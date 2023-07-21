Kitchen Fire Extinguished By Police Officer - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers responded to a residential fire in the 9400 block of David Smith Lane. There was an active fire in the kitchen. The home was evacuated and the fire was put out by a police officer with a fire extinguisher before the Tri-Community Fire Department arrived. The fire department offered the officer a job, but the officer politely declined.

An officer was called to a residence in the 10200 block of Pleasant View Drive when visiting federal agents found an open front door at a residence.

The house was checked and the door closed and locked. Everything checked out ok.A concerned citizen called in about a vehicle parked in the 10200 block of Newton Drive. The vehicle belonged to a surveyor company who was in the neighborhood surveying.A concerned citizen called in about a dog locked in a car in the Walmart parking lot. Contact was made with the dog and owner. Everything checked out okay.An officer was called to the Walmart parking lot regarding people begging for money without permission from the property owner. No one was located.An unknown 911 call came in from the 5800 block of Main Street. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.The fire department called in stating there was a vehicle broken down in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, in the opposite lane of travel. An officer checked the area but did not locate any broken down vehicles.A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug charge.A concerned citizen stopped by the police station to speak to an officer about a mysterious person who seemed to be following them. After further discussion it was determined that there didn’t seem to be any danger.A traffic stop for a registration violation in the 8900 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being arrested for an East Ridge warrant as well as driving on a suspended license. A passenger was also arrested for being in felony possession of fentanyl.A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway of a vehicle speeding 26 mph over the speed limit resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI and having an open container of alcohol.A single vehicle crash was reported in the 9900 block of Apison Pike after a vehicle struck a deer.