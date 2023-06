A man was shot after an argument on Drummond Drive early Monday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2:54 a.m.

Police located a man a short distance from the Circle K on Shallowford Road who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Police were told he was shot by an unknown man following an argument with his girlfriend and her son.

Police were able to determine the incident occurred in the 4500 block of Drummond Drive.