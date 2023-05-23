Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
144 SALE CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALDWIN, NYLA
1 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022783
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BENFORD, BRE ANNA
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CASEY, RICKY STORM
13791 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
6141 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638762
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
DAGNAN, KAREN LYNN
169 GOUGER LN WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVIS, KIERA N
8268 DANUBE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOBBS, JOHN WILEY
4911 LILLY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE
7025 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FREEMAN, JUWUN
6609 HUNT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
GANT, TABITHA N
80 HELEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
HALL, RYAN R
8717 WOODBURY ACRE COURT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HAMILTON, ISAAC C
126 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUDSON, ANNALIZA DIANNE
909 W 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HUNTER, RAYLANDA DELORES
2729 STONE TRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IRIAS HYDE, JOSUE R
2622 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JACKSON, TAION
1223 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
LEON, ROMERO ORLANDO
11311 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
LEWIS, KACIE NICOLE
7174 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
MUNIZ, ROBERT
9108 MONT VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
4314A RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122712
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 620 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAGROVES, FELICIA E
153 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHULTZ, SUSAN L
603 CHILDRESS AVENUE SWEETWATER,
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, AMBER REANN
3212 SOUTH ORCHRD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
