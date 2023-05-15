Latest Headlines

Man, 62, Killed When Vehicle Goes Out Of Control On U.S. 27 Near Soddy Daisy

  Monday, May 15, 2023

A 62-year-old man was killed Friday night when the Mazda he was driving went out of control on Highway 27 near Soddy Daisy.

The victim was identified as Robert A. Baxter, of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the Mazda was traveling southbound in the right lane when it entered the median and then went into the northbound lanes.

It then hit a Ford F-250 driven by James Collake, 50, of Georgia.

The pickup was pulling a utility trailer, which became detached. The Ford came to rest 292 feet from the point of impact. The trailer came to rest 145 feet away from the point of impact.

Mr. Collake was not injured.

Mr. Baxter was not wearing a seat belt.

Lookout Mountain Man Found Guilty Of Cutting Trees On NPS Property Near Stonedge
  5/15/2023
  • 5/15/2023
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
  5/15/2023
SEC Champion Lady Vols Earn #4 National Seed In NCAA Softball Tournament
  5/15/2023
Mother's Day Weekend Races Around Tennessee Valley
  5/15/2023
Ashley Taylor, 31, Arrested After Shooting Family Member
  5/15/2023
