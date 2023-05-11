Latest Headlines

Blackburn, Hagarty: Federal Workers Need To Return To The Office

  • Thursday, May 11, 2023

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagarty on Thursday introduced the Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems (SHOW UP) Act, which would require all executive agencies to return to remote work policies practiced prior to the COVID-19 public health emergency. It would also require the Office of Personnel Management to certify that any expanded telework policies will positively affect the agency’s mission, productivity, and operational costs prior to implementation.

The SHOW UP Act is co-sponsored by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

It is the Senate companion bill to Congressman James Comer’s (R-Ky.) legislation that passed the House on February 1st by a vote of 221-206.

“As the public health emergency officially ends in the United States, so should the pandemic-era telework policies for federal bureaucrats,” said Senator Blackburn. “I regularly hear from Tennesseans struggling to get ahold of a federal agency because of the massive backlog created by employees not being in the workplace. It’s illogical that VA employees are able to work from a bubble bath, while organizations across the country have safely re-opened. The SHOW UP Act would help restore accountability and productivity within the federal government, and I urge the Senate to promptly join the House in passing it.”

“Executive agencies have used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse for laziness for too long. Our public servants should be doing just that – serving the public,” said Senator Cramer. “Our bill ensures they come back to the office to do the work American taxpayers expect from them.”

“I’ve spent my life leading organizations of every shape and size. I know from firsthand experience the importance of having an effective and dedicated team that shows up to work. It’s clear that the COVID-era telework policy of the federal government is both a waste of taxpayer dollars and inefficient. It’s time to change Washington so it actually works for the American people, which means federal employees need to work from their offices. The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems Act will boost productivity and accountably of all federal agencies. This is common sense and I urge my colleagues to join us in supporting this good bill,” said Senator Rick Scott.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is over. It is time to get back to work. For far too long, federal employees have enjoyed unchecked remote work at the expense of constituent services. The SHOW UP Act will ensure that federal employees show up in person, every day to serve the American people,” said Senator Rubio.

“Federal agencies are tasked with serving American taxpayers, and until their employees return to work, agencies cannot fulfill this mission to the best of their abilities,” said Senator Hagerty. “The pandemic is over, and farmers seeking assistance at a local Farm Service Agency office or veterans at the VA deserve service to match.”

Specifically, the SHOW UP Act requires:

  • Requires federal agencies to return to 2019 (December 31, 2019 benchmark) pre-pandemic telework levels within 30 days;
  • Requires federal agencies to complete and submit to Congress studies within six months detailing how pandemic-era telework levels impacted their missions—including adverse effects on customer service, network security, and costs for real property and locality pay; and
  • Prevents federal agencies from permanently expanding telework without submitting to Congress telework plans certified by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) that detail how remote work policies will:
    • Substantially improve agency mission-performance;
    • Substantially lower agency costs for real property and locality pay;
    • Ensure security for agency networks, data and records;
    • Accelerate the dispersal of federal jobs nationwide and outside of Washington, D.C.

Click here for bill text.

Latest Headlines
Signal Mountain Stops East Ridge Momentum For 8-AA Soccer Crown
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/11/2023
Notre Dame Wins Battle For DII-A East Region Soccer Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/11/2023
Lee Men's Golf In Ninth Place At DII South/Southeast Regional
  • Sports
  • 5/11/2023
Blackburn, Hagarty: Federal Workers Need To Return To The Office
  • Breaking News
  • 5/11/2023
Lady Vol Softball Opens With Florida At SEC Tournament
Lady Vol Softball Opens With Florida At SEC Tournament
  • Sports
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga Christian Spoils Baylor's Senior Night
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/11/2023
Breaking News
Blackburn, Hagarty: Federal Workers Need To Return To The Office
  • 5/11/2023

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagarty on Thursday introduced the Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems (SHOW UP) Act , which would require all executive agencies to return to ... more

County To Begin Monthly Report On Countywide Overdose, Crime And Homeless Data
  • 5/11/2023

County Mayor Weston Wamp announced the creation of “Hamilton Counted,” a monthly report of countywide overdose, crime, and homeless data. He said, "Led by longtime Chattanooga Police Department ... more

