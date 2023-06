A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a residence on Brently Estates Drive Tuesday.

A shooting was reported at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday at a residence near the 9900 block of Brently Estates Drive in East Brainerd.

HCSO detectives are currently on the scene conducting an investigation.



"A suspect has been apprehended and there is no further threat to the community at this time," officials said.



This incident remains under investigation.