New Valleybrook Owners Renew Beer License: Bode Has New Ownership

  • Thursday, May 18, 2023

Since the Valleybrook Golf Club, 180 Valleybrook Road, was sold about a week ago, to continue selling beer at its restaurant, it was required to get a new beer license because of the change in ownership. Brad Shumpert, vice president of the parent company that now owns it, and Attorney Zach Darnelle, representing the business, were at the Chattanooga Beer Board meeting Thursday morning for the permit application to sell both consumer and carry-out beer. The board was told that all staff from the previous owners will be retained and more people are expected to be hired including a general manager, for the semi-private golf course and restaurant.

Bode, another business in Chattanooga, also has a new owner and a new name. The hotel at 730 Chestnut St. is now Hotel Clemons owned by Mary Susan Defoor. The combination bar and restaurant in the lobby is considered to be more of an amenity for customers rather than a neighborhood bar, the beer board was told. A new consumer beer license was approved.

Vice Chairman of the Beer Board Vince Butler asked Assistant City Attorney Kathryn McDonald for the status of the latest violation at the Blue Light bar on Station Street. That penalty was given at the hearing before the board on May 4 for not conforming to an executive order from Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly for bars on Station Street to quit selling beer by 12:30 p.m. and close by 1 a.m. beginning on April 21. The order was meant to reduce the recent violence that had been taking place there.

At 1:03 on April 21 when Chattanooga police arrived, the bar was open but selling only non-alcoholic beverages. But clearing the bar of customers continued that night until 1:26 a.m. The violation was unanimously upheld because the order was for all business to be closed at 1, despite what they were selling. The penalty was to suspend the beer license for three days beginning May 18.

“No notice of appeal” has been received as of Thursday morning, said Attorney McDonald. The Chattanooga Police Officer and Wrecker Inspector said he or a supervisor will go to the bar each of the three nights of the suspension to make sure beer is not being sold.

Another violation at the Blue Light is scheduled to come before the beer board at the next meeting on June 1.

