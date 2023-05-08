Latest Headlines

Mark Wiedmer: Swifty Heaven

  • Monday, May 8, 2023
Ella Beth during the greatest moment of her life
Ella Beth during the greatest moment of her life

It all started in mid-November. On her way out the door to school one morning, my 16-year-old daughter Ella Beth shouted, “Wish me luck. This is the day Taylor Swift tickets go on sale.”

“OK, good luck,” I responded, having previously discussed the ticket prices for these shows. “But whatever you do, please don’t buy the $900 ticket.”

After briefly wondering how she would purchase a ticket of any price during school hours, I soon learned that every female teenager on the planet with access to a credit card number, as well as a good many of their mothers, were frantically engaged in this same passionate pursuit, their later tears of joy or sorrow tied to the mathematical whims of Ticketmaster.

What’s the phrase Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has used a time or two during the ongoing NBA Playoffs? Emotional Terrorism? That’s what attempting to acquire Swift concert tickets the past few months has been like for a fairly large segment of the population who proudly refer to themselves as “Swifties.” It’s been emotional terrorism.

But when Ella Beth bounced through the door for dinner that night, grinning a grin as wide as I’ve ever seen her grin, I suspected she’d somehow bought a Taylor Swift ticket for the concerts scheduled for either Atlanta or Nashville.

And sure enough, her first words were at least three octaves above her normal voice.

“I got it,” she shrieked. “I’m going to see Taylor on May 5th in Nashville. Eeeeeeee. I can’t wait! EEEEEEEEEEE!”

At this point, being a 65-year-old curmudgeon with only marginal appreciation for Swift’s songwriting and singing talents, and not terribly happy about her inclusion of the F-word on her most recent album ”Midnights,” I offered a tepid, “Oh, that’s great, sweetie. What did it cost?”

“Don’t get mad, Dad,” Ella Beth replied. And that was the last thing I heard for a few seconds. After all, Don’t … get … mad … Dad is basically saying, “I know you’re going to be fire-breathing, eye-bulging angry, Dad, but hear me out.”

Yet at some point during, or after, my white out, I also heard the following words, words every kid for centuries (including me) has told their parents to end all arguments: “It’s my money,” which was then, um swiftly followed by “so I bought the $900 ticket. I’m in the VIP section, right in front of the stage. I might even be able to touch her. Maybe her sweat will drip on me and I’ll never wash that patch of skin again. Besides, that was the only ticket I could get. The others were sold out or the computer locked me out.”

Background is in order here. EB, as she is often called, works three part-time jobs while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and participating in several extra-curricular school activities. She’s a maid every weekend at a bed-and-breakfast. She pet-sits and babysits. She plays the guitar at our church’s Sunday evening chapel service. So the $900 was without question her own money and she has already replenished her savings account with that amount and more in the months since.

Still, as I was swift to respond: “Nine-hundred dollars? I wouldn’t pay $900 to see all four Beatles in concert if they brought John and George back from the dead! And I’ve loved the Beatles since I was six years old.”

Not missing a beat, EB shot back, “Well, Taylor’s my Beatles.”

Sadly, at least for my generation, Swift may have matched, if not topped Beatlemania over the last few months. For instance, according to a story in the New York Times, when Midnights was released in the fall, Swift’s 10th studio album sold a stunning 1,578,000 copies in the blink of an eye, which was the most for any album in seven years. Even more impressive, and positively Beatles-esque, Midnights set a Billboard record for occupying the entire Top 10 on the singles chart.

That’s right: A Billboard first. Better than the Beatles. Egads, may this please be some sort of inflationary-skewed analytic and not an unshakable, irrefutable stat.

Bubbling over to witness this history, Ella Beth began preparing for last Friday months ago. A pair of glitter boots was bought online for $60. A thrift store denim jacket was lovingly decorated in beads and such, right down to the stars on the sleeves, as one can find on Swift's cardigan. A sparkling miniskirt was found in New Orleans. Swift’s signature bright red lipstick was purchased. EB painted each of her 10 fingernails different colors, much as Swift had displayed in a web post to celebrate her 10 albums. Her hair was combed and cut to resemble the singer on one of her previous tours.

Having planned to leave Chattanooga around noon so that Ella Beth could socialize with other Swifties and trade friendship bracelets with them long before the show, we instead left much closer to 1 p.m Eastern time in order for her outfit to look just right. Her older sister, Julia Caroline, spent a good deal less time preparing for Swift’s Atlanta concert a few days earlier, but was no less excited to experience it.

“Oh, I just want to make Taylor proud,” EB said as she climbed into my 2011 Avalon for the trip north. “I can’t believe this is happening.”

Nearly three hours later - and after racing to photograph the rear window of an SUV traveling up I-24 with the words “Getaway Car (a Swift hit)” written on that window - we got to Nissan Stadium just in time for her to enter the VIP gate for an hour of raiding the merchandise tent before those poor non-VIP souls could buy out the place.

As for me, I hunkered down in my Avalon with a jug of ice water, a thermos of strong, hot coffee for the drive home and a couple of packs of cashews. I remained in that car for the next nine hours, drifting off when possible due to an occasional gentle rain, every now and then to be awakened by a roaring crowd roughly 75 yards from my car, Taylor’s three-hour performance or the post concert fireworks. Finally, a little past midnight Eastern time, it ended, EB reaching the car about 20 minutes after that. Not quite two hours later we were out of the parking lot and on the interstate. At 4:20 on Saturday morning we pulled into our driveway, Ella Beth having slept since before we reached I-24.

Was it worth it?

