Child Killed In Boat Collision On Norris Lake On Saturday

A boat collision on Norris Lake resulted in the death of a child on Saturday. No other serious injuries were reported.



At approximately 7:20 p.m., a 19-foot Triton bass boat collided with a 24-foot Chapparal open motorboat in front of th Norris Landing Marina, resulting in the death of a male child on board the Chapparal. Both occupants of the Triton boat were ejected and swam to the shore.



Earlier reports of an explosion were not confirmed and are likely attributed to the sound of the impact.



TWRA officers will be examining both boats as the investigation continues.