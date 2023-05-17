Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, ANGELA KAY

1300 PARK FORESTER DRIVE FORT OGLE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION/CASUAL EXCHANGE



ASKEW, DALYN KYLE

1446 ELM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37315

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



BAULDWIN, JUSTINA ANN

3550 ADKINS DR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BIBBS, DENNIS EUGENE

1609 MAUBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

3814 FAGAN CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE

11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT



BLUE, DEIDRE DIANE

9449 DAYTON PK APT 518 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRISENO-MUNIZ, MARCO ANTONIO

4325 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122707

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, MICHAEL LYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAGLE, TALLEY NMN

9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN

1618 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID

9329 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES

1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DIAZ, WESLY A ESCOBER

4316 7TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



DIEGEL, JALENE DENISE

1113 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE

4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN

4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FARMER, RUSSELL DAVID

12330 NO PONE VALLEY RD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GARRISON, RICKIE SHANE

11 ST NICHOLAS WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772153

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BUUGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)



GRANT, PAUL HENRY

5860 LEE HWY 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN

1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE

5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT



HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH

4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SEXUAL BATTERY



HARRIS, TRAVELL L

731 WEST MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED AUTO THEFT

EVADING ARREST



HART, DEVIN JOSE

4919 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HASKINS, BRIAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072419

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HATCHER, GWYNNE LOUISE

121 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING



HOLDER, CANDACE CHERIE

12301 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 373085014

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HOOPER, CARL MITCHELL

11632 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



HUDGINS, MIKIA KATRICE

3300 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

ESCAPE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



JACKSON, LAKISHA NICOLE

1322 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063017

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND

4941 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102163

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



KEEN, RYAN DEVIN

BONNEVILLE DRIVE CHATSWORTH,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE

2230 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073621

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAMB, REBECCA LOIS

3801 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777506

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEFFEW, JOHN D

2963 NEW LAKE RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA

801 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTNOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID

808 EAST FAULKNER ST.

Here are the mug shots:



ASKEW, DALYN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED BIBBS, DENNIS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/11/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/15/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BLUE, DEIDRE DIANE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/05/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRISENO-MUNIZ, MARCO ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAGLE, TALLEY NMN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/01/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CLARIDY, CHRISTOPHER OLIN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/15/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING CLINTON, EVAN WADE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/08/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FENTANYL COLEMAN, STEPHEN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/30/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DIAZ, WESLY A ESCOBER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL DIEGEL, JALENE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT GRANT, PAUL HENRY

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 12/11/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/15/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT HART, DEVIN JOSE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HATCHER, GWYNNE LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/20/1967

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING HOOPER, CARL MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION JACKSON, LAKISHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/01/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, ERIC DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT 39150401 (CHILD ENDANGE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE KEEN, RYAN DEVIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/05/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KNOX, STEPHANIE LAVONE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMB, REBECCA LOIS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/24/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY LEWIS, CYIA TAJHA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/22/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MCCULLOUGH, KAREN L

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MCKINNEY, KERRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/07/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCLEMORE, MAX DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO OLIVER, MATTHEW DANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PHILLIPS, JACQUELIN REA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/18/1969

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POWELL, KIARA TYKESHIA LASHA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REAGAN, MITCHELL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/13/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SAUNDERS, WENDELL WILEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/30/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SLATE, DEJUAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM W/ INTENT TO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED SLOAN, MISTY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/09/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SMITH, BARBARA ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/28/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEINHART, SEAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/24/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/23/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/29/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) TONEY, DEAUNA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/14/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, KEVIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA WHITE, DUSTIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELDORADO, 71730Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMCCORKLE, KAILEN MARIE4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTCHILD ABUSEMCCULLOUGH, KAREN L536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONMCLEMORE, MAX DANIEL7400 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082625Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS6574 E BRAINERD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOOLIVER, MATTHEW DANE7203 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPHILLIPS, JACQUELIN REA895 HIDDEN BROW ROAD CLOUDLAND, 30731Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOWELL, KIARA TYKESHIA LASHA1300 SIDE CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAY, LACHIARA N727 E. 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRAY, ROBBEYL LASHAY800 LULLWATER RD RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankOBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICERESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHREAGAN, MITCHELL ALLEN2314 FREEDOM BAY DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRICHARDSON, JACE ISSAC18018 MAHOGANY COURT DRIVE HOUSTON, 77379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DISORDERLY CONDUCTSCOTT, MICHAEL A2011 HARVEST TRL LASCASSAS, 370854685Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSCRUGGS, CHARLES MCLEOD1213 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSHELTON, WILLIAM LEE2607 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSLATE, DEJUAN LAMAR4625 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM W/ INTENT TOPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSLOAN, MISTY DAWN225 SPARKMAN STREET SPARTA, 38583Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE6848 SPENCE LN #202 HARRISON, 373411725Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTSMITH, BARBARA ANN1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSTEINHART, SEAN DAVID122 COKE OVEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTTHOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)TONEY, DEAUNA RENEE1908 RAWLINGS ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETORY, PATRICK LAMAR8457 HUNTER HILL CT. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTURNER, BRANT BISHOP671 DARTMOORE DRIVE LEXINGTON, 40502Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VELASQUEZ, MARVIN ORTIZ131 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEBB, KEVIN JAMES8050 AL HIGHWAY 227 NORTH CROSSVILLE, 359623569Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPAWHITE, DUSTIN RAY5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



