Police Blotter: Traffic Worker Cusses At Truck Driver For Moving Cones; Man On Glass Street Looked Like Man With Warrants

  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023

A semi-truck driver told police he was making a right turn onto E. 37th Street and he could not make the turn without hitting the steel pole. The man got out of his truck and moved the cones so he could make the turn. He said a man approached him and cursed him. He said a worker should not talk to him like that. He wants a report filed. Police told the man they would file a report, but no laws had been broken because it was a verbal argument. Police then spoke to the other man, who said he did call the man a derogatory term, but only once - not twice as the man alleged. He said he and his partner moved the cones for the man and the man got out of the semi-truck and engaged in an argument with them. He said he works for a private contractor. He said he informed his boss and was reprimanded for his actions.

* * *

A man on E. 48th Street told police that the previous night he lost his wallet while walking on Rossville Boulevard. He said inside his wallet he had $120 cash, his Tennessee ID and a Netspend card.

* * *

A disorderly man was reported at 600 N. Market St. The man told police he was getting frustrated because he couldn't control his cart and dog. Police helped the man get control of his belongings and he left the area without incident.

* * *

Police observed a brown Chevy C10 sitting on the side of 14th Street. The vehicle has several flat tires and no license plate displayed. The vehicle appeared to be abandoned. The vehicle was stickered with a 48-hour tow notice.

* * *

The property manager of the trailer park on Bea Lane told police that a tenet from a property in Georgia had several electronic items stolen and they were pinging at this location. Police attempted to make contact with the resident of one of the trailers, however they got no response.

* * *

A man told police he left his wallet at Walgreens, 110 N. Market, and it was stolen. He said he had three debit/credit cards, over $500 in cash and a Social Security card in the wallet. One of the cards was used at a Kankus. He said he made a report with the Cleveland PD as well. He does not know who stole the wallet.

* * *

A woman who was the owner of a red Ford Explorer (GA tag) showed police damage on the driver's side fender of her vehicle, which she said was caused by a loose wheel that possibly came off of another vehicle while she was driving on the interstate. She said that she was heading northbound on I-75, entering the entrance ramp onto Highway 153. Police were dispatched to a similar call regarding other vehicles that were involved in a similar incident involving a loose wheel.

* * *

An anonymous caller stated that a blue Kia was blocking her driveway on N. Hickory Street and had been there for the last two days. Police observed a blue Kia bearing a temporary tag. The vehicle was not in front of the driveway, however, the vehicle was on the side of the road facing the wrong direction and parked more than a foot from the curb; it was not creating any traffic hazard. Upon further investigation, two bullet holes were discovered on the front side of the car. Rust could be seen where the bullets made an impact to the vehicle, suggesting that they were old. Since police could not get in contact with or determine an owner, no citations were written. Due to the possibility of the vehicle being abandoned and not properly registered, an Orange "48-hour warning" sticker was placed on the front windshield in the top left corner. After 48 hours, police will check if the vehicle has been moved or properly registered and tow it if it has not.

* * *

A woman told police that a homeless man had broken into her vehicle on Buckley Street. She said they peeled back the plastic that was covering the rear window on the unlocked vehicle. She did not see who did it, but she believes it was two men who frequent the area. Nothing was taken from the vehicle, but her blanket was moved. Police observed that the plastic that is covering the rear window was still intact. The woman said she worked for the resident and is now a coach for the university. She currently lives out of her vehicle. She said she moved here to be next to her star athlete and President Carter. Due to this, no further police action was taken.

* * *

Police observed a man thought to be a known person who has several outstanding warrants on Glass Street. Police got out with the man and when the officer called him by the name he thought he was, he immediately said that his name is "Michael." The man the police thought he was is known to run from police, so the officer placed him into handcuffs for further investigation while he verified the identity he was givrn. It was found that the name he was giving the officer was true and, after checking a recent photo of the man police thought he was, the officer was able to realize that they looked very similar, but he was not the person the officer had thought he was. The officer immediately removed him from handcuffs and released him.

