ANTIOCH ROAD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

