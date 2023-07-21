Police Blotter: Waffle House Employee Accuses Woman Of Skipping Out On Bill She Paid; Sleepy Man Needs His Car Jumped

An officer was flagged down by a Waffle House employee at 2024 E. 23rd St. The employee said a woman, who another officer had just noticed leaving the restaurant on foot going westbound on E. 23rd Street, had walked out on a $27 bill. The officer went eastbound on E. 23rd Street and found a woman matching that description. The officer detained her and took her back to the Waffle House where the employee told police she had actually paid for her order. The officer took the woman out of cuffs and she left on foot.

* * *

A woman on W. 45th Street told police she was awoken to her back porch light being on. She said the light is motion activated which led her to believe there was possibly someone on the porch. Police searched the area but were unable to find anyone in the area. Her residence is currently on the watchlist.

* * *

Police were called to N. St. Marks Avenue where there was a disorder between two people. There is an ongoing issue with the two people and they agreed to separate for the night and sleep it off.

* * *

Police were called to Central Avenue and spoke with two women and a man. They said a man in a small white car stopped by them and started talking with them. They said then the man drove up the street, made a U-turn, and followed them until he opened his door and put his car in reverse. They said he then ran over himself and his car rolled back against the guardrail. They then said the man got out and started getting disorderly and they got scared and called the police. They took off running north on Central Avenue and the man drove north on Central Avenue and turned left onto 11th Street. Police offered to give them a ride home and they refused and said they were okay to walk the rest of the way home.

* * *

A man had fallen asleep at a traffic light at 2000 Northpoint Blvd. He told police he had fallen asleep because he was working the third shift. The fire department officials on scene said they thought the man was fine and he continued on his way home.

* * *

The store manager for Family Dollar at 4749 Highway 58 told police three woman came into the store and she noticed one of them, wearing a black jacket, grabbed a candy bar from one of the aisles and put it in her bag. When the manager confronted the woman she said she would pay for it. After leaving the store, the woman checked the receipt and noticed the woman didn't pay for the candy bar. The manager just wanted a report of the incident. Police observed video footage but no footage of the women taking any items from the store.

* * *

An officer responded to Wisdom Street for a noise violation. The officer could hear loud music about four houses away. The officer spoke with a woman and made her aware of the noise ordinance. By this time the music had already been turned down.

* * *

Officers responded to an abandoned, broken-down vehicle in the middle of Browns Ferry Road. Upon arrival there was no driver or owner around. D&K Towing arrived and the operator said they had been dispatched to pick it up. The tag displayed didn’t return to the vehicle and was not stolen. The 2004 Kia Amanti was not stolen. It seemed to have a snapped driveline.

* * *

An anonymous caller said a homeless man at the Murphy service station at 3538 Cummings Hwy. needed to speak with police. Upon arrival officers spoke with a man who said he was homeless and was dropped off by Marion County officers. The man was seeking assistance for himself and his dog. He was told Chattanooga has services and a homeless shelter downtown however they will not take in his dog. It was also suggested the man check with some of the local churches in the area. One of the employees at the service station said she would attempt to assist the man following her work shift.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious man on Bonny Oaks Road who told police his vehicle broke down a few streets over and he called his sister to help him. The man said he thought this was his sister's vehicle he was trying to get into at the gas station. The man said he wanted to be transported back to his vehicle and wait for his sister. The officer spoke with the complainant, who said he was in the store when he noticed a white male trying to get into his vehicle. The man confronted him and then called police. Police transported the man back to his vehicle.

* * *

A man on Highway 153 called police and said he needed a jump for his vehicle and that he could barely keep his eyes open. The man said he was in a maroon SUV. An officer responded and found a maroon Honda Pilot in the Murphy Express. The officer spoke with the driver who denied needing any medical attention and the officer told him he didn’t have jumper cables. The man didn’t request anything further.