“The greatest moment of my life,” Ella Beth gushed. “I’m not sure anything can ever top it. Ever. The Swifties are all so nice, like family. The camaraderie between us all is so special. And Taylor. What a performance. I’ll remember this forever.”

Much as I hate to say this, it just might be the best $900 she’ll ever spend.


True Swifty Ella Beth
True Swifty Ella Beth
Latest Headlines
Woman Bitten, Man Stabbed In Domestic Dispute
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2023
Commercial Building On Dodds Avenue Sustains Heavy Damage From Fire
Commercial Building On Dodds Avenue Sustains Heavy Damage From Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Swifty Heaven
Mark Wiedmer: Swifty Heaven
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2023
Bright Future Ahead For Grace Baseball Program As Losses To Providence Academy End Season
Bright Future Ahead For Grace Baseball Program As Losses To Providence Academy End Season
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/8/2023
Red Bank’s Jacob Valovcin Named FCA Christian Athlete of the Year
Red Bank’s Jacob Valovcin Named FCA Christian Athlete of the Year
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2023
Breaking News
Woman Bitten, Man Stabbed In Domestic Dispute
  • 5/8/2023

Chattanooga Police responded to a domestic disorder on South Willow Street, that resulted in a stabbing. Police made contact with a man who was suffering from an apparent stab wound. He ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/8/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collegedale Domestic Assault
  • 5/8/2023

Police responded to a domestic disorder at 5168 Chestnutt Creek Road in Collegedale after being notified of a possible stabbing in the home. Upon arrival officers made contact with the suspect, ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Arrest Report For May 1-7
  • 5/8/2023
Intoxicated Person Falls Asleep On Couch In Walmart Lawn And Garden Section - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/8/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/8/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Stands In Middle Of Road To Prove Point To Boyfriend; Woman Thinks Boyfriend’s Ex Called Police With False Claim
  • 5/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/8/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (5)
  • 5/4/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Advice For The New Commissioner Of Education
  • 5/8/2023
The Good Of The Nation Above Partisan Politics
  • 5/7/2023
Sports
Chattanooga FC Earns Tie On Stoppage Time Goal
  • 5/8/2023
UTC's Zalewska Opens Postseason Play Monday
  • 5/8/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Upended By South Georgia Tormenta FC
  • 5/6/2023
Helms One Week Later Scores Big $3,000 Crate Special At Fort Payne
  • 5/7/2023
Lee Men Win Gulf South Track Championship
Lee Men Win Gulf South Track Championship
  • 5/7/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Regular Nature Fix
Life With Ferris: Regular Nature Fix
  • 5/8/2023
Randy And Shelia Smith Celebrate Their 50th Anniversary
Randy And Shelia Smith Celebrate Their 50th Anniversary
  • 5/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Marriage Proposals In Old Days
Jerry Summers: Marriage Proposals In Old Days
  • 5/8/2023
Southeast Tennessee Development District Accepting Art Grant Applications
  • 5/8/2023
Three Of My Neighbors Have Disappeared Exhibit Is At Townsend Atelier
Three Of My Neighbors Have Disappeared Exhibit Is At Townsend Atelier
  • 5/8/2023
Entertainment
Dalton Civitan Music Festival Will Be May 20
  • 5/8/2023
Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift’s Record Breaking Continues In Nashville
  • 5/7/2023
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Performance Tells The Story Of The Holocaust
  • 5/5/2023
Dancing Dialogues Pairs Professional Dancers In Improvisation
  • 5/5/2023
The Velvet Chair Experience Features Karen Collins May 28
The Velvet Chair Experience Features Karen Collins May 28
  • 5/5/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (5)
  • 5/4/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
Gas Prices Drop 9.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/8/2023
Launch Tennessee Invests Approximately $70,000 To Support 11 Projects
  • 5/8/2023
Nordstrom Rack To Open At The Terrace At Hamilton Place
  • 5/5/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/4/2023
The Edge Apartments By UTC Sell For $6,575,000
The Edge Apartments By UTC Sell For $6,575,000
  • 5/4/2023
Steven Sharpe: Changing Mortgage Rates And A Stabilizing Housing Market
  • 5/5/2023
Student Scene
New, Inclusive Playground At Normal Park Museum Magnet School Now Open For Play
  • 5/5/2023
Cleveland State Holds Annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony
  • 5/5/2023
GNTC Honors Spring 2023 Graduates
  • 5/5/2023
Living Well
Type O Negative Blood Donors Needed For Emergencies
  • 5/4/2023
Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga To Offer Free Seminar On Medicare Medical Coverage And Prescription Plans
Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga To Offer Free Seminar On Medicare Medical Coverage And Prescription Plans
  • 5/4/2023
Frontline Response Launches "Freedom Reimagined"
  • 5/4/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
17th Annual Sportsman’s Warehouse Fisherman's Dream Bass Tournament Benefiting Silverdale Baptist Academy Outdoor Education Dept. To Be Held May 6
  • 5/2/2023
Travel
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
  • 5/8/2023
John Shearer: First-Centenary United Methodist Church’s Worship Building Turns 50
  • 5/5/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/3/2023
Obituaries
Barbara Ann Moody Ridge
Barbara Ann Moody Ridge
  • 5/8/2023
Jerry Don Holt
Jerry Don Holt
  • 5/8/2023
Shirley Ann Cannon
Shirley Ann Cannon
  • 5/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Kendrick, Edward "Bear" (Dalton)
  • 5/8/2023
Lee, Charlotte Joanne (Whitwell)
  • 5/8/2023
Walker, Perry Dale (Cleveland)
  • 5/6/2023