Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADKINS, ANGELA KAY
1300 PARK FORESTER DRIVE FORT OGLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE
ASKEW, DALYN KYLE
1446 ELM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37315
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BAULDWIN, JUSTINA ANN
3550 ADKINS DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIBBS, DENNIS EUGENE
1609 MAUBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
3814 FAGAN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE
11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
BLUE, DEIDRE DIANE
9449 DAYTON PK APT 518 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRISENO-MUNIZ, MARCO ANTONIO
4325 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, MICHAEL LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAGLE, TALLEY NMN
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN
1618 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID
9329 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIAZ, WESLY A ESCOBER
4316 7TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
DIEGEL, JALENE DENISE
1113 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN
4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FARMER, RUSSELL DAVID
12330 NO PONE VALLEY RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARRISON, RICKIE SHANE
11 ST NICHOLAS WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772153
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BUUGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
GRANT, PAUL HENRY
5860 LEE HWY 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN
1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT
HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH
4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SEXUAL BATTERY
HARRIS, TRAVELL L
731 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED AUTO THEFT
EVADING ARREST
HART, DEVIN JOSE
4919 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HASKINS, BRIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HATCHER, GWYNNE LOUISE
121 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
HOLDER, CANDACE CHERIE
12301 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 373085014
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOOPER, CARL MITCHELL
11632 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
HUDGINS, MIKIA KATRICE
3300 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
ESCAPE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JACKSON, LAKISHA NICOLE
1322 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063017
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND
4941 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102163
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
KEEN, RYAN DEVIN
BONNEVILLE DRIVE CHATSWORTH,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE
2230 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
3801 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777506
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEFFEW, JOHN D
2963 NEW LAKE RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA
801 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTNOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID
808 EAST FAULKNER ST.
ELDORADO, 71730
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MCCORKLE, KAILEN MARIE
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE
MCCULLOUGH, KAREN L
536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MCLEMORE, MAX DANIEL
7400 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082625
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS
6574 E BRAINERD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
OLIVER, MATTHEW DANE
7203 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PHILLIPS, JACQUELIN REA
895 HIDDEN BROW ROAD CLOUDLAND, 30731
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POWELL, KIARA TYKESHIA LASHA
1300 SIDE CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAY, LACHIARA N
727 E. 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RAY, ROBBEYL LASHAY
800 LULLWATER RD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
REAGAN, MITCHELL ALLEN
2314 FREEDOM BAY DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC
18018 MAHOGANY COURT DRIVE HOUSTON, 77379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SCOTT, MICHAEL A
2011 HARVEST TRL LASCASSAS, 370854685
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCRUGGS, CHARLES MCLEOD
1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SHELTON, WILLIAM LEE
2607 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SLATE, DEJUAN LAMAR
4625 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM W/ INTENT TO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SLOAN, MISTY DAWN
225 SPARKMAN STREET SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE
6848 SPENCE LN #202 HARRISON, 373411725
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
SMITH, BARBARA ANN
1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
STEINHART, SEAN DAVID
122 COKE OVEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
TONEY, DEAUNA RENEE
1908 RAWLINGS ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TORY, PATRICK LAMAR
8457 HUNTER HILL CT. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TURNER, BRANT BISHOP
671 DARTMOORE DRIVE LEXINGTON, 40502
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ
131 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, KEVIN JAMES
8050 AL HIGHWAY 227 NORTH CROSSVILLE, 359623569
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
