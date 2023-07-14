Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2023-0096 Jessica West (R-3 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4615 Hixson Pike, from R-3 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Planning Version #2)b. 2023-0080 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8434 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2023-0081 Rocky Chambers (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8512 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2023-0088 Ingram, Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 8220 Apison Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2023-0084 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 307 West 42nd Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

f. 2023-0093 Rocky Chambers (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 210 and 308 West 47th Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version #2)



g. 2023-0073 Wise Construction and Development (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 811, 817, and an unaddressed property in the 800 block of Palmetto Street, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)



h. 2023-0094 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1812 South Hawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)



i. 2023-0095 Christi Homar (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone unaddressed property in the 1700 block of South Hawthorne Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)



j. 2023-0078 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2404 Elmendorf Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Planning Version #2)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING



a. 2023-0082 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2155 and 2163 West Shepherd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)



PUBLIC WORKS



Transportation



b. MR-2023-0061 Dillard Partnership c/o Glenn Sutherland (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 4700 block of Shallowford Road, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to exercise the option to enter into an additional one (1) year agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments for the management of the City’s Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Cleanup Grant Program, for a term beginning on September 1, 2023, and ending on August 31, 2024.



b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Eighth Amendment to Lease Agreement with East Nooga, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for space located at 5600 Brainerd Road for the Eastgate Senior Center on a month-to-month basis, for rent in the amount of $11,405.00 per month.



EQUITY AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT



c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Equity Officer for the Department of Equity and Community Engagement to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Southeast Tennessee Housing Resource Agency (SETHRA), for the HOME Assistance Repair Program over a two-year period (FY24-FY25), for an amount not to exceed $98,000.00.



PUBLIC WORKS



d. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Blake Easterly as a special police officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Department of Public Works, Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of Engineering Coordinator, subject to certain conditions.



e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 for Contract No. S-20-012-101 with Woolpert, Inc. to continue professional services for the City of Chattanooga/Hamilton County Water Quality Monitoring Project for the next three (3) years, to increase funding in the amount of $300,000.00, for a total project cost for the City of Chattanooga not to exceed $585,000.00.



WASTEWATER



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to execute a Fifth Amendment to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvements Plan (e2i2), an Interlocal Agreement for cost sharing between the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, as part of the City of Chattanooga’s Consent Decree, and said amendment governing the transfer of ownership of the parcel at 6000 Cornelison Road from Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority to the City of Chattanooga.



g. A resolution rescinding Resolution No. 31559 and authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a lease with the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga, in substantially the form attached, for the design and construction of the City’s proposed wet weather equalization stations, to be located at 220 Cornelison Road, identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 157M-A-009.03; and 7148 Lee Highway, identified as Tax Map Nos. 139P-C-008.01 and 138M-C-002.01, for a term of six (6) years, for an annual amount of one dollar ($1.00), subject to final closing, and authorizing the lease of the wet weather station at 6000 Cornelison Road, identified as Tax Map No. 169D-A-001.02, upon its conveyance to the City of Chattanooga.



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Committee Reports.



X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):



? Certificate of Compliance - Hwy. 153 Corporation d/b/a Liquor World, 5230 Highway 153, Suite 140, Hixson, TN 37343. (District 3)



XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XII. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2023

CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.

Proposed Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNING



PUBLIC WORKS



Transportation



6. Ordinances - First Reading: LEGAL



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article III, Division 5, Fire and Police Pension Fund, Section 2-406, Board of Trustees of pension fund; membership; term of office; vacancies, and Section 2-407, Organization; officers; compensation of President and Secretary.



PLANNING



b. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)

2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)



7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE



a. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $20,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Prison Prevention Ministries for the creation of additional seats for underserved youth in their inzone program, an early intervention program which provides educational, social, emotional support, and tools for students. (District 3)



b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $6,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the DeSti Foundation for the support of their Hygiene Health Initiative and IRL Project which provides educational opportunities in financial literacy, college readiness, critical thinking, civic engagement, and social skills. (District 5)



c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the United Community Action Alliance for the establishment of a seniors’ health, wellness, and information fare. (District 5)



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Early Learning to accept an award of $3,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the support of the Woodmore Elementary School Family Resource Center. (District 5)



e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Second Missionary Services, Inc. for the support of project success, a comprehensive, educational outreach program that serves Chattanooga inner-city youth through seminars, hands-on training, and tours of historically black colleges and universities. (District 8)



f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31216 authorizing the Mayor or his designee to amend the Subrecipient Agreement with Purpose Point Learning Academy for early learning access expansion, for an increase of $150,000.00, for a new total amount not to exceed $900,000.00.



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (CARCOG) to process applications and recommend funding to the Industrial Development Board (IDB) for small businesses applying for the Growing Small Business Incentive Grant Program, for a period of four (4) years, with a fixed fee in the amount of $15,000.00 per year.



INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY



h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to execute a Cooperative Agreement by and between Federal Highway Administration United States Department of Transportation and Tennessee Department of Transportation and the City of Chattanooga regarding an end-to-end decision support system for Integrated Smart Electric Grid and Transportation System Management.



MAYOR’S OFFICE



i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Matthew Stovall to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.



j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tim Goldsmith to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.



k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Valerie Smith to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.



l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Jonathan Dean to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.



m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nandini Makrandi to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.



n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Dixon Settler to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.



o. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Courtney Cochran to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.



WASTEWATER



p. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Wastewater Department to award Contract No. W-19-026-201, Pump Station Safety Improvements, to J.S. Haren Construction Company, Inc., of Etowah, TN, for pump station improvements and upgrades at Brainerd Golf Course, Murray Hills, Brainerd Manor, Hixson 2, and Central Avenue, in the amount of $15,538,000.00, with a contingency in the amount of $1,553,800.00, for a total amount of $17,091,800.00.



8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):



? Certificate of Compliance – QuikTrip Corporation d/b/a QuikTrip #7140, 312 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419. (District 1)



11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



12. Adjournment.