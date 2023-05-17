Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, ANGELA KAY
1300 PARK FORESTER DRIVE FORT OGLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE

ASKEW, DALYN KYLE
1446 ELM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37315
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

BAULDWIN, JUSTINA ANN
3550 ADKINS DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BIBBS, DENNIS EUGENE
1609 MAUBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
3814 FAGAN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE
11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

BLUE, DEIDRE DIANE
9449 DAYTON PK APT 518 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRISENO-MUNIZ, MARCO ANTONIO
4325 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, MICHAEL LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAGLE, TALLEY NMN
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
1618 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID
9329 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ, WESLY A ESCOBER
4316 7TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

DIEGEL, JALENE DENISE
1113 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN
4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FARMER, RUSSELL DAVID
12330 NO PONE VALLEY RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GARRISON, RICKIE SHANE
11 ST NICHOLAS WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772153
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BUUGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

GRANT, PAUL HENRY
5860 LEE HWY 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN
1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT

HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH
4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SEXUAL BATTERY

HARRIS, TRAVELL L
731 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED AUTO THEFT
EVADING ARREST

HART, DEVIN JOSE
4919 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HASKINS, BRIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HATCHER, GWYNNE LOUISE
121 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING

HOLDER, CANDACE CHERIE
12301 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 373085014
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOOPER, CARL MITCHELL
11632 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

HUDGINS, MIKIA KATRICE
3300 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
ESCAPE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

JACKSON, LAKISHA NICOLE
1322 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063017
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND
4941 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102163
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

KEEN, RYAN DEVIN
BONNEVILLE DRIVE CHATSWORTH,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE
2230 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
3801 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777506
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEFFEW, JOHN D
2963 NEW LAKE RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA
801 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTNOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID
808 EAST FAULKNER ST.

ELDORADO, 71730
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MCCORKLE, KAILEN MARIE
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE

MCCULLOUGH, KAREN L
536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MCLEMORE, MAX DANIEL
7400 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082625
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS
6574 E BRAINERD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO

OLIVER, MATTHEW DANE
7203 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PHILLIPS, JACQUELIN REA
895 HIDDEN BROW ROAD CLOUDLAND, 30731
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POWELL, KIARA TYKESHIA LASHA
1300 SIDE CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAY, LACHIARA N
727 E. 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RAY, ROBBEYL LASHAY
800 LULLWATER RD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

REAGAN, MITCHELL ALLEN
2314 FREEDOM BAY DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC
18018 MAHOGANY COURT DRIVE HOUSTON, 77379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SCOTT, MICHAEL A
2011 HARVEST TRL LASCASSAS, 370854685
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCRUGGS, CHARLES MCLEOD
1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SHELTON, WILLIAM LEE
2607 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SLATE, DEJUAN LAMAR
4625 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM W/ INTENT TO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SLOAN, MISTY DAWN
225 SPARKMAN STREET SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE
6848 SPENCE LN #202 HARRISON, 373411725
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

SMITH, BARBARA ANN
1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

STEINHART, SEAN DAVID
122 COKE OVEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT

THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

TONEY, DEAUNA RENEE
1908 RAWLINGS ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TORY, PATRICK LAMAR
8457 HUNTER HILL CT. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TURNER, BRANT BISHOP
671 DARTMOORE DRIVE LEXINGTON, 40502
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ
131 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, KEVIN JAMES
8050 AL HIGHWAY 227 NORTH CROSSVILLE, 359623569
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ASKEW, DALYN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BIBBS, DENNIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/11/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BLUE, DEIDRE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRISENO-MUNIZ, MARCO ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAGLE, TALLEY NMN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
CLINTON, EVAN WADE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/08/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FENTANYL
COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/30/1980
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DIAZ, WESLY A ESCOBER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
DIEGEL, JALENE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
  • CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
GRANT, PAUL HENRY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/11/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT
HART, DEVIN JOSE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HATCHER, GWYNNE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
  • SHOPLIFTING
HOOPER, CARL MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
JACKSON, LAKISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
KEEN, RYAN DEVIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/24/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MCCULLOUGH, KAREN L
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MCKINNEY, KERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/07/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCLEMORE, MAX DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
OLIVER, MATTHEW DANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHILLIPS, JACQUELIN REA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POWELL, KIARA TYKESHIA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REAGAN, MITCHELL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAUNDERS, WENDELL WILEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/30/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SLATE, DEJUAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM W/ INTENT TO
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SLOAN, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/09/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SMITH, BARBARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/28/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEINHART, SEAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/24/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
TONEY, DEAUNA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, KEVIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



Latest Headlines
Cleaning Crew Finds Handgun At Hotel - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Stranger, Who Then Steals His Car; Trio Of Female Thieves Make $655 Haul From Sephora
  • Breaking News
  • 5/17/2023
CCS Softball Advances To Final Four With Sweep
CCS Softball Advances To Final Four With Sweep
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/16/2023
Shooting On Fagan Street Sends 1 To Hospital
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2023
UTC Tennis Signs Italian Player Emma Pedretti
  • Sports
  • 5/16/2023
Breaking News
Cleaning Crew Finds Handgun At Hotel - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/17/2023

