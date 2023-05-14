Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Kicks Out Boyfriend, Then Has 4 Tires Vandalized; Woman Caught By Police Returns Stolen Items To Dollar Tree

  • Sunday, May 14, 2023

A woman on Newell Avenue told police she woke up and noticed all four of her tires had been vandalized. She said the previous night she and her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal argument and she had kicked him out. She said she did not observe him damage or vandalize her vehicle in anyway, but suspected him. She said she last observed him wearing a blue long sleeved Nike shirt with a lime green Nike symbol on the right arm and grey sweat pants. She said he currently works at Volkswagen. She told police she would call back in if he showed back up at her residence, and that she would like him to be trespassed. She said the damage to all four tires would total to approximately $300.

* * *

A man told police he parked his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sidetrack Restaurant, 3514 Hixson Pike, at approximately 10:45 a.m. He said he returned to his vehicle at approximately noon and noticed his catalytic converter had been cut from his vehicle. This call originally came in as a suspicious activity call by an anonymous caller. The caller did say the suspects were a white male in a blue shirt and white female in a pink shirt. They were driving an older gold Honda sedan. There was a 15-minute delay from the time they observed this to calling the police, and police were unable to locate any suspects by the time they arrived on scene. Police couldn't see any cameras in the area to obtain any footage.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at the Intown Suites, 5730 Lee Hwy., and spoke with a man and a woman. Police determined the disorder to only be verbal. The man willfully went on his way to prevent any further disorder.

* * *

An employee at the Salvation Army, 800 McCallie Ave., told police he noticed a black male burning cardboard behind the building. He said the man took off on foot, heading south on Palmetto Street. The man was wearing a black shirt with gray sweatpants, and had short hair. The employee said if the man was found, he would like him trespassed from the property.

* * *

A man told police he had valet at The Read House move his vehicle, when the driver accidentally hit a concrete barrier. The man estimates the damage to be approximately $4,000, if not more. The man wished for a property damage report.

* * *

A suspicious person that appeared intoxicated was reported on Harley Lane, knocking on people's doors. Police spoke to a man who matched the description the caller gave Dispatch. The man appeared very intoxicated, however, he denied medical attention and asked only for a ride home. Police gave the man a ride to an address on Hundley Road without incident.

* * *

A woman told police she and a stranger had gotten in an argument over lint being on the floor in the laundry room in Patten Towers. The woman told police she does not know who this lady is, but she was being very rude to her. The woman said it was only a verbal argument.

* * *

A disorder was reported at an apartment on N. Germantown Road. Two women were in a verbal altercation that police could hear from outside of the apartment. Police spoke with them and found that they had finished their argument and there was no sign of anything other than a verbal argument. Both of them agreed to stay separate for the night and work things out in the morning.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police he had ordered several items from Amazon, and one of the items he never received. He said the items were all delivered in one sealed box, but the 2TB Samsung drive, valued at $159, was not in the box when he opened it. It is unknown at this time whether the item was stolen, never packaged or lost during the transition process.

* * *

An officer was flagged down by the manager of the Dollar Tree at 480 Greenway View Dr., who said a white female had shoplifted approximately $100 dollars of items from the store and left the area. Police were able to locate the woman and transported her back to the Dollar Tree. The manager collected the stolen items and said they didn't want to press charges, but just wanted their items back. The woman was trespassed and told she was not allowed back at the Dollar Tree.

