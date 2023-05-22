Latest Headlines

Brawl At Motel On Brainerd Road Left Man In Critical Condition

  • Monday, May 22, 2023
James Cornelus Dupree
James Cornelus Dupree

James Cornelus Dupree has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the incident on May 14 was caught on video.

Dupree is seen walking over to a black Mercedes sedan with a female.

A short time later the victim and his brother walked from a breezeway and entered the parking lot.

The victim, Craig Pantages, then approached Dupree.

The video then shows another man come from the breezeway and start a fight with the victim's brother.

They continued to fight while Dupree and Craig Pantages stood by.

Police said Dupree then pulled a gun from his right front pocket and tried to hit one of the men in the head. He then is seen swinging the gun at the head of Craig Pantages, who at that point picks up an object and hurls it at Dupree.

Police said Dupree then shot the victim once in the chest before feeling.

Dupree had a felony conviction in 2012 and was not suppose to be carrying a gun, it was stated.

An officer who visited the victim in the hospital said he remained in critical conditioni.

