Ooltewah Home Damaged By Fire Friday Evening

A home in Ooltewah was damaged by fire Friday evening. Residents in the area called 911 after hearing a loud explosion. At 8:30 p.m., an emergency call was made reporting a house fire at 4717 Buckingham Drive.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived within minutes reporting a two-story home with fire and heavy smoke showing from the garage. Nearby residents informed the firefighters the homeowners were not home, so they immediately started an interior attack to contain the fire.



Tri-Community VFD requested additional manpower from Chattanooga Fire Department and Highway 58 VFD and Catoosa County Fire Department stood by in the Tri-Community VFD district for any additional emergency calls.

Damages are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD.