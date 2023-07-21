Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, July 21, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2023-0082 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2155 and 2163 West Shepherd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone.

(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)

PUBLIC WORKS

Transportation

b. MR-2023-0061 Dillard Partnership c/o Glenn Sutherland (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 4700 block of Shallowford Road, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: LEGAL

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article III, Division 5, Fire and Police Pension Fund, Section 2-406, Board of Trustees of pension fund; membership; term of office; vacancies, and Section 2-407, Organization; officers; compensation of President and Secretary.
                        
PLANNING

b. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)
2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $20,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Prison Prevention Ministries for the creation of additional seats for underserved youth in their inzone program, an early intervention program which provides educational, social, emotional support, and tools for students. (District 3)

b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $6,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the DeSti Foundation for the support of their Hygiene Health Initiative and IRL Project which provides educational opportunities in financial literacy, college readiness, critical thinking, civic engagement, and social skills. (District 5)

c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the United Community Action Alliance for the establishment of a seniors’ health, wellness, and information fare. (District 5)

d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Early Learning to accept an award of $3,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the support of the Woodmore Elementary School Family Resource Center. (District 5)
                                   
e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Second Missionary Services, Inc. for the support of project success, a comprehensive, educational outreach program that serves Chattanooga inner-city youth through seminars, hands-on training, and tours of historically black colleges and universities. (District 8)

f. A resolution confirming the appointment of Blake Wright to represent District 9 on the Animal Control Board, with a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026. (District 9)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (CARCOG) to process applications and recommend funding to the Industrial Development Board (IDB) for small businesses applying for the Growing Small Business Incentive Grant Program, for a period of four (4) years, with a fixed fee in the amount of $15,000.00 per year.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to execute a Cooperative Agreement by and between Federal Highway Administration United States Department of Transportation and Tennessee Department of Transportation and the City of Chattanooga regarding an end-to-end decision support system for Integrated Smart Electric Grid and Transportation System Management.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Matthew Stovall to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.

j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tim Goldsmith to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.

k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Valerie Smith to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.

l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Jonathan Dean to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.
                               
m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nandini MakRandi to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.

n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Dixon Settler to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.

o. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Courtney Cochran to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.

p. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31216 authorizing the Mayor or his designee to amend the Subrecipient Agreement with Purpose Point Learning Academy for early learning access expansion, for an increase of $150,000.00, for a new total amount not to exceed $900,000.00.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):

? Certificate of Compliance – QuikTrip Corporation d/b/a QuikTrip #7140, 312 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419. (District 1)

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.
            
TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: LEGAL

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article III, Division 5, Fire and Police Pension Fund, Section 2-406, Board of Trustees of pension fund; membership; term of office; vacancies, and Section 2-407, Organization; officers; compensation of President and Secretary.

PLANNING

b. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)
2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
                       
6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNING

a. 2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)
2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Staff Version)
2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. 2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-16-2023 & 05-23-2023)
2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

c. 2023-0086 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2706 Dodds Avenue, 2767 East 28th Street, and an unaddressed parcel in the 2700 block of East 28th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)

POLICE

d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Section 16-59 through 16-66 relative to the Police Advisory and Review Committee, by instituting a moratorium on the application of Sections 16-59 through 16-66 of City Code, for a period beginning immediately from the effective date of this ordinance up to and including October 29, 2023. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley and Councilman Henderson)

7. Resolutions: FINANCE

a. Initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not to exceed $46 million General Obligation Bonds of the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

FIRE

b. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30813, for the Chattanooga Fire Department to amend the Supplemental Fire Services Agreement with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., to correct the third-year quarterly amount to reflect $39,716.00, keeping the correct total annual amount for the third-year quarter as $158,864.00.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Brenda Nunn (District 3) to the Beer & Wrecker Board, with a term beginning on August 2, 2023, and ending on August 1, 2026. (District 3)

d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Dan Mayfield (District 4) to the Beer & Wrecker Board, with a term beginning on August 2, 2023, and ending on August 1, 2026. (District 4)
                                 
e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Christie Morris (District 5) to the Beer & Wrecker Board, with a term beginning on August 2, 2023, and ending on August 1, 2026. (District 5)