A cleaning crew at the Springhill Suites hotel found a handgun in a drawer near a Bible. The handgun was turned over to the police department. Police gave a courtesy ride to an individual ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADKINS, ANGELA KAY 1300 PARK FORESTER DRIVE FORT OGLE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL ... more

Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Stranger, Who Then Steals His Car; Trio Of Female Thieves Make $655 Haul From Sephora
  • 5/17/2023

A man on Hickory Valley Road told police he had picked up a white male from one of the hotels off Shallowford Village Drive. He said he did not know the man, but had seen him around before. He ... more

Breaking News
Shooting On Fagan Street Sends 1 To Hospital
  • 5/16/2023
Collegedale Commission Votes 12% Tax Increase
  • 5/16/2023
City Council Passes Short Term Vacation Rental Changes On Final Reading
  • 5/16/2023
City Council Dismisses Ethics Complaint Brought Against Councilwoman Berz By Her Neighbor
  • 5/16/2023
Detective Says Woman Removed Tag From Her Vehicle After Dropping Off Boyfriend At Peeples Street Shooting Scene
  • 5/16/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
  • 5/16/2023
Mental Health Is The New Pandemic
  • 5/16/2023
Private Police
  • 5/16/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: It Might Be Time To Label LeBron The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)
  • 5/16/2023
Chattanooga Part Of New USL Super League Women's Pro Soccer
  • 5/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: Gottshall, Rogers Carrying 4-Seed Lady Vols Softball
  • 5/15/2023
UTC Tennis Signs Italian Player Emma Pedretti
  • 5/16/2023
Lee's Morgan Named Gulf South Coach Of The Year
  • 5/16/2023
Happenings
Nooga Splash Floating Aqua Park Opens Saturday
  • 5/16/2023
Summer Events Launch Saturday At The Library
Summer Events Launch Saturday At The Library
  • 5/16/2023
Did You Know? TBI
Did You Know? TBI
  • 5/17/2023
The Bethlehem Center Hosts Southside Juneteenth Jubilee
  • 5/16/2023
Local Author Has New Book, Maximum Taxi
  • 5/16/2023
Entertainment
Crowder To Headline Jfest On Saturday
  • 5/15/2023
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
Krauss, Plant Take Auditorium Stage After Pair Of Sudden Cancellations; Girl Named Tom Thrills Fans
  • 5/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
Best of Grizzard- National Economy
  • 5/16/2023
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
Music & Business Speaker Series Connects Aspiring Local Artists With Industry Experts, Leaders
  • 5/12/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Politics No. 1
  • 5/12/2023
Opinion
A Letter To My Mom
  • 5/13/2023
I Miss You, Mother, More Than Ever
  • 5/13/2023
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
Jerry Summers: "We're On A Mission From God"
  • 5/16/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
Owls Nest BBQ Supply To Hold "A Day Of Barbecue" May 6
  • 5/1/2023
Business
Watts Bar Unit 1 Safely Completes Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 5/16/2023
Winners Announced In TVFCU’s $175,000 Idea Leap Grant
  • 5/15/2023
Roger Silva Named CFO For Xpress Global Systems
  • 5/15/2023
Real Estate
Rezoning Approved For Mixed-Used Project At Kenco Site On Riverside Drive
  • 5/16/2023
RP Homes Begins Phase 2 Of Southside Square Townhomes
  • 5/15/2023
City Launches Home Assistance Repair Program
  • 5/15/2023
Student Scene
Young Brothers Persevere And Graduate Together From Cleveland State
Young Brothers Persevere And Graduate Together From Cleveland State
  • 5/16/2023
Battle Academy Students Create New Bagel Flavor For Honey Seed
  • 5/15/2023
Statewide Agreement Provides Pathway For Community Colleges And TCATs
  • 5/15/2023
Living Well
Women's Health Fair Is May 19
  • 5/16/2023
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest June 3
  • 5/15/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Virtual Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Virtual Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 5/12/2023
Memories
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Outdoors
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
Boating License Class And Test Offered Saturday And Sunday
  • 5/15/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waders In May
  • 5/12/2023
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
Bob Tamasy: Convoluted Path For The Finished Product
  • 5/15/2023
John Shearer: Checking Out Restoration Work At Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church
  • 5/13/2023
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
WDYN Celebrates 55th Anniversary
  • 5/12/2023
Obituaries
Walter William Wenck III
Walter William Wenck III
  • 5/16/2023
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
Hazel Geneva Armstrong
  • 5/16/2023
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
Robert Wayne Banks, Sr.
  • 5/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Ownby, Oleta (Bradley County)
Ownby, Oleta (Bradley County)
  • 5/16/2023
Roberson, Deborah (Cohutta)
Roberson, Deborah (Cohutta)
  • 5/16/2023
Lewis, Jack (Grandview)
Lewis, Jack (Grandview)
  • 5/16/2023