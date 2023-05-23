Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY

1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN

144 SALE CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALDWIN, NYLA

1 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022783

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BENFORD, BRE ANNA

2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CASEY, RICKY STORM

13791 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

6141 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638762

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



DAGNAN, KAREN LYNN

169 GOUGER LN WHITESIDE, 37396

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVIS, KIERA N

8268 DANUBE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DOBBS, JOHN WILEY

4911 LILLY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE

7025 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



FREEMAN, JUWUN

6609 HUNT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



GANT, TABITHA N

80 HELEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE



HALL, RYAN R

8717 WOODBURY ACRE COURT HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HAMILTON, ISAAC C

126 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:



ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/13/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER BALDWIN, NYLA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BENFORD, BRE ANNA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CASEY, RICKY STORM

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/09/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES DAGNAN, KAREN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIS, KIERA N

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DOBBS, JOHN WILEY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/05/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION DUGGER, JOSIE ANN-MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/16/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) FREEMAN, JUWUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/05/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY GANT, TABITHA N

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/02/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

HALL, RYAN R

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUDSON, ANNALIZA DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HUNTER, RAYLANDA DELORES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT IRIAS HYDE, JOSUE R

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JACKSON, TAION

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL) LEON, ROMERO ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/14/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SEAGROVES, FELICIA E

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHULTZ, SUSAN L

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/04/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, AMBER REANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEHUDSON, ANNALIZA DIANNE909 W 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTHUNTER, RAYLANDA DELORES2729 STONE TRACE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTIRIAS HYDE, JOSUE R2622 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREJACKSON, TAION1223 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)LEON, ROMERO ORLANDO11311 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWLEWIS, KACIE NICOLE7174 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)MUNIZ, ROBERT9108 MONT VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN4314A RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122712Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATIONRUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER7710 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 620 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAGROVES, FELICIA E153 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHULTZ, SUSAN L603 CHILDRESS AVENUE SWEETWATER,Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, AMBER REANN3212 SOUTH ORCHRD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



