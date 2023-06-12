Latest Headlines

Baylor Headmaster Chris Angel Charged With Operating Boat Under The Influence

  • Monday, June 12, 2023

Baylor School Headmaster Chris Angel, 52, was taken into custody on Friday following an arrest on charges of operating a boat while under the influence on Nickajack Lake.

Sunday morning, the president and head of school sent out an email regarding the incident.

“Dear Baylor Faculty, Staff and Parents,
I want to make you aware of a situation that is quickly becoming public. On Friday afternoon, I was cited by Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials for unsafely operating a pontoon boat while with my wife and another couple. I accept full responsibility for my actions and have learned a valuable lesson from this situation; however, please know that I was not operating the boat unsafely.

As I move forward through this process, I want to assure you that I understand the responsibility I have to Baylor School, our faculty, students, and families to conduct myself in a professional manner both on and off campus. While I regret the distraction this will cause for us, know that I remain committed to the values of Baylor School. I have full faith in our legal system, and I look forward to a full and fair resolution of this matter.

Sincerely,
Chris Angel ’89”

Baylor School issued the following statement: "The school was immediately advised by Mr. Angel of this incident. The school stands behind Mr. Angel and is confident that this matter will be favorably resolved. Since this is a legal matter that will be handled by the court, the school will not be issuing any further statements or comments."

Latest Headlines
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
  • Sports
  • 6/12/2023
Randy Smith: The Cost Of A New First Baseman's Mitt
Randy Smith: The Cost Of A New First Baseman's Mitt
  • Sports
  • 6/12/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2023
Baylor Headmaster Chris Angel Charged With Operating Boat Under The Influence
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2023
Nursing Home Resident Is Victim Of Fraud - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/12/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Baylor Headmaster Chris Angel Charged With Operating Boat Under The Influence
  • 6/12/2023

Baylor School Headmaster Chris Angel, 52, was taken into custody on Friday following an arrest on charges of operating a boat while under the influence on Nickajack Lake. Sunday morning, the ... more

Nursing Home Resident Is Victim Of Fraud - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/12/2023

Adult Protective Services reported that there had been potential fraudulent activity in the bank account belonging to a local nursing home patient. A sexual assault from the week prior was ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Calls 911 8 Times For Non-Emergencies; Neighbors Have Ongoing Feud
  • 6/12/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For June 5-11
  • 6/12/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/12/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/12/2023
Bicyclist Injured In Wreck On Amnicola Highway Sunday Evening
  • 6/12/2023
Opinion
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
When White Children Are Murdered - And Response (5)
  • 6/9/2023
Bridge Cleanup Cost Too Much - And Response
  • 6/9/2023
It's Not A Vendetta Against Trump - And Response (3)
  • 6/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/9/2023
Sports
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
  • 6/12/2023
Dan Fleser: Burke's Swing Went A Long Way
Dan Fleser: Burke's Swing Went A Long Way
  • 6/11/2023
Randy Smith: The Cost Of A New First Baseman's Mitt
Randy Smith: The Cost Of A New First Baseman's Mitt
  • 6/12/2023
CFC's Hernandez Retires On Memorable Night At Finley Stadium
  • 6/11/2023
Homer-Happy Lookouts Bash Birmingham, 12-1
  • 6/11/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Loves Pink
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Loves Pink
  • 6/11/2023
Flag Retirement Ceremony Is Wednesday
  • 6/11/2023
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
  • 6/12/2023
Registration Open For July #TVA90 Built For The People Dam Tours
  • 6/12/2023
CARTA’s Announces Juneteenth Schedule
  • 6/12/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/9/2023
CoPAC And The Shaking Ray Levi Society Present Ahleuchatistas June 21
CoPAC And The Shaking Ray Levi Society Present Ahleuchatistas June 21
  • 6/9/2023
Best of Grizzard- Fear Of Flying No. 3
Best of Grizzard- Fear Of Flying No. 3
  • 6/9/2023
Kind Hearted Strangers Play At Woodshop Supporting Their Second LP “Now.here”
  • 6/9/2023
YGTUT Show At The Granfalloon Rescheduled For June 23
  • 6/9/2023
Opinion
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
When White Children Are Murdered - And Response (5)
  • 6/9/2023
Bridge Cleanup Cost Too Much - And Response
  • 6/9/2023
Dining
Food Truck Friday Chicken Wing Battle Is June 16
  • 6/12/2023
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
  • 6/7/2023
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Business
Gas Prices Drop 9.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/12/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 6/12/2023
Supreme Court Adopts New Rule For Use Of Technology For Court Proceedings
  • 6/9/2023
Real Estate
City to Launch First-Time Home Buyer Grant And Loan Program At Affordable Housing Resource Fair June 12
  • 6/8/2023
Nicole Heyman Appointed To Chattanooga Housing Authority Board Of Commissioners
  • 6/7/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 1-7
  • 6/8/2023
Student Scene
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
  • 6/12/2023
2 From GPS Earn National Merit Scholarships
2 From GPS Earn National Merit Scholarships
  • 6/12/2023
Lee Alumna Presents Research At MAATA Conference, Wins First Place
Lee Alumna Presents Research At MAATA Conference, Wins First Place
  • 6/12/2023
Living Well
Pinball Brings Joy To Families At Ronald McDonald House
  • 6/11/2023
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Unveils Renovated Pediatric ICU
  • 6/9/2023
Ashley Powers Recognized With National Exceptional Caregiver Award
  • 6/8/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Always The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/8/2023
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Outdoors
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Gail Loveland Barille, Director Of Outdoor Chattanooga
  • 6/12/2023
Charles Egbuniwe, 22, Drowns On Fort Loudoun Lake On Saturday Afternoon
  • 6/10/2023
Ribbon Cutting Held At New Camp Jordan Fishing Pier
  • 6/10/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
  • 6/12/2023
John Shearer: The Early Architectural Histories Of First And Centenary Methodist Churches
  • 6/9/2023
Pat Robertson Dies, Graduated McCallie In 1946
Pat Robertson Dies, Graduated McCallie In 1946
  • 6/8/2023
Obituaries
Geneva “Munk” Anderson
Geneva “Munk” Anderson
  • 6/12/2023
Willie Pearl Farmer
Willie Pearl Farmer
  • 6/12/2023
James "Jim" Lee Morgan
James "Jim" Lee Morgan
  • 6/12/2023
Area Obituaries
Mathis, Frances Kaye Chance (Dalton)
Mathis, Frances Kaye Chance (Dalton)
  • 6/12/2023
Myers, Harold Lee (Cleveland)
Myers, Harold Lee (Cleveland)
  • 6/12/2023
Cooke, Michael Allen (Cleveland)
Cooke, Michael Allen (Cleveland)
  • 6/12/2023