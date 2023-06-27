Duplex In Red Bank Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

Previous Next

A duplex in Red Bank was severely damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.A 911 call was made by Red Bank Police department at 12:41 p.m. reporting a duplex fire at 2617 Oakwood Circle in Red Bank.Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy fire pouring out of the roofline. Firefighters conducted a fire attack in the attic while other firefighters conducted an interior attack to stop the fire.No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to firefighters.Red Bank FD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Dallas Bay VFD and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the fire scene.Damages are unknown at this time and the cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank FD.No one was home during the fire incident.