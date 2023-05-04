Man Arrested After Shooting At Police, Then Engaging In Standoff

Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, May 4, 2023
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after shooting at a Chattanooga Police officer, then engaging in a standoff.

The police officer observed a traffic infraction at 7 p.m.
and attempted a traffic stop at 5960 Shallowford Road. One of the vehicle occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to take control of the vehicle.

After he was unsuccessful at taking the vehicle, he engaged police, fired at the officer then fled the scene. The officer returned fire but did not strike the suspect.

The suspect fled to a nearby creek bed then stopped and put his gun to his head. Responding officers attempted to talk the suspect down, but he was initially uncooperative.

SWAT and the Hostage Negotiations Team responded to the scene. After speaking with the suspect, negotiators were able to talk him into surrendering. He was then taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured during the ordeal.

The Chattanooga Police Department was assisted by and is appreciative of the following law enforcement agencies: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Red Bank Police Department and the local FBI.
