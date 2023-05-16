Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Trio Steals Unknown Amount Of Liquor; Police Asked To Clear Condemned Airport Inn

  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023

An employee at East Brainerd Wine & Spirits, 7804 E. Brainerd Road, told police he had video footage of a black male and two black females concealing multiple bottles of liquor each and leaving the building. The employee said he didn't know who they were and is unsure the total number of bottles stolen at this time, and he also didn't know the price for all the bottles stolen.

* * *

An employee at Ross Dress for Less, 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a woman wearing all black had a black bag that was full when she left the store, and she believed it to be full with about $40 worth of small merchandise. The employee said the inventory is pending at this time, as she figures out what was stolen. The woman left in a red Ford sedan.

* * *

Police arrived on scene to a commercial fire on E. 10th St. that seemed to have been set by homeless people on the steps of an abandoned building. Police observed sleeping bags, blankets and pillows on fire, or about to be on fire, plus two shopping carts that were fully involved. The structure of the building remained intact with soot and fire damage to the concrete area of the stairs where the fire burned. It is unknown at this time who owns the property. Police will attempt to locate a property owner to establish both a trespass notice for vagrants as well as a property damage report, if they feel one is needed.

* * *

While working an extra job at Dillard's, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., police observed a black female walk into the men's fragrance area and grab two boxes that contained two bottles of men's fragrance apiece ($262 total). Police were unable to reach the female in time before she left the store. Police sent a photo of the woman to a supervisor to post on CPD Sworn in an attempt to identify her.

* * *

A caller reported seeing people looking into a clothing donation bin at 3901 Hixson Pike. Police did not locate anyone at the donation bin. They did, however, see a person leaving on a bike and spoke to him. The man said he was at the bin, but was cleaning up clothes that were strung out all around the outside of the bin. The man did not have any extra clothes on or in his possession. Police thanked the man for his cooperation.

* * *

A vandalism was reported at a home on W. 37th St. Police spoke with the son of the homeowner and his aunt, who were both at the house. The son said his mom, the homeowner, was at work until 6 a.m. and was not able to speak with police at this time. He told the first officer on scene that he was "just upset and went upstairs to his bedroom to sleep, and then heard a glass break downstairs." Upon second officer arrival, police observed the front right window of the residence broken. The window blinds were pushed out of the broken window as if the window glass was broken from the inside of the residence. Police questioned the son about the blinds looking like the window was broken from inside the residence and he said that he was upstairs when he heard the glass break and he did not see any possible suspects. Police observed video from the Ring door camera across the street and did not observe anyone in front of the residence in or around the area of the broken window from approximately 10-11 p.m.

* * *

A man told police he parked his truck at 7625 Hamilton Park Dr. on Monday morning and returned last night to discover that the tool box in the bed of the truck had been damaged, as well the rear window had been pried open. The man also discovered his steering column had been broken. He said he discovered his Jump Start box had been stolen as well. The man did not have anyone he suspected for the crime and there was no video of the event.

* * *

Catoosa County officers found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the road - a black 2007 Toyota. The vehicle registration listed the owner's address on Cannondale Loop. Catoosa officers asked if police could assist by making contact with the owner of the vehicle to check if it was stolen. Upon arrival, officers knocked on the front door and the door was found to be open. Due to the possibility of a stolen vehicle and the above circumstances, police checked the residence for well-being. Prior to making entry to the residence, officers knocked on the door and announced themselves with the door fully opened. While at the front door, officers announced if there was anyone in the home to make themselves known. After receiving no response, police checked the residence and were able to locate the homeowners, a man and his wife. The couple confirmed they were okay and that the vehicle in question was recently sold by their son and possibly just broke down due to several previous issues it had.

* * *

A man on Vaden Village Drive told police he parked his vehicle there the night before, and, when he woke up, he noticed his vehicle had been spray painted and his license plate had been removed. He told police he had recently broken up with his girlfriend and believes she may have damaged the vehicle. The man showed police video of the incident, which showed a dark figure approaching his vehicle and removing his license plate. The dark figure then came back to the location with a second person and spray-painted the rear of his vehicle. Police searched the area, but could not locate any video of the incident to identify the suspects.

* * *

Police were asked to assist several Public Works employees in clearing the Airport Inn, 7725 Lee Hwy. (condemned) of potential vagrants and squatters. Numerous people have broken into and vandalized the Airport Inn prior, and Public Works wished to ensure the building was clear before securing both the exterior and interior of the building. Officers cleared the building for Public Works. No people were found inside the building, and the scene was left to Public Works.

