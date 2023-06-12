Baylor Headmaster Chris Angel Charged With Operating Boat Under The Influence

Baylor School Headmaster Chris Angel, 52, was taken into custody on Friday following an arrest on charges of operating a boat while under the influence on Nickajack Lake.

Sunday morning, the president and head of school sent out an email regarding the incident.

“Dear Baylor Faculty, Staff and Parents,

I want to make you aware of a situation that is quickly becoming public. On Friday afternoon, I was cited by Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials for unsafely operating a pontoon boat while with my wife and another couple. I accept full responsibility for my actions and have learned a valuable lesson from this situation; however, please know that I was not operating the boat unsafely.

As I move forward through this process, I want to assure you that I understand the responsibility I have to Baylor School, our faculty, students, and families to conduct myself in a professional manner both on and off campus. While I regret the distraction this will cause for us, know that I remain committed to the values of Baylor School. I have full faith in our legal system, and I look forward to a full and fair resolution of this matter.

Sincerely,

Chris Angel ’89”

Baylor School issued the following statement: "The school was immediately advised by Mr. Angel of this incident. The school stands behind Mr. Angel and is confident that this matter will be favorably resolved. Since this is a legal matter that will be handled by the court, the school will not be issuing any further statements or comments."

