Police Blotter: Man's Belongings Stolen While He Was Horsing Around In The Grass; Man's Rental Car Held Hostage By Daughter And Her Boyfriend

A man told police that around 8:26 p.m. he was in the 1100 block area of E. 3rd Street, where he was horsing around with another man in the grassy area on the side of the road. He said while doing so, he laid his tote bag down in the grass. When he later went to get his bag, it was gone. The bag contained his ID, bank card and government phone, with a cracked screen. He described the bag as a black shoulder bag. There is no suspect information.



* * *

A loss prevention associate at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., told police they wished to document an attempted theft of merchandise. They said a white male fled the store and left all items he was intending to steal.

* * *

Police were sent to a disorder prevention on E. 11th Street. Two women lived in an apartment and a third woman was moving out. The third woman removed all her belongings from the apartment and said she would not return. She, however, could not find her wallet, which contained her TN ID, PayPal card and Cash App card. The other women said she did not know where the wallet was.

* * *

A woman on Ganasita Trail called police to report damage done to her vehicle (Nissan Altima) on the rear passenger side door. Police observed the damage on the vehicle and a rock on the ground beside it. She said she believes the rock was the one used to cause the damage to her vehicle. She said that at approximately 11:30 p.m. the night before she heard a bang outside of her residence. After she heard the noise, she walked out but did not see anything alarming at the time. That morning at around 11:45 a.m. she noticed the rock beside the vehicle and the damage. She said she remembers seeing a person wearing black shorts and a blue windbreaker jacket walking on the road by her residence. She said she would get in contact with her neighbor across the street who might have video footage of the incident, due to having a camera facing in the direction where the incident occurred. At this time there is no further information nor witnesses in regards to the suspect.

* * *

A woman told police she last had her CARTA bus pass with her while at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. about a week before. Sometime afterwards, she realized she didn't have it and she's not sure where or when she lost it. She said it had her Social Security number with it as well.

* * *

Police were called about a shoplifting that occurred at Kids Foot Locker, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. An employee said a heavy set older black male walked into the store inside Hamilton Place Mall, selected around 20 Air Jordan white t-shirts and fled the store. The man came in through the front door and exited through the front door. He was wearing a brown sports coat and a black bucket hat. He was around 5'10" and 230 pounds.

* * *

A man told police he rented a vehicle through Enterprise "sometime last week." He said that he allowed his daughter to use it and she told him that she would return the vehicle to Enterprise for him. He said he was unable to get in touch with with her throughout the day, but finally talked to her around 3:30 p.m. She told him she was unable to return the vehicle because Enterprise was closed. He told police he was driving by his daughter's house on Bishop Drive and noticed her boyfriend was driving the car. He said he confronted the boyfriend and asked for the keys back, but the boyfriend refused and drove off with the car. He does not know the name of his daughter's boyfriend, but said he would call back when he found out. Police attempted to enter the vehicle information into NCIC, but was told that they could not, because Enterprise would have to report the vehicle stolen. Police were given a 24-hour Enterprise number by NCIC to give to the man. Police attempted to call the man back to give him the updated information, but he did not answer the phone. The man called police later and said he found his rental vehicle in front of his daughter's house. Police confirmed that the vehicle in question was there. Police observed a credit/debit card on the passenger seat in the vehicle displaying the man's name. Another Officer knocked on the door of the daughter's house, but there was no response. The key to the vehicle was not recovered. At the request of the man, the vehicle was towed. Reliable Towing retrieved the vehicle.