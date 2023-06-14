Latest Headlines

Murray County School Official Pleads Guilty To Sexual Relations With 15-Year-Old

  • Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A Murray County School official has pleaded guilty to charges related to sexual relations with a 15-year-old and to furnishing alcohol during a children's party.

Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, of 5714 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, Ga., entered a guilty plea on Wednesday to statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children, and tampering with evidence.

In a separate case, she entered a guilty plea to five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Pursuant to a negotiated plea agreement, Judge Scott Minter sentenced Ms. Terry to a total of 15 years, the first three years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections, and the remaining 12 years on probation.

Keely Parker, assistant district attorney with the Murray County District Attorney’s Office, represented the state.  Stephen Williams and Amber Romans represented Ms. Terry. 

On Oct. 29, 2022, Ms. Terry, director of Federal Programs and Enrollment with Murray County Schools, hosted a Halloween party for her minor children at her home in Chatsworth. Receipts and video evidence showed Ms. Terry had purchased alcohol earlier in the day, which she later provided to five minors who attended the party. The incident was brought to the attention of Ms. Terry’s employer by concerned parents, but she denied the allegations. The School District then notified the Murray County Sheriff’s Department. At the request of Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport, the Murray County District Attorney’s Office began an investigation.  

Investigator Kevin Caylor of the Murray County District Attorney’s Office began speaking with those who attended the party and discovered videos from the party had been made on cell phones. Parents consented to searches of the children’s phones. With the assistance of Dalton Police Department Detective Aaron Simpson, the contents of one of the phones, which had been used by a 15-year old student in the Murray County school system, were downloaded using specialized forensic software. The phone contained evidence of a sexual relationship between that 15-year-old and Ms. Terry. At that point, the District Attorney’s Office requested the assistance of Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Special Agent Daniel Nicholson was assigned the case and began assisting Investigator Caylor. 

Ms. Terry was questioned about the contents of the 15-year-old’s phone, which she denied. Ms. Terry’s phone was obtained through a search warrant. It was discovered that during the time of investigation, she had purchased software to erase her phone and all its data. Once investigators were able to take possession of her phone, most of the contents were no longer available and any evidence had been permanently deleted.

The 15-year old was interviewed by a forensic child interviewer with the Children’s Advocacy Center-Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. During the interview, the child confirmed the accuracy of the contents of the phone, as well as the relationship between the child and Ms. Terry.    

Given the nature of the charges, Ms. Terry will be required by law to register as a sex offender. Additionally, part of negotiated plea included multiple special conditions imposed on sex offense cases which include no contact with children under 18, no alcohol, a curfew, and no Internet access or social media use. After Ms. Terry was sentenced, she was taken into custody by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office to begin serving her sentence. 

Submitted by Scott Helton, Acting District Attorney, Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray County)

Latest Headlines
Murray County School Official Pleads Guilty To Sexual Relations With 15-Year-Old
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2023
Cordarrius Bailey, 24, Shot And Killed On North Orchard Knob Avenue
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2023
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
  • Sports
  • 6/14/2023
County Commissioners Welcome TIF For The Bend Development With Open Arms
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2023
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
  • Sports
  • 6/14/2023
Different Rules For Driving Golf Carts On Streets Apply For Georgia, Tn. Sides Of Lookout Mountain
Different Rules For Driving Golf Carts On Streets Apply For Georgia, Tn. Sides Of Lookout Mountain
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2023
Breaking News
Cordarrius Bailey, 24, Shot And Killed On North Orchard Knob Avenue
  • 6/14/2023

Chattanooga Police responded at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a shots-fired call and found a man who had been shot. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his ... more

Different Rules For Driving Golf Carts On Streets Apply For Georgia, Tn. Sides Of Lookout Mountain
Different Rules For Driving Golf Carts On Streets Apply For Georgia, Tn. Sides Of Lookout Mountain
  • 6/14/2023