PUBLIC WORKS

f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Tara Ellis as special police officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga Public Works Department, Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of Building Inspector, subject to certain conditions.

g. A resolution amending Resolution No. 31303 to increase the estimated amount of $400,000.00 due to additional contract utilization, for the On-Call demolition services blanket Contract No. D-22-002-201, with Tower Construction, LLC, for a revised estimated amount of $650,000.00.

WASTEWATER

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to accept a Competitive American Rescue Plan Grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation State Water Infrastructure Investment Program, for the Wastewater Capital Project No. W-17-016, Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus Water Use and Reuse Project, for a total amount not to exceed $5 million.

i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Wastewater Department to award Contract No. W-19-026-201, Pump Station Safety Improvements, to J.S. Haren Construction Company, Inc., of Etowah, TN, for pump station improvements and upgrades at Brainerd Golf Course, Murray Hills, Brainerd Manor, Hixson 2, and Central Avenue, in the amount of $15,538,000.00, with a contingency in the amount of $1,553,800.00, for a total amount of $17,091,800.00. (Moved from 07-25-2023 agenda with permission of Chair Dotley)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

Latest Headlines
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 7/21/2023
EPB Has Lowest KW Hours Of Electricity Sold In 30 Years: Drop Is Attributed To Energy Efficiency
  • Breaking News
  • 7/21/2023
CFD Works Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon; No One Is Injured
CFD Works Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon; No One Is Injured
  • Breaking News
  • 7/21/2023
Alton Byrd Named As New CEO Of Chattanooga FC
Alton Byrd Named As New CEO Of Chattanooga FC
  • Sports
  • 7/21/2023
Man And Teenager Arrested After Assault, Auto Theft, And 2 Pursuits
  • Breaking News
  • 7/21/2023
Some Board Members Unhappy With Grohn Letter To Editor; Board Sets Cell Phone Restrictions
  • Breaking News
  • 7/21/2023
Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 7/21/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

CFD Works Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon; No One Is Injured
CFD Works Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon; No One Is Injured
  • 7/21/2023

The Chattanooga Fire Department was on the scene of a small chemical spill at the BASF facility on Polymer Drive on Friday afternoon. It was later announced that it was fully contained and no ... more

Man And Teenager Arrested After Assault, Auto Theft, And 2 Pursuits
  • 7/21/2023

