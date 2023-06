Chattanooga Police responded at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a shots-fired call and found a man who had been shot.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police working the area located the crime scene at 962 North Orchard Knob Ave.

No arrests have been made, but police are following leads in the case.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Cordarrius Bailey.