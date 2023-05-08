City Cafe Closing After Almost 21 Years In Downtown Chattanooga; To Reopen On Broad Street

The City Cafe will be closing June 26 after almost 21 years as part of the hotel at MLK Boulevard and Carter Street.

The restaurant will be reopening on Sept. 1 at 511 Broad St. next to the Mayan Kitchen.

Officials said the lease for City Cafe was not renewed by the hotel, which is now operated by the Wyndham chain as a Hotel Bo.

The hotel wants more of an upscale restaurant at that location, it was stated.

The owner of City Cafe also owns the Mayan Kitchen and will have shared parking.

The hotel was formerly known as the Downtowner and was part of the Golden Gateway project in the 1960s.

Another City Cafe operates on Lee Highway at Bonny Oaks Drive.