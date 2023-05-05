Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Annual Consent Decree Update - Wastewater

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FIRE



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section 10-5, as amended, so as to exclude certain property located at 481 Shurlock Road, to be removed from the Brainerd Road Fire District Boundary, subject to certain conditions.



VI.

a. 2023-0034 Beacon Acquisitions c/o Chris Rudd (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) b. 2023-0040 Lyle Finley Revocable Trust c/o Chelsea Armistead, Trustee (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4980 Lillie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) c. 2023-0054 Steward Advanced Materials (R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1204, 1208, and unaddressed parcel in the 1200 block of East 35th Street Place, 1214 and 1216 East 35th Street Place, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval Planning Commission) d. 2023-0038 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) e. 2023-0041 Ragan-Smith & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001 Riverside Drive, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) f. 2023-0043 Michael Bridges (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 850 Oak Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) g. 2023-0049 Charles Ford (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2701 Benton Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) h. 2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) i. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article III, Division 27, Uses Requiring Short Term Vacation Rental Certificates and to amend Article XVI, Form Based Code for Citation Clarification.

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the East Brainerd Youth Athletic Association for the renovation and upgrading of publicly accessible facilities and amenities located at the Batter's Place Road Sports Complex. (District 4)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept an award of $40,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to enter into an agreement with Hamilton County’s Department of Parks and Recreation for the purposes of making improvements and upgrades to Ben Miller Park. (District 7)c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Samantha Lunn to the Animal Control Board for District 3, with a term beginning May 10, 2023, and ending May 9, 2026.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTd. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the Kordsa, Inc. Project, to delegate certain authority to the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes. (District 3)e. A resolution approving the acceptance and distribution of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Act (HOME) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and program income, all totaling approximately $3,191,716.00, as shown fully hereinbelow.PARKS & OUTDOORSf. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, to accept a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) grant for the completion of Phase 3 of the Alton Park Connector, in the amount of $4,729,252.44, with a match not to exceed $4 million.PUBLIC WORKSTransportationg. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Doug Pell, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Transportation Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Transportation Inspector, subject to certain conditions.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. 5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2023-0034 Beacon Acquisitions c/o Chris Rudd (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) b. 2023-0040 Lyle Finley Revocable Trust c/o Chelsea Armistead, Trustee (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4980 Lillie Lane, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) c. 2023-0054 Steward Advanced Materials (R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1204, 1208, and unaddressed parcel in the 1200 block of East 35th Street Place, 1214 and 1216 East 35th Street Place, from R-2 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval Planning Commission) d. 2023-0038 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) e. 2023-0041 Ragan-Smith & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001 Riverside Drive, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) f. 2023-0043 Michael Bridges (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 850 Oak Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) g. 2023-0049 Charles Ford (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2701 Benton Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)
h. 2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) i. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article III, Division 27, Uses Requiring Short Term Vacation Rental Certificates and to amend Article XVI, Form Based Code for Citation Clarification.

6. Ordinances - First Reading: PUBLIC WORKSTransportationa. An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 3500 block of Brannon Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works/Transportation and Planning Commission)b. MR-2023-0046 RP Central Avenue, LLC c/o M. Phillips (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2200 block of April Street, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works/Transportation and Planning Commission)7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Buell Connell to the Police and Advisory Review Committee for District 6, to complete an unexpired term, beginning May 17, 2023, and ending August 9, 2026. (District 6)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement with the Hamilton County Board of Education relative to Washington Hills Youth and Family Development Center, Parcel No. 129F-B-012, consisting of approximately 17.7 acres. (District 5)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Chattanooga Flying Disc Club, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for disc golf courses at city public parks for daily use and tournament play, for an additional term of one (1) year, for the term through June 30, 2024.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nicole Heyman to the Chattanooga Housing Authority Board, for a term beginning on April 25, 2023, and ending on June 1, 2023.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Anthony Sammons as the Chief Equity Officer.POLICEf. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to approve, and if awarded, accept a grant contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Safety and Homeland Security to provide funding for overtime to administer Bicycle and Pedestrian Enforcement and Education for a twelve (12) month term beginning October 1, 2022, and ending September 30, 2023, for an amount not to exceed $35,000.00. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)g. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to approve, and if awarded, accept a grant contract with the Hamilton County District 3 Homeland Security Council for the purchase of two (2) mobile x-ray units, for a grant period ending January 31, 2025, in the amount of $116,074.44, and wherein the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office for Domestic Preparedness State Homeland Security Grant 2022 was awarded to Hamilton County, in the amount of $224,756.57. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)PUBLIC WORKSTransportationh. A resolution authorizing Mayor Kelly to execute an agreement with Hamilton County for the Courts Community Service Program to schedule workers to conduct litter pickup on city streets over Fiscal Year 2024, in the amount of $60,000.00.i. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $1,702,192.32 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act reimbursement of operational expenses to purchase three (3) automated garbage trucks; one (1) paint truck; one (1) thermoplastic trailer with hand liner; one (1) passenger vehicle; and GPS tracking for the purposes of completing operations equipment purchases paused during the pandemic.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.