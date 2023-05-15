Man, 62, Killed When Vehicle Goes Out Of Control On U.S. 27 Near Soddy Daisy

A 62-year-old man was killed Friday night when the Mazda he was driving went out of control on Highway 27 near Soddy Daisy.

The victim was identified as Robert A. Baxter, of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the Mazda was traveling southbound in the right lane when it entered the median and then went into the northbound lanes.

It then hit a Ford F-250 driven by James Collake, 50, of Georgia.

The pickup was pulling a utility trailer, which became detached. The Ford came to rest 292 feet from the point of impact. The trailer came to rest 145 feet away from the point of impact.

Mr. Collake was not injured.

Mr. Baxter was not wearing a seat belt.