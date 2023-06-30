Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BENFORD, MARKEL JAVONTAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BOLLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/12/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BONNER, DEREK DEVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOYD, DANIEL J

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/18/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING BRAVO RAMIREZ, DILMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/10/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/05/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAULT, CHARLOTTE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/02/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DO NOT USE, DONALD PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/30/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

FAMBER, DONALD PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/08/1975

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

ARSON (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) GLADDEN, DEUONTA MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY HERNANDEZ-ORTIZ, ALEX B

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, DEVIN JAMEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JONES, LAKISHA SHANAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JORDAN, MICHAEL WARREN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAWSON, JERRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/09/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LOPEZ VASQUEZ, JEORGE KAROL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/20/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE