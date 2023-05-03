Police Blotter: Man Claims Tow Truck Damaged His Truck's Brakes; Man Leaves Gun In Stall When Taking His Daughter To Restroom

Police responded to the American Towing, 1900 Shepherd Road, for a disorder between employees and an owner of a vehicle in their possession. Police had responded to the address previously, but a manager/owner never arrived to orchestrate the return of the vehicle. Upon arriving on scene on this date, police found a man who was upset because he was not able to retake possession of his box truck after it had been towed from the Brainerd Walmart parking lot by American Towing. The man was also upset because he believed he was being charged too much for the tow of his truck. An owner of American Towing was on scene and said he was trying to explain that the man needed to provide proof of ownership in order to take his truck out of the tow lot. After extensive searching, the man was able to find documentation that showed he was the owner of the business to which the vehicle is registered. Both men agreed on $700 being the amount needed to settle the tow. Once the man began to leave in his truck, he quickly realized there was an issue with the truck's air braking system. The owner had one of his mechanics check out the issue. It was determined that there was damage to the air lines for the brakes on the rear axle. The man asked how the truck was towed and the owner informed him that it was towed from the rear. This led the man to believe his truck was damaged while being towed by American Towing. The owner said that was not the case, and how could it be proven that the truck was not already damaged, which could have been the reason it was sitting in the Walmart parking lot in the first place. The mechanic at the shop was able to fix the issue and the owner said he was not charging the man, and he just wanted him to take his truck and leave.

* * *

An anonymous caller said there was a white male walking on Cummings Highway and they were concerned for the individual. Officers located the man, who was later identified. He told police that he was heading to the First Horizon Bank. Officers transported the man to the bank at 3604 Tennessee Ave.

* * *

Police observed a suspicious woman at Alpha Lane/Northgate Mall Drive in the drainage ditch. Police approached her and she identified herself. Police ran her info and did not observe any warrants for her. She told police that she and her boyfriend sometimes stay under the ditch while it is raining.

* * *

A man told police he bought a phone from Ace Food Market, 2100 E Main St. He told police the phone was not working and from what police could see, that was true. Police went inside and spoke with an employee. The employee said he would not give a refund because he has a sign that says "no refunds on phones." The employee did say he would give the man a new phone with a sim card in it and take the other phone back, and the man was okay with that. The employee showed police the phone was working and then gave the new operating one to the man. The man then left the scene without incident.

* * *

A man on Hunt Drive told police he found a wallet in front of the AT&T store on Gunbarrel Road. He said he took the wallet back to his house and checked to see if there was a phone number to contact the owner. The wallet had various cards and a Social Security card with a man's name. There was no state ID card and no money inside the wallet. The wallet will be taken into the Property room.

* * *

A man on Hansley Drive told police he believed he was a victim of welfare fraud that occurred earlier in the year. He said he paid a woman $50 to file unemployment for him this year and he received $600 in unemployment benefits. He said when he went to file his taxes, he was notified by the IRS that he had two outstanding debts, totaling approximately $3,000. The man said he believes the woman used his information to take out extra benefits and deposit it into her bank account. The man did not provide any collections receipts or invoices showing the total debt, nor did he provide any evidence pointing to the woman.

* * *

While inspecting homeless camps behind Howard High School, officers were flagged down by a woman who said a man had her money. She said the man had $13 belonging to her. Officers spoke to the man, who said the woman is his girlfriend and she gave him the money to hold. They then went together to the store to buy drinks with her $13 and on the way back to camp she dropped them, and broke them, which caused an argument. He said she then demanded her money back. The woman confirmed she gave the money to him to hold onto, but denied going to any store. Officers were unable to locate any witnesses to this incident and did not locate any money in the man's belongings.

* * *

An employee at the Target, 1816 Gunbarrel Road, told police he wanted to return multiple IDs that were left in Target for the last six months. The items were turned into Property.

* * *

A man at an apartment on Boynton Drive told police he had left his apartment building to get some fresh air. However, he allowed a woman to stay in his apartment since she had nowhere to go. When the man returned to his apartment, he noticed his flat screen television was gone and so was the woman. The man said he wants to press charges on the woman for taking his television. However, when asked, he said he did not see her take his television. The man also did not have enough identifying information on the woman. He had no Social Security, no date of birth and police were unable to find the woman on any criminal database. Therefore, no further action was taken.

* * *

A man told police he took his daughter to the restroom at Harbor Freight Tools, 5839 Brainerd Road, and laid his firearm on the hand rail inside the stall. He said he forgot to pick it up before walking out. When he returned to the bathroom to retrieve the firearm, it was no longer in the bathroom. He said the gun is a black Springfield Hellcat with a Streamlight TLR7A on it. The firearm has been entered into NCIC as stolen.