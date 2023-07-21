Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2023-0082 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2155 and 2163 West Shepherd Road, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone.

(District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)PUBLIC WORKSTransportationb. MR-2023-0061 Dillard Partnership c/o Glenn Sutherland (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 4700 block of Shallowford Road, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article III, Division 5, Fire and Police Pension Fund, Section 2-406, Board of Trustees of pension fund; membership; term of office; vacancies, and Section 2-407, Organization; officers; compensation of President and Secretary.PLANNINGb. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version) A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $20,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Prison Prevention Ministries for the creation of additional seats for underserved youth in their inzone program, an early intervention program which provides educational, social, emotional support, and tools for students. (District 3)b. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $6,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the DeSti Foundation for the support of their Hygiene Health Initiative and IRL Project which provides educational opportunities in financial literacy, college readiness, critical thinking, civic engagement, and social skills. (District 5)c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $5,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the United Community Action Alliance for the establishment of a seniors’ health, wellness, and information fare. (District 5)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Early Learning to accept an award of $3,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the support of the Woodmore Elementary School Family Resource Center. (District 5)e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $15,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Second Missionary Services, Inc. for the support of project success, a comprehensive, educational outreach program that serves Chattanooga inner-city youth through seminars, hands-on training, and tours of historically black colleges and universities. (District 8)f. A resolution confirming the appointment of Blake Wright to represent District 9 on the Animal Control Board, with a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026. (District 9)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (CARCOG) to process applications and recommend funding to the Industrial Development Board (IDB) for small businesses applying for the Growing Small Business Incentive Grant Program, for a period of four (4) years, with a fixed fee in the amount of $15,000.00 per year.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYh. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to execute a Cooperative Agreement by and between Federal Highway Administration United States Department of Transportation and Tennessee Department of Transportation and the City of Chattanooga regarding an end-to-end decision support system for Integrated Smart Electric Grid and Transportation System Management.MAYOR’S OFFICEi. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Matthew Stovall to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tim Goldsmith to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Valerie Smith to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Jonathan Dean to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nandini MakRandi to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Dixon Settler to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.o. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Courtney Cochran to the Public Art Commission, for a term beginning on July 26, 2023, and ending on July 25, 2026.p. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31216 authorizing the Mayor or his designee to amend the Subrecipient Agreement with Purpose Point Learning Academy for early learning access expansion, for an increase of $150,000.00, for a new total amount not to exceed $900,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Certificate of Compliance – QuikTrip Corporation d/b/a QuikTrip #7140, 312 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419. (District 1)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Article III, Division 5, Fire and Police Pension Fund, Section 2-406, Board of Trustees of pension fund; membership; term of office; vacancies, and Section 2-407, Organization; officers; compensation of President and Secretary.PLANNINGb. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version) Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Staff Version)2023-0085 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 2800 block of Dodds Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-16-2023 & 05-23-2023)2023-0057 Jorge Arellano (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1013 South Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2023-0086 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2706 Dodds Avenue, 2767 East 28th Street, and an unaddressed parcel in the 2700 block of East 28th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023)POLICEd. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Section 16-59 through 16-66 relative to the Police Advisory and Review Committee, by instituting a moratorium on the application of Sections 16-59 through 16-66 of City Code, for a period beginning immediately from the effective date of this ordinance up to and including October 29, 2023. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley and Councilman Henderson)7. Resolutions: FINANCEa. Initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not to exceed $46 million General Obligation Bonds of the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee.FIREb. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30813, for the Chattanooga Fire Department to amend the Supplemental Fire Services Agreement with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., to correct the third-year quarterly amount to reflect $39,716.00, keeping the correct total annual amount for the third-year quarter as $158,864.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Brenda Nunn (District 3) to the Beer & Wrecker Board, with a term beginning on August 2, 2023, and ending on August 1, 2026. (District 3)d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Dan Mayfield (District 4) to the Beer & Wrecker Board, with a term beginning on August 2, 2023, and ending on August 1, 2026. (District 4)e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Christie Morris (District 5) to the Beer & Wrecker Board, with a term beginning on August 2, 2023, and ending on August 1, 2026. (District 5)PUBLIC WORKSf. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Tara Ellis as special police officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga Public Works Department, Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of Building Inspector, subject to certain conditions.g. A resolution amending Resolution No. 31303 to increase the estimated amount of $400,000.00 due to additional contract utilization, for the On-Call demolition services blanket Contract No. D-22-002-201, with Tower Construction, LLC, for a revised estimated amount of $650,000.00.WASTEWATERh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to accept a Competitive American Rescue Plan Grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation State Water Infrastructure Investment Program, for the Wastewater Capital Project No. W-17-016, Moccasin Bend Environmental Campus Water Use and Reuse Project, for a total amount not to exceed $5 million.i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Wastewater Department to award Contract No. W-19-026-201, Pump Station Safety Improvements, to J.S. Haren Construction Company, Inc., of Etowah, TN, for pump station improvements and upgrades at Brainerd Golf Course, Murray Hills, Brainerd Manor, Hixson 2, and Central Avenue, in the amount of $15,538,000.00, with a contingency in the amount of $1,553,800.00, for a total amount of $17,091,800.00. (Moved from 07-25-2023 agenda with permission of Chair Dotley)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.