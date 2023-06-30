Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENFORD, MARKEL JAVONTAE
118 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102207
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BOLLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN
213 CENTER ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BONNER, DEREK DEVON
2815 3RD AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOYD, DANIEL J
467 COUNTY 181 RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU
9747 WAYCROSS CIR OOLTEWAH, 373639450
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRAVO RAMIREZ, DILMAR
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
BROCK, BRIDGET SKY
6575 SOUTH MCDONALD RD SW MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURKE, EDGAR YANIS
4600 CLONTS ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURROWS, JULIUS JAMARLON
7649 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
1118 GROVE ST #D CHATTANOOGA, 374023744
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
4716 TOMHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAULT, CHARLOTTE MARIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37336
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DO NOT USE, DONALD PATRICK
63 OLD RD TRENTON, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
9670 MILLER COUNTRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FAMBER, DONALD PATRICK
63 OLD RD TRENTON, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
4297 BRIANWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ARSON (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
FREE, ROBERT DANIEL
303 HUGHES LAKE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING UNDER 1000
GLADDEN, DEUONTA MONTRELL
720 N KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
171 WILLIAM BURG DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HERNANDEZ-ORTIZ, ALEX B
4924 SHOREWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, DEVIN JAMEL
4404 INNWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JONES, LAKISHA SHANAY
154 UPPER FINE LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JORDAN, MICHAEL WARREN
11257 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KELLY, MARTINAS ROMAINE
4917 15TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073441
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LAWSON, JERRY WAYNE
3205 DYER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ VASQUEZ, JEORGE KAROL
2912 FOREST HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MALONE, BRANDON JOEL
2622 STEPHENS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSHALL, BRYANT RANDELL
7561 HAMPSTEAD HALL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA.)
MARSHALL, DARWIN
150 RAULTON COVE RD SO PITSBURGH, 37380
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MCLENMORE, RICKY COLBERT
125 CHAMPION ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCTAGGART, DAVIAN DANIEL
2191 MIRAMAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MERRITT, CHRISTOPHER M
7301 E BRAINERD RD UNIT F5 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MONRO, HILLARY LUCILLE
5333 MATTHEWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOORE, KENNETH Z
7474 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OWEN, KARRIE ELIZABETH
7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH RE-SALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
PENN, RHEEM JAMES
3120 JACKSON ST ATLANTA, 30354
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
PITTMAN, JESSICA LYNN
6200 HIXSON PIKE #232 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RAY, BOBBY L
1315 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RAZA, SHAWN K
114 MEADOWSTONE CIR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD
4100 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072707
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO ORDER PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO ORDER PROTECTION
SIMPKINS, CALEB M
9395 WEATHER VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374210000
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, JARVIS LAJUAN
14016 CINNAMON TRAIL BAKEWELL, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SMITH, KIMBERLY TENNILLE
308 NORTH MOORE RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIO OF CONTROLLED SU
SNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY
8518 MIDDLE VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BENFORD, MARKEL JAVONTAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BOLLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|BONNER, DEREK DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BOYD, DANIEL J
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRAVO RAMIREZ, DILMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAULT, CHARLOTTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/02/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DO NOT USE, DONALD PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/30/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|FAMBER, DONALD PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/08/1975
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- ARSON (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
|
|GLADDEN, DEUONTA MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|HERNANDEZ-ORTIZ, ALEX B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, DEVIN JAMEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|JONES, LAKISHA SHANAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|JORDAN, MICHAEL WARREN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAWSON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ VASQUEZ, JEORGE KAROL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MALONE, BRANDON JOEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARSHALL, BRYANT RANDELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA.)
|
|MARSHALL, DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/19/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MCTAGGART, DAVIAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, KENNETH Z
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|OWEN, KARRIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH RE-SALE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
|
|PENN, RHEEM JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
|
|PITTMAN, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|RAZA, SHAWN K
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMPKINS, CALEB M
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JARVIS LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|SNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|