Judge Finds Chattanooga Man Guilty Of Multiple Incidents Of Child Sex Abuse
  • 5/11/2023

Federal Judge Charles Atchley has found Mark Deakins, 63, of Chattanooga, guilty of multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of minors. At a bench trial, Judge Atchley earlier heard three ... more

Breaking News
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s National Park City Orientation Event Held
John Shearer: Chattanooga’s National Park City Orientation Event Held
  • 5/11/2023
Adams Found Guilty Of Dalton Murder
Adams Found Guilty Of Dalton Murder
  • 5/11/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 5/11/2023
Plastics Manufacturer Primex To Invest $5.4 Million To Expand Operations And Create 28 Jobs In Jasper In Marion County
  • 5/11/2023
Governor Lee Signs Single Largest Tax Cut In Tennessee History Into Law
  • 5/11/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
It Should Be Clear By Now
  • 5/11/2023
Student Discipline Remains A Concern
  • 5/11/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Sports
Lady Vol Softball Opens With Florida At SEC Tournament
Lady Vol Softball Opens With Florida At SEC Tournament
  • 5/11/2023
Zalewska Wins NCAA Raleigh Golf Regionals
  • 5/10/2023
Randy Smith: Ron Bishop's Dream
Randy Smith: Ron Bishop's Dream
  • 5/10/2023
Lee Men's Golf In Ninth Place At DII South/Southeast Regional
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga Softball Wins SoCon Opener
  • 5/10/2023
Happenings
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
Urban League To Host STEAM Summer Camp In July
  • 5/11/2023
We Make Events Celebrate Chattanooga’s Creative Community
  • 5/11/2023
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
Jerry Summers: Watch Out Weston!
  • 5/11/2023
Upcoming Street Closings Announced
  • 5/11/2023
Cumulus, KZ-106 & HES Announce 2nd Annual "Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon" To Celebrate Kelly McCoy
  • 5/11/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 5/11/2023
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
McLemore Songwriter Series Begins May 18; 1st Concert Features Patrick Davis And Lauren Jenkins Davis
  • 5/10/2023
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
The Watson Twins Perform At Cherry Street Tavern June 24
  • 5/9/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/9/2023
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
  • 5/8/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name? - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
It Should Be Clear By Now
  • 5/11/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
CBL Properties Names Katie Reinsmidt COO And Announces Other Key Executive Promotions
  • 5/11/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Clarifies The Relationship Between Voluntariness Of A Defendant's Statement To Police, Waiver Of A Defendant's Miranda Rights
  • 5/11/2023
The Company Lab Opens New Startup Accelerator Program, Partners With Nationally-Ranked Venture Firm And Accelerator Gener8tor
  • 5/10/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Working For Homeowners: In The Capital And At Home
  • 5/11/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 4-10
  • 5/11/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/11/2023
Student Scene
UTC Among Coalition Awarded NSF Grant Funding To Outline A Statewide Mobility Strategy
  • 5/11/2023
Tennessee Students Encouraged To Book Tristar Reads In Their Summer Plans
  • 5/11/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Easy Pathway Between Technical And Community Colleges
  • 5/11/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar On Medications And Fall Risk Now Available Online
  • 5/11/2023
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
Travel
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Tennessee Celebrates Record $27.5 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 5/9/2023
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
  • 5/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod - may 11
Bob Tamasy: "Listen" And "Silent" - 2 Peas In A Communication Pod - may 11
  • 5/11/2023
"Peace: What My Momma Taught Me" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/10/2023
Resuce 82 Planning Its 4th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 5/9/2023
Obituaries
Jack Edward Falcon
Jack Edward Falcon
  • 5/11/2023
Dr. Robert T. Strahley
Dr. Robert T. Strahley
  • 5/11/2023
Kathleen Fields Bell
Kathleen Fields Bell
  • 5/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Green, Irving (Cohutta)
  • 5/11/2023
Halliburton, Kay F. Quinn Guffey (Cleveland)
Halliburton, Kay F. Quinn Guffey (Cleveland)
  • 5/11/2023
Goins, James E. "Jim" (Cleveland)
Goins, James E. "Jim" (Cleveland)
  • 5/11/2023