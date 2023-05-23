Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY 
1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN 
144 SALE CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, NYLA 
1 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022783 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BENFORD, BRE ANNA 
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CASEY, RICKY STORM 
13791 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE 
6141 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638762 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

DAGNAN, KAREN LYNN 
169 GOUGER LN WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, KIERA N 
8268 DANUBE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOBBS, JOHN WILEY 
4911 LILLY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE 
7025 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FREEMAN, JUWUN 
6609 HUNT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

GANT, TABITHA N 
80 HELEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

HALL, RYAN R 
8717 WOODBURY ACRE COURT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAMILTON, ISAAC C 
126 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUDSON, ANNALIZA DIANNE 
909 W 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HUNTER, RAYLANDA DELORES 
2729 STONE TRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

IRIAS HYDE, JOSUE R 
2622 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JACKSON, TAION 
1223 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

LEON, ROMERO ORLANDO 
11311 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

LEWIS, KACIE NICOLE 
7174 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)

MUNIZ, ROBERT 
9108 MONT VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN 
4314A RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122712 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER 
7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 620 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAGROVES, FELICIA E 
153 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHULTZ, SUSAN L 
603 CHILDRESS AVENUE SWEETWATER, 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, AMBER REANN 
3212 SOUTH ORCHRD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

