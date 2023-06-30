Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BENFORD, MARKEL JAVONTAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BOLLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BONNER, DEREK DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BOYD, DANIEL J
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
BRAVO RAMIREZ, DILMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/05/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAULT, CHARLOTTE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/02/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DO NOT USE, DONALD PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/30/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FAMBER, DONALD PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/08/1975
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • ARSON (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
GLADDEN, DEUONTA MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
HERNANDEZ-ORTIZ, ALEX B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, DEVIN JAMEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JONES, LAKISHA SHANAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JORDAN, MICHAEL WARREN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWSON, JERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ VASQUEZ, JEORGE KAROL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MALONE, BRANDON JOEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSHALL, BRYANT RANDELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA.)
MARSHALL, DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/19/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MCTAGGART, DAVIAN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOORE, KENNETH Z
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OWEN, KARRIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH RE-SALE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
PENN, RHEEM JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
PITTMAN, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RAZA, SHAWN K
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMPKINS, CALEB M
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, JARVIS LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
SNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

