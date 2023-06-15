Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Shoots Suspect After Pursuit

A man was shot by a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy after he attempted to flee early Thursday morning.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 12 a.m., a vehicle pursuit involving Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel began near the 7300 block of Lee Highway.

The vehicle was forcibly stopped near the 6000 block of Shallowford Road ultimately resulting in a deputy-involved shooting. One male suspect sustained what is believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp has directed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct the investigation into the facts of the incident.

