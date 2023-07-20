Police Blotter: Woman Wants Neighbor To Stop Calling Her; Homeless Man In Bathroom Has Nowhere To Go

A woman called police to report her neighbor called her at 11 p.m. She said she wanted her neighbor to stop calling her. Police were unable to make contact with the neighbor. Police showed the woman how to block the number on her phone.

Two police investigators were conducting surveillance on a residence on John Henry Road, attempting to locate a wanted fugitive. Police were approaching the residence from the front and the rear of the target residence. The two investigators approached the residence from Clyde Road and as they scaled the fence, they bent the top rail of the chain link fence. They spoke with the owner of the fence and provided a complaint card with the report number and the phone number to the Chattanooga City Attorney’s Office.

A woman at Mimi’s Deli at 5023 Hixson Pike told police a sign maintenance crew was blocking half of her parking lot. Two trucks were working on a business sign, belonging to owners of Storage King USA, on the edge of Mimi's parking lot. The woman said there had been no prior coordination by the sign company and the blocked parking lot would greatly hinder their lunch time business. An officer spoke with the foreman of the crew who agreed to move.

A man on Florida Avenue told police his Trek bicycle (gray/black with blue writing) was stolen from his residence. The bike was not locked.

A man on Heritage Park Drive told police he was backing out of a parking space and a vehicle continued driving straight in the parking lot, striking the rear of his vehicle then fleeing. Police watched video footage of the incident and saw the man backing up from the parking space and a black Lincoln, occupied by a black female, struck the rear of his vehicle and left.

An anonymous caller told police a dark gray vehicle had been parked on Jefferson Street for a week. An officer found the VW GTi parked the wrong way with no tag. The officer ran the tag and it came back not stolen. It wasn’t impeding traffic and didn’t appear abandoned.

A man on Bunch Street told police he came to see a friend. He said his ex-roommate started causing an issue in the roadway when he was trying to leave. The man said the ex-roommate got in front of his vehicle and then threatened to break his windshield if he drove forward. The man said he left the area without further conflict. He didn’t have the full name of the man, but police thought they knew the suspect who lives nearby.

A woman on Campbell Street told police someone scammed her out of $400. She received a message on Facebook by a "Scott Johnson" who was trying to get money. He told her if she sent a certain amount of money, she would get more money in return. She sent him $400 via a picture of an Apple Pay card. The man accepted the money and didn’t respond after.

An employee at 400 N. Market St. told police over the phone that a known shoplifter entered the store and saw the employee. He said he raised his phone to call police when the known shoplifter turned and "bolted." He said the suspect is a black male in his 50's or 60's and always steals meat when he is successful. The suspect didn’t attempt to steal anything during this occurrence.

A security officer at Douglas Heights at 930 Douglas St. told police there was a homeless man who had been in the bathroom for the past two hours. The man told police he was in the bathroom because he didn’t have anywhere else to go. He confirmed he was homeless. He was trespassed from Douglas Heights and he left without incident.