Golf carts and slow-moving vehicles, which are increasingly being used on Lookout Mountain streets, were discussed at the Lookout Mountain, Tn. June commission meeting. There is a difference ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/14/23
  • 6/14/2023

more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/14/2023
$420 In Merchandise Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/14/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Asks Husband Acting Crazy To Leave; Woman Says Her Husband Stole Her License Plate
  • 6/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/14/2023
Mayor Wants To Aid Ukranian City; Some City Council Members Have Concerns
Mayor Wants To Aid Ukranian City; Some City Council Members Have Concerns
  • 6/13/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
Traditional America Is Waking Up
  • 6/14/2023
Our Flag, What Do You See?
  • 6/14/2023
Do You Care?
  • 6/13/2023
Sports
Hinds Walk-Off In The 10th Leads Lookouts To 4-3 Win
  • 6/13/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Finally Come Together In A Big Way
Dan Fleser: Vols Finally Come Together In A Big Way
  • 6/13/2023
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
  • 6/14/2023
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
  • 6/14/2023
CWGA Results From Tuesday at Valleybrook
  • 6/13/2023
Happenings
Pump Fails Closing Coolidge Park Fountain; May Reopen This Weekend
  • 6/14/2023
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Announces 23 Awards To Area Students
  • 6/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
  • 6/12/2023
Garbage, Recycle On Normal Schedule On Monday, Juneteenth; Landfill, Centers Closed
  • 6/14/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 6/14/2023
Entertainment
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/13/2023
Bonnaroo 2023 – The Bottom Line
  • 6/13/2023
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
  • 6/13/2023
Chilling And Milling Is July 4 At Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/12/2023
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Performs At Freedom Celebration July 3
  • 6/12/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
Traditional America Is Waking Up
  • 6/14/2023
Dining
July 4th Buffet, Special Activities, Fireworks Planned At McLemore
July 4th Buffet, Special Activities, Fireworks Planned At McLemore
  • 6/14/2023
New Restaurant By Jason Bowers Opening Soon At Signal Mountain
  • 6/13/2023
Food Truck Friday Chicken Wing Battle Is June 16
  • 6/12/2023
Business
Hamilton County Awarded Nearly $800,000 For Summer Work Program
  • 6/14/2023
McKinsey And Co. Partner Says ‘Choice Is Critical’ In Supporting Gender Equality
  • 6/14/2023
How To Improve Diversity In The Workplace Discussion Is June 21
  • 6/13/2023
Real Estate
City to Launch First-Time Home Buyer Grant And Loan Program At Affordable Housing Resource Fair June 12
  • 6/8/2023
Nicole Heyman Appointed To Chattanooga Housing Authority Board Of Commissioners
  • 6/7/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 1-7
  • 6/8/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
  • 6/13/2023
CSCC Assessment Center Provides Test Proctoring Services for ETSU
  • 6/13/2023
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
  • 6/12/2023
Living Well
RAM Seeks Volunteers For Free, 2-Day Healthcare Clinic In East Ridge
  • 6/13/2023
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
  • 6/13/2023
Climb Out Of The Darkness 5k Community Run And Free Family Event Is June 25
  • 6/12/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Always The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/8/2023
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Outdoors
Over 1,700 Acres Added To Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 6/13/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: I Been Praying For Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: I Been Praying For Rain
  • 6/12/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Gail Loveland Barille, Director Of Outdoor Chattanooga
  • 6/12/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Church
"Jesus Loves His Father" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/14/2023
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
  • 6/12/2023
Krystal Scarbrough To Speak At SCWN June 22 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 6/12/2023
Obituaries
Robert L. Kennedy
Robert L. Kennedy
  • 6/14/2023
Marshall Edward Campbell, Sr.
Marshall Edward Campbell, Sr.
  • 6/14/2023
Virginia R. Leffew Goff
Virginia R. Leffew Goff
  • 6/14/2023
Area Obituaries
McLaughlin, Ray Stewart (Cleveland)
McLaughlin, Ray Stewart (Cleveland)
  • 6/14/2023
Garrett, Bonnie (Dalton)
Garrett, Bonnie (Dalton)
  • 6/14/2023
Smith, Norma J. (Jasper)
Smith, Norma J. (Jasper)
  • 6/14/2023