Chattanooga Police arrested a man and a teenager related to a domestic aggravated assault and auto theft that led to two pursuits. The teenager, 17, was arrested for aggravated domestic ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/21/2023
Kitchen Fire Extinguished By Police Officer - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/21/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/21/2023
Police Blotter: Waffle House Employee Accuses Woman Of Skipping Out On Bill She Paid; Sleepy Man Needs His Car Jumped
  • 7/21/2023
Studio 58 Gets City's 1st Brown Bagging License
  • 7/20/2023
Opinion
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/21/2023
Get Government Out Of The Way And Let Free Market Operate
  • 7/20/2023
Move Moccasin Bend Mental Hospital To McDonald Farm
  • 7/20/2023
Sports
Alton Byrd Named As New CEO Of Chattanooga FC
Alton Byrd Named As New CEO Of Chattanooga FC
  • 7/21/2023
Rain Interrupts Play At Southern Amateur For Second Day, Shortens Event to 54 Holes
  • 7/20/2023
Dan Fleser: UT Notebook
Dan Fleser: UT Notebook
  • 7/20/2023
UTC's Kam Brown Named To HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team
  • 7/20/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Taking Advantage Of The Portal
Randy Smith: SEC Taking Advantage Of The Portal
  • 7/20/2023
Happenings
Library And Zoo Program Offers Free Admission, Activities For Ages 18 And Younger
Library And Zoo Program Offers Free Admission, Activities For Ages 18 And Younger
  • 7/21/2023
David Queen Presented Plaque For Service To Friends Of Hixson
David Queen Presented Plaque For Service To Friends Of Hixson
  • 7/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Cuba: 1960-2023
Jerry Summers: Cuba: 1960-2023
  • 7/20/2023
Lake Resort Drive Full Closure Extended Till July 25
Lake Resort Drive Full Closure Extended Till July 25
  • 7/21/2023
AUDIO: Clint Powell Interviews Maury Nicely On 'Hoffa In Tennessee'
  • 7/21/2023
Entertainment
Barrelhouse Ballroom Presents 1st Annual Jerry Fest Aug. 5
Barrelhouse Ballroom Presents 1st Annual Jerry Fest Aug. 5
  • 7/21/2023
Shark Beach Movie Event At Chester Frost Park Aug. 5
Shark Beach Movie Event At Chester Frost Park Aug. 5
  • 7/21/2023
Dame Dash, LaRussell Announced For Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit; Early Access Tickets Released
  • 7/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Education
Best Of Grizzard: Education
  • 7/21/2023
Mountain Opry Show Is July 22 At Bachman Community Center
  • 7/20/2023
Opinion
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/21/2023
Dining
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Business
Unemployment In Tennessee Drops To Match All-Time Low Rate
  • 7/20/2023
Georgia Experiencing Record High Job Numbers In June
  • 7/20/2023
State High Court Rules On Health Care Liability Claims Against Hospitals
  • 7/20/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For July 13-19
  • 7/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/20/2023
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
  • 7/19/2023
Student Scene
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
  • 7/21/2023
Board Of Regents Finds Cleveland State Criminal Justice Exam Not Compromised
  • 7/20/2023
CSCC's Robert Brewer Is The Wildlife Society Student Chapter Advisor Of The Year
CSCC's Robert Brewer Is The Wildlife Society Student Chapter Advisor Of The Year
  • 7/20/2023
Living Well
The Health Department Offering Back-To-School Immunizations And Vaccine Records For All School-Age Children
  • 7/21/2023
Attorney General Skrmetti's Statement On Proposed HHS HIPAA Privacy Rule
  • 7/21/2023
CHI Memorial’s Hollie Klug Honored As Health System Pharmacy Technician Of The Year
CHI Memorial’s Hollie Klug Honored As Health System Pharmacy Technician Of The Year
  • 7/20/2023
Memories
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Remembering Colorful Curtis Adams
  • 7/15/2023
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
200-Acre Mountain Biking, Hiking Park On Signal Mountain Set To Open In September
  • 7/20/2023
Bike Chattanooga Expands Electrification With More E-Bikes And A New E-Station; Free 60-Minute Ride Offered July 20
  • 7/20/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Local Author Jim Greeson Releases "Inspiration: A Daily Spiritual Connection”
  • 7/20/2023
SCWN Presents July Marketplace Luncheon With Dr. Rita Carr July 27
SCWN Presents July Marketplace Luncheon With Dr. Rita Carr July 27
  • 7/21/2023
Bob Tamasy: Key Ingredients For Marriages That Last And Last
  • 7/20/2023
Obituaries
Billy Richard “Rick” Smith
Billy Richard “Rick” Smith
  • 7/21/2023
Floyd Allen Trent
Floyd Allen Trent
  • 7/21/2023
Melvia A. McInturff
  • 7/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Hustad, Ralph Edward (Collegedale)
Hustad, Ralph Edward (Collegedale)
  • 7/21/2023
Thurman, Pamela (Athens)
Thurman, Pamela (Athens)
  • 7/21/2023
Scott, Richard Clifford (LaFayette)
  • 7/21/2023