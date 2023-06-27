Latest Headlines

Duplex In Red Bank Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

  • Tuesday, June 27, 2023
A duplex in Red Bank was severely damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

A 911 call was made by Red Bank Police department at 12:41 p.m. reporting a duplex fire at 2617 Oakwood Circle in Red Bank.

Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy fire pouring out of the roofline. Firefighters conducted a fire attack in the attic while other firefighters conducted an interior attack to stop the fire.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to firefighters.


Red Bank FD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Dallas Bay VFD and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the fire scene.

Damages are unknown at this time and the cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank FD.

No one was home during the fire incident.
Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Man Convicted Of Felony Fleeing To Elude And Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2023
Suspect In Custody In Brently Estates Shooting Tuesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2023
Learn To Play “Korfball” At East Ridge Community Center Beginning June 30
  • Sports
  • 6/27/2023
Driver Killed At I-24, I-75 Split After Another Driver Misses Turn, Tries To Get Over
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2023
Chattanooga Lookouts Clinch Playoff Berth
  • Sports
  • 6/27/2023
Erlanger Patient Charged With Posing As Nurse; "Discharging" Patients
Erlanger Patient Charged With Posing As Nurse; "Discharging" Patients
  • Breaking News
  • 6/27/2023
Breaking News
Chattanooga Man Convicted Of Felony Fleeing To Elude And Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana
  • 6/27/2023

Michael Makale Benning, 24, a resident of Chattanooga, was found guilty Tuesday afternoon by a Whitfield County jury of four counts of felony fleeing to elude a police officer and one count of ... more

Suspect In Custody In Brently Estates Shooting Tuesday Afternoon
  • 6/27/2023

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a residence on Brently Estates Drive Tuesday. A shooting was reported at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday at a residence near the 9900 block of Brently ... more

Duplex In Red Bank Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon
  • 6/27/2023

A duplex in Red Bank was severely damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon. A 911 call was made by Red Bank Police department at 12:41 p.m. reporting a duplex fire at 2617 Oakwood Circle in Red ... more

Breaking News
Driveway Blocked By Neighbor's Boat - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/27/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/27/2023
Police Blotter: Woman's Neighbor Bothers And Curses At Her; Someone May Be Keeping Exotic Birds In Shed On Oak Street
  • 6/27/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/27/2023
Chickamauga Man Charged With Injuring 81-Year-Old Grandmother
Chickamauga Man Charged With Injuring 81-Year-Old Grandmother
  • 6/26/2023
Opinion
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
Sam Woolwine Gave Much To Golf In Chattanooga
  • 6/26/2023
Regarding Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
  • 6/27/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Foreign Policy Weakness Emboldens China
  • 6/26/2023
Civics: Who Will Teach Them?
  • 6/26/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Lookouts Clinch Playoff Berth
  • 6/27/2023
Buchanan, Berry Win Overall Honors At Firecracker Golf Tournament
  • 6/27/2023
Lee's Spangler Recognized For Coaching Impact
  • 6/26/2023
Learn To Play “Korfball” At East Ridge Community Center Beginning June 30
  • 6/27/2023
Randy Smith: Observations At The College World Series
Randy Smith: Observations At The College World Series
  • 6/26/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
  • 6/26/2023
Chattanooga Teen Selected First Runner Up In National Scholarship Competition
  • 6/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
Jerry Summers: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quote No.2
  • 6/26/2023
First Culture Festival Along Rossville BLVD Coming In July
First Culture Festival Along Rossville BLVD Coming In July
  • 6/27/2023
Armstrong Road Closed Tuesday
  • 6/26/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga’s Maggie Haimelin Is First Runner-Up At Distinguished Young Women of America
  • 6/25/2023
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
  • 6/23/2023
Auditions For Peter Pan The Musical Are July 10-11
  • 6/21/2023
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
  • 6/24/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/21/2023
Opinion
Judge Collier Goes Above And Beyond
  • 6/27/2023
Sam Woolwine Gave Much To Golf In Chattanooga
  • 6/26/2023
Regarding Life With Ferris: The Pollution Of Chattanooga Creek
  • 6/27/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
Veterinary Clinic On Gunbarrel Road Sells For Over $4.3 Million
  • 6/27/2023
Lee Announces Fewest Distressed Counties In Tennessee History
  • 6/27/2023
Shaw’s Claude "Ricky” Cook Named To National Private Truck Council Hall Of Fame
Shaw’s Claude "Ricky” Cook Named To National Private Truck Council Hall Of Fame
  • 6/26/2023
Real Estate
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 6/23/2023
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Student Scene
Marie Mott Establishes Hutchins Academy
  • 6/27/2023
GNTC Student Wins Gold At SkillsUSA National Competition
  • 6/26/2023
CSCC Feature: Nurse And Phlebotomy Instructor Dottie Monroe
CSCC Feature: Nurse And Phlebotomy Instructor Dottie Monroe
  • 6/26/2023
Living Well
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Hosts Annual Christmas In July Toy Drive
Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Hosts Annual Christmas In July Toy Drive
  • 6/26/2023
Peeples Cancer Institute Now Providing Evening Mammograms
Peeples Cancer Institute Now Providing Evening Mammograms
  • 6/26/2023
Hamilton Pilot Program Supports Region’s Youngest, Most Vulnerable Babies
Hamilton Pilot Program Supports Region’s Youngest, Most Vulnerable Babies
  • 6/26/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 2
  • 6/26/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Examining And Pondering Chattanooga’s Parks Plans Past And Future
  • 6/26/2023
Crocodile Species Left On Knoxville Loading Dock
Crocodile Species Left On Knoxville Loading Dock
  • 6/26/2023
Operation Dry Water Returns For July 4th Holiday Period
  • 6/26/2023
Travel
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Summer Blockbusters Coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater In July
  • 6/22/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Church
Outdoor Trivia Night Hosted By Central Church Of Christ Is Friday
  • 6/26/2023
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
Bob Tamasy: Not Recognizing The Work Behind The Scenes
  • 6/26/2023
Outdoor Service Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/22/2023
Obituaries
Beverly Louise Mathis Wilson
Beverly Louise Mathis Wilson
  • 6/27/2023
Mary Lavada Hickman Vanoer
Mary Lavada Hickman Vanoer
  • 6/27/2023
Lesa Ann Barrett
Lesa Ann Barrett
  • 6/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Waters, Phyllis Ann (Cleveland)
Waters, Phyllis Ann (Cleveland)
  • 6/27/2023
Bottoms, Maybell "Mae" (Cleveland)
  • 6/27/2023
Sosebee, Velma (Dalton)
Sosebee, Velma (Dalton)
  • 6/